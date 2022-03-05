Morgan Jacobsen

A new rule adopted by the State School Board that would allow schools to hire people with professional expertise but who may not have teaching experience sparked debate among teachers, administrators and education organizations.
A former employee of the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind spent more than $67,000 in donated and state funds on personal purchases from 2012 to 2016, then took steps to conceal the transactions, according to state auditors.
Salt Lake Community College’s Redwood Campus was identified as the site for a protest in conjunction with the Black Lives Matter movement by groups claiming to be affiliated with the global “hacktivist” group Anonymous.
In the midst of an intensifying teacher shortage, Utah lawmakers and education leaders are looking for ways to improve collaboration between K-12 and higher education when it comes to preparing new teachers.
Sydnee Dickson, a former elementary school teacher, school counselor and education administrator, hopes to see more fiscal transparency and collaboration with lawmakers during her tenure as state superintendent of public instruction.
Students at Alta High School this fall will be able to apply to a new program through the University of Utah that will allow them to complete their college general education coursework during their final high school years.
Utah remains the youngest state in the country, with a median age of 30.7, compared with the U.S. median age of 37.8. Utah and Cache counties are among the 10 youngest counties in the nation, with median ages of 24.5 and 24.9, respectively.
Keeping up with Utah’s population growth includes planning, funding and maintaining a robust infrastructure in the state, according to a recent report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Hinckley Institute of Politics.
Early childhood education, teacher support, college opportunities and other issues are key education priorities going into the 2016 election, according to a new project that aims to inform Utah voters.
Changes to the student assessment of growth and excellence are on the horizon as state lawmakers and education leaders have begun formal discussions of how Utah’s student testing and school accountability systems can be improved.