Morgan Jacobsen

Utah
New school year begins with a need for teachers
Behind the scenes of every school, changes in statewide education policy and leadership will be ongoing throughout the 2016-17 school year.
By Morgan Jacobsen
Aug 10, 2016 5:15 p.m. MDT
File - Jennifer Napier-Pearce will be replacing Terry Orme as editor of the Salt Lake Tribune, the newspaper's leadership announced Friday.
Utah
Jennifer Napier-Pearce named editor of Salt Lake Tribune
Jennifer Napier-Pearce will be replacing Terry Orme as editor of the Salt Lake Tribune, the newspaper’s leadership announced Friday.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 29, 2016 11:07 a.m. MDT
Utah
New rule sparks debate over teacher preparation, hiring process
A new rule adopted by the State School Board that would allow schools to hire people with professional expertise but who may not have teaching experience sparked debate among teachers, administrators and education organizations.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 26, 2016 9:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Looking for a new job? Here is a way to become a nurse in as short as 18 months
Ameritech College Healthcare is a Draper-based private college whose nursing program reached its 10th anniversary this year. The program is geared toward nontraditional students.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 23, 2016 2:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Should mountain biking be allowed in designated wilderness areas?
Members of Utah’s congressional delegation are sponsoring a proposal that would allow mountain biking in wilderness areas.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 22, 2016 6 p.m. MDT
graduation cap with Financial Aid text on assorted hundred dollar bills
Utah
Poll: Utah voters support raising taxes to help students
The majority of Utahns support paying more in income taxes to provide additional money for students, teachers and classrooms, a new poll shows.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 21, 2016 6:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Audit: Ex-employee embezzled $67K from Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind
A former employee of the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind spent more than $67,000 in donated and state funds on personal purchases from 2012 to 2016, then took steps to conceal the transactions, according to state auditors.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 19, 2016 6:46 p.m. MDT
1715885.jpg
Utah
SLCC chosen as one of several national Black Lives Matter protests
Salt Lake Community College’s Redwood Campus was identified as the site for a protest in conjunction with the Black Lives Matter movement by groups claiming to be affiliated with the global “hacktivist” group Anonymous.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 14, 2016 1:37 p.m. MDT
In the midst of an intensifying teacher shortage, Utah lawmakers and education leaders are looking for ways to improve collaboration between K-12 and higher education when it comes to preparing new teachers.
Utah
Keeping teachers in the classroom may bring a ‘K-20 conversation’
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 13, 2016 6:05 p.m. MDT
W. Bryan Bowles announced his retirement Tuesday, July 12, 2016, after a 14-year tenure as superintendent of the Davis School District. He will become an associate professor at BYU after leaving the district on Aug. 31.
Utah
Davis School District superintendent announces retirement
W. Bryan Bowles announced his retirement late Tuesday after a 14-year tenure as superintendent of the Davis School District.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 13, 2016 11:15 a.m. MDT
Utah
Teens, teachers, professors work together on Utah’s water management issues
Students, teachers and researchers are working together this week to find out more about water issues in the state through iUTAH, a program funded by the National Science Foundation.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 12, 2016 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
‘Wake up and come together': Utahns offer support for police at Provo vigil
About 15 people gathered in Provo for a vigil on Sunday to show support for law enforcement and to call for civil discussions of police accountability.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 10, 2016 9:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police arrest third suspect after Santa Clara man’s disappearance
A third person has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of David Corey Heisler, who went missing from his Santa Clara home last month.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 10, 2016 9 p.m. MDT
Police say a man's death was suspicious after his body was found on the Riverdale Parkway trail Saturday afternoon.
Utah
Man’s body found on Riverdale Parkway
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 10, 2016 6:49 p.m. MDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Kearns that they say killed a man early Sunday.
Utah
Man dead after apparent shooting in Kearns, police say
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 10, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
Utah
Meet the new state superintendent and her charge to help 630,000 students
Sydnee Dickson, a former elementary school teacher, school counselor and education administrator, hopes to see more fiscal transparency and collaboration with lawmakers during her tenure as state superintendent of public instruction.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 4, 2016 6:30 p.m. MDT
web_1712379.jpg
Utah
New program to give Canyons students a head start in college coursework
Students at Alta High School this fall will be able to apply to a new program through the University of Utah that will allow them to complete their college general education coursework during their final high school years.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 3, 2016 5:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
H. David Burton appointed chairman of University of Utah board of trustees
The University of Utah board of trustees on Friday appointed H. David Burton to lead the board.
By Morgan Jacobsen
July 1, 2016 5:46 p.m. MDT
FILE - A photo of the Utah State Board of Education building. The Utah State Office of Education will now be known as the Utah State Board of Education, according to a Thursday announcement from education leaders.
Utah
State education office undergoes name change
The Utah State Office of Education will now be known as the Utah State Board of Education, according to a Thursday announcement from education leaders.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 30, 2016 3:15 p.m. MDT
FILE: Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a meeting of the Utah State Board of Education in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 13, 2016.
Utah
Primary election signals changes for State Board of Education
Candidates for the Utah State Board of Education are navigating a new path to office because of changes in policy that included the board in Tuesday’s primary election.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 29, 2016 5:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Grading scale changes for ACT writing test
Students in Utah and across the country who take the ACT college preparation exam will see a different score range on the test’s writing portion starting this fall.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 28, 2016 2:40 p.m. MDT
Utah again ranks among the top 10 states for overall child well-being, according to an annual report by the Annie E. Case Foundation published this week.
Utah
Utah gets high marks for child well-being, falls behind in health care
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 24, 2016 5:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Interim education chief Sydnee Dickson appointed as state superintendent
Sydnee Dickson was chosen Thursday to lead the Utah State Office of Education as the state superintendent of public instruction.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 23, 2016 12:50 p.m. MDT
web_1707851.jpg
Utah
Utah is youngest state in country but growing in diversity
Utah remains the youngest state in the country, with a median age of 30.7, compared with the U.S. median age of 37.8. Utah and Cache counties are among the 10 youngest counties in the nation, with median ages of 24.5 and 24.9, respectively.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 23, 2016 9:13 a.m. MDT
Utah
First day of summer brings triple-digit temps to Utah
An excessive heat warning was issued Monday for parts of southern and eastern Utah, with temperatures soaring in other parts of the state.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 20, 2016 5:35 p.m. MDT
Local economic experts, education leaders, business executives and other Utah residents say many parts of the state's tax structure are outdated, inefficient or unfair.
Utah
Informed decisions: Are Utah taxpayers paying too much or too little?
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 18, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
web_1706029.jpg
Utah
Informed decisions: Weighing Utah’s need for water, roads and mass transit
Keeping up with Utah’s population growth includes planning, funding and maintaining a robust infrastructure in the state, according to a recent report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Hinckley Institute of Politics.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 16, 2016 8:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah educators selected as finalists to lead state education office
Two Utah educators have been selected as finalists to become the next state superintendent of public instruction, education leaders announced Thursday.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 16, 2016 5:55 p.m. MDT
web_1705542.jpg
Utah
Making informed decisions: The key issues in education for 2016
Early childhood education, teacher support, college opportunities and other issues are key education priorities going into the 2016 election, according to a new project that aims to inform Utah voters.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 16, 2016 1:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
Lawmakers, education leaders talk changes for SAGE, school accountability
Changes to the student assessment of growth and excellence are on the horizon as state lawmakers and education leaders have begun formal discussions of how Utah’s student testing and school accountability systems can be improved.
By Morgan Jacobsen
June 14, 2016 7:45 p.m. MDT
