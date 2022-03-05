Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
23133..0.jpg

Morgan Jones

Crawford Gates is photographed.
Music
How Hill Cumorah composer Crawford Gates saw music through spiritual eyes
In the wake of Crawford Gates’ death on June 9, 2018, friends and colleagues recall the man who made an unforgettable impact on the state’s music scene and on the musical traditions of the LDS Church.
By Morgan Jones
June 22, 2018 11:53 a.m. MDT
LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Worldwide Youth Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 3, 2018.
Faith
Church News: Experts weigh in on why you should accept President Nelson’s social media challenge and offer tips for success
Sunday the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extended a challenge to the Church’s youth to take “a seven-day break from the fake,” calling for a weeklong social media fast.
By Morgan Jones
June 6, 2018 4:51 p.m. MDT
Kate Bowler is an assistant professor at Duke Divinity School and the author of "Everything Happens For A Reason: And Other Lies I've Loved."
Entertainment
Q&A: Duke Divinity School’s Kate Bowler explains how cancer has helped her appreciate life, God’s love and Mormonism’s doctrine of eternal families
Kate Bowler has devoted her life to the study of religion as a professor at Duke Divinity School, but what does religion become when you are diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer?
By Morgan Jones
May 18, 2018 7:40 a.m. MDT
A guest opinion column in The Oregonian poses a question regarding "The Book of Mormon" musical.
Faith
Guest column in The Oregonian asks if people would laugh at a ‘The Book of Koran’ musical
Earlier this year, ‘The Book of Mormon’ musical came to Portland’s Keller Auditorium. Allen Alley, who is a former chairman of the Oregon Republican Party and a former candidate for governor of Oregon, was among those in attendance.
By Morgan Jones
April 26, 2018 10:21 a.m. MDT
Berry Tramel, sports columnist for NewsOK, shared his thoughts about touring Temple Square in a travelblog published on Tuesday.
Faith
Writers covering Oklahoma City Thunder toured Temple Square; here’s what they thought
Berry Tramel is a sports columnist and Erik Horne is the Oklahoma City Thunder beat writer for The Oklahoman. Together, the two sports writers toured Temple Square recently, and Tramel shared their observations in a travelblog.
By Morgan Jones
April 25, 2018 6:24 p.m. MDT
The Columbus Dispatch shows an LDS missionary working to help a Bhutanese-Nepali refugee learn English.
Faith
The Columbus Dispatch features LDS missionaries learning Nepali to help refugees
On Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch introduced readers to Tulasi Bisda, a 74-year-old Bhutanese-Nepali refugee and the four LDS missionaries who are helping her learn English in a class where they serve as teacher’s aides.
By Morgan Jones
April 25, 2018 4 p.m. MDT
Caitlin Connolly works at her home art studio in Provo on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Faith
‘A work in progress': Utah artist Caitlin Connolly on what art and infertility taught her about the worth of a soul
Watching Caitlin Connolly prepare to paint is not entirely different than watching a surgeon prepare for surgery.
By Morgan Jones
April 25, 2018 10:24 a.m. MDT
University of Utah's Casey Child is photographed. Child played baseball for the Utes from 1996-97.
Utah
Why former BYU coach Ben Cahoon joined forces with a U. baseball alum to sell protein bars
When BYU football receivers coach Ben Cahoon was not retained by head coach Kalani Sitake during the most recent offseason, he made a surpise decision to step away from football.
By Morgan Jones
April 19, 2018 11:51 a.m. MDT
BYU campus on Sept. 7, 2013.
Faith
BYU remains enthusiastic to host the Society for Political Methodology’s annual meeting despite controversy
The announcement that Brigham Young University would serve as the host for the the Society for Political Methodology (SPM)’s annual meeting, PolMeth, on July 18-21, 2018, led several members of the society to express concerns.
By Morgan Jones
April 18, 2018 5:22 p.m. MDT
Faith
Meet the Latter-day Saints from Richmond, Virginia, anxiously awaiting their temple, including a family with an ‘RVA TMPL’ license plate on their van
In the fall of 2014, Chris Sorensen, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richmond, Virginia, invested in a license plate. It read “RVA TMPL.”
By Morgan Jones
April 12, 2018 10:44 a.m. MDT
Conferencegoers arrive at the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Faith
‘True and living': 42 history-making moments in 188 years of the LDS Church
On April 6, 2018, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates the 188th anniversary of its organization. Here, we take a look back at some of the most significant events of change over the course of the church’s history.
By Morgan JonesSydney Walker, and 1 more
April 6, 2018 11:18 a.m. MDT
Conferencegoers hold up their hands in search of tickets before the Saturday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Faith
188th Annual General Conference talk summaries and photo galleries
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will gather in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, as well as in chapels and homes around the world, on March 31 and April 1, 2018 to participate in the 188th Annual General Conference.
By Morgan Jones
April 1, 2018 11:39 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
The story behind the unauthorized biography of Tiger Woods: An exclusive Q&A with Jeff Benedict
On Tuesday, New York Times best-selling author Jeff Benedict, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Armen Keteyian, a CBS correspondent, released a far-reaching project — an unauthorized biography of Tiger Woods.
By Morgan Jones
March 30, 2018 10:55 a.m. MDT
Lynn and David Rosenvall smile together for a photo.
Faith
How an LDS father and son reimagined Book of Mormon study without changing a word
What if the Book of Mormon read like a script? What if instead of verses and chapters, it had episodes? What if you could always tell who was speaking? What if you knew where and when each part took place?
By Morgan Jones
March 19, 2018 11:18 a.m. MDT
Gail Miller talks about her new book and embracing her role as a woman in business during an interview at her office in Sandy on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Faith
A conversation with Gail Miller about faith, family, business and the true meaning of wealth
You know the Millers as the owners of the movie theaters you might frequent, the car dealerships you may have visited and, perhaps most notably, the professional basketball team that as of Thursday night had won 20 of its past 22 games.
By Morgan Jones
March 18, 2018 8:25 a.m. MDT
Marilee Killpack and Jessica Eraso are the owners of Gathre.
Faith
Utah company run by LDS moms launches yoga mats on Kickstarter, raises over $100,000
Three weeks ago, Utah-based company Gathre launched a Kickstarter for its newest product, vegan leather yoga mats. Yoga is new territory for Gathre, but leather mats are the company’s expertise.
By Morgan Jones
March 8, 2018 3:17 p.m. MST
Joe Folau (Feki), Elder John H. Groberg, and Christopher Gorham (Young Elder Groberg) on the set of the original "The Other Side of Heaven" in New Zealand. Folau and Gorham will both reprise their roles in "The Other Side of Heaven II."
Faith
Sequel to ‘The Other Side of Heaven’ will tell the rest of Elder John H. Groberg’s story
Sixteen years ago, Disney distributed a movie about a Mormon missionary. “The Other Side of Heaven” told the story of Elder John H. Groberg, an emeritus General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Morgan Jones
March 7, 2018 10:17 a.m. MST
Scott and Mickell Warner and their children, Tessa, 10, Tommy, 5, Chase, 12, and Luke, 7, left to right, pose for a photo at their home in Orem on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Faith
How an LDS dad and Utah entrepreneur named Scott Warner became a social media phenomenon
Scott Warner has built a massive social media following on a foundational love for cereal, a passion for sports and talking to himself.
By Morgan Jones
Feb 26, 2018 11:04 a.m. MST
Colbie Holderness is pictured along with Jennie Willoughby's opinion piece on Time.com. Holderness and Willoughby, Rob Porter's ex-wives, both had pieces published in national news publications this week.
U.S. & World
Rob Porter’s ex-wives write about their experiences for The Washington Post, Time
A week has passed since the Daily Mail broke the news of domestic abuse allegations against now former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.
By Morgan Jones
Feb 13, 2018 6:01 p.m. MST
Megan Seawright, center, uses a megaphone to discuss the importance of voting during a rally outside the historic Utah County Courthouse in Provo on Monday, August 14, 2017. During the rally, sponsored by Mormon Women for Ethical Government and other conc
Faith
Mormon Women for Ethical Government release statement regarding abuse of women
On Thursday, Mormon Women for Ethical Government released a statement “with regard to the silencing, denigration and abuse of women.”
By Morgan Jones
Feb 9, 2018 12:28 p.m. MST
Josh and Lolly Weed are the parents of four daughters.
Faith
The Weeds’ story is one of many stories of LGBT Latter-day Saints that continue to be written
Five years ago, Lolly Weed wrote a blog post about how she fell in love with a gay man. She didn’t anticipate that the blog would go viral or that she and her husband, Josh, would become the face of what she calls a “mixed-orientation marriage
By Morgan Jones
Feb 7, 2018 4:07 p.m. MST
James Richards Baird, an LDS stake president in Washington D.C., passed away after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning last week.
Faith
LDS stake president killed by carbon monoxide remembered by loved ones as a friend to all
James Baird, president of the Washington, D.C., Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died last week after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in his home.
By Morgan Jones
Feb 5, 2018 11:09 p.m. MST
Lexie and Lindsay Kite, founders of Beauty Redefined, are photographed in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Faith
LDS founders of ‘Beauty Redefined’ say the road to body image resilience is found in power and purpose
By the second week of February, 80 percent of people will have failed in their New Year’s resolutions, according to U.S. News, and just 8 percent will achieve their New Year’s resolutions, Forbes reported in 2013.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 25, 2018 12:21 p.m. MST
Hamilton New Zealand Temple
Faith
Hamilton New Zealand Temple to close in July 2018 for extensive renovations
The Hamilton New Zealand Temple will be closed beginning July 2018 for extensive renovation, including a seismology upgrade, Mormon Newsroom reported Friday.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 19, 2018 5:04 p.m. MST
President Thomas S. Monson greets a woman outside the Stockholm Sweden Temple.
Faith
‘Tom Monson will run that errand for Him': A timeline of the life of President Thomas S. Monson
In a video produced about his life, President Thomas S. Monson expressed his desire to be an instrument in the Lord’s hands.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 12, 2018 10:26 p.m. MST
Morgan Jones and her family were able to meet President Thomas S. Monson, then a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley, when he was visiting her home of North Carolina for a regional conference.
Faith
Morgan Jones: How a prophet shaped my generation
I have believed my whole life there is a prophet on the earth today, but I think I often take that belief for granted.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 11, 2018 12:17 p.m. MST
The New York Times obituary editor responded to concern regarding the paper's coverage of President Thomas S. Monson's passing last week.
Faith
New York Times obits editor responds to criticism of President Monson’s obituary
The New York Times has received some scrutiny on social media over the past week for its Jan. 3 obituary of President Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who died Jan. 2 at the age of 90.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 8, 2018 6:05 p.m. MST
President Henry B. Eyring speaks of his friend, President Thomas S. Monson.
Faith
Video interviews with President Eyring, President Uchtdorf, Sister Ann M. Dibb released by Mormon Newsroom on Friday
Mormon Newsroom released video interviews on Friday with President Henry B. Eyring, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Sister Ann M. Dibb regarding President Thomas S. Monson’s life and ministry.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 5, 2018 4:18 p.m. MST
Tim Gates shares his thoughts on the Book of Mormon in a new video released by Mormon.org.
Faith
Mormon Mentions: Nashville Tribute Band member testifies of Book of Mormon, former Ms. Virginia posts original song
Despite the end of the holiday season, this week’s Mormon Mentions focus on the knowledge of a loving Heavenly Father and the miracle of the Savior’s Atonement.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 5, 2018 4:13 p.m. MST
The Atlantic published McKay Coppins' tribute to President Thomas S. Monson on Friday.
Faith
In the wake of President Thomas S. Monson’s passing, The Atlantic and others pay tribute to the life of a prophet
In the wake of President Thomas S. Monson’s passing on Tuesday night, the late LDS prophet has been honored by politicians, authors, musicians, universities, athletes and sports teams.
By Morgan Jones
Jan 5, 2018 1:10 p.m. MST
