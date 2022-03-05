Morgan Jones

Earlier this year, ‘The Book of Mormon’ musical came to Portland’s Keller Auditorium. Allen Alley, who is a former chairman of the Oregon Republican Party and a former candidate for governor of Oregon, was among those in attendance.
Berry Tramel is a sports columnist and Erik Horne is the Oklahoma City Thunder beat writer for The Oklahoman. Together, the two sports writers toured Temple Square recently, and Tramel shared their observations in a travelblog.
On Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch introduced readers to Tulasi Bisda, a 74-year-old Bhutanese-Nepali refugee and the four LDS missionaries who are helping her learn English in a class where they serve as teacher’s aides.
The announcement that Brigham Young University would serve as the host for the the Society for Political Methodology (SPM)’s annual meeting, PolMeth, on July 18-21, 2018, led several members of the society to express concerns.
On April 6, 2018, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates the 188th anniversary of its organization. Here, we take a look back at some of the most significant events of change over the course of the church’s history.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will gather in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, as well as in chapels and homes around the world, on March 31 and April 1, 2018 to participate in the 188th Annual General Conference.
On Tuesday, New York Times best-selling author Jeff Benedict, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Armen Keteyian, a CBS correspondent, released a far-reaching project — an unauthorized biography of Tiger Woods.
What if the Book of Mormon read like a script? What if instead of verses and chapters, it had episodes? What if you could always tell who was speaking? What if you knew where and when each part took place?
You know the Millers as the owners of the movie theaters you might frequent, the car dealerships you may have visited and, perhaps most notably, the professional basketball team that as of Thursday night had won 20 of its past 22 games.
Sixteen years ago, Disney distributed a movie about a Mormon missionary. “The Other Side of Heaven” told the story of Elder John H. Groberg, an emeritus General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Five years ago, Lolly Weed wrote a blog post about how she fell in love with a gay man. She didn’t anticipate that the blog would go viral or that she and her husband, Josh, would become the face of what she calls a “mixed-orientation marriage
By the second week of February, 80 percent of people will have failed in their New Year’s resolutions, according to U.S. News, and just 8 percent will achieve their New Year’s resolutions, Forbes reported in 2013.
The New York Times has received some scrutiny on social media over the past week for its Jan. 3 obituary of President Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who died Jan. 2 at the age of 90.