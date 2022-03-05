clock
My529
8 reasons to start a 529 plan for college savings
Savvy savers know that it isn’t enough just to put money aside for college. Rather, a 529 college savings plan is the way to go.
By
My529
Feb 7, 2019 1 p.m. MST
529 college savings plans are for vocational schools, too
Vocational schools cost less than universities and provide the opportunity for graduates to earn better wages than if they had finished only high school — and 529s can be used for vocational training.
By
My529
Feb 12, 2017 2:35 p.m. MST