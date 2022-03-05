clock
Naomi Schaefer Riley
https://www.deseret.com/authors/naomi-schaefer-riley/rss
Perspective
Are you your parents’ favorite child? Your siblings may not agree
New research suggests that people from large families are affected differently by the perception of favoritism.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Perspective: Teaching children to chart their own path is not only urgent, but could save lives
From deadly TikTok challenges to fraternity hazing, children benefit from learning that it’s okay to be different from their peers.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Perspective: Is marriage dead, or just the wedding section?
What does it mean to be committed in 2022? Not a wedding, according to The New York Times.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Split custody shouldn’t be a tradeoff for professional success
You can stay with your husband and children and still do important work. Just ask millions of American women.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Why do these pregnant women have a higher risk of dying from homicide?
We can’t help mothers and their babies by ignoring the social factors that endanger their lives.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
The other debate: Is a vasectomy an ‘act of love’?
A theater of chivalry has sprung up around some men advocating for abortion rights.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Dec 30, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Billie Eilish’s exposure to porn is unfortunately common — and destructive
It’s not enough to repeat the mantra that things online are not real. What are parents to do?
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Dec 16, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
How a new ‘Annie’ and Justice Barrett sparked adoption outrage
Little surprise that when Amy Coney Barrett had the audacity to mention “safe-haven” laws last week, the critics were off to the races.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Dec 6, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
More pregnant women are turning to marijuana. Here’s what to blame
Where did they get the impression that cannabis is much less dangerous for their health than drinking and smoking?
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Nov 27, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
When schools won’t suspend students, who pays the price?
A rash of juvenile crime and violence raises questions about policies designed to reduce school suspensions.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Nov 14, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Why are we letting men off the hook when it comes to abuse?
R. Kelly’s conviction is looking like the exception rather than the norm.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Oct 28, 2021 2:12 p.m. MDT
Family
How this Oklahoma ranch is using nuclear families to upend the foster care system
Most often sibling groups are either separated or tend to languish in foster care. Peppers Ranch is changing that.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Oct 24, 2021 10:24 p.m. MDT
Opinion
What kind of person uses Tinder to find a plus one to take to a wedding?
Taking a date to a wedding can prompt some very useful conversations — conversations that too many people put off until they are waist-deep in a relationship.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Oct 22, 2021 2:40 p.m. MDT
Perspective
Higher education just isn’t built for men right now
There are a number of reasons our higher education system rewards the talents of girls more than boys.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Sept 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Perspective
American Girl Dolls welcome a new future: ‘wokeism’
Like the well-compensated diversity consultants they hire, the new woke companies like American Girl are just cashing in on the guilt of white parents.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Sept 15, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Perspective
Students are running our universities. Just watch Netflix’s ‘The Chair’
It doesn’t seem to matter whether they are on campus four years, four days or four hours. Students are in charge.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Sept 4, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Perspective
The multimillion-dollar pandemic mistake that schools are reluctant to fix
If there’s one thing most parents recognize entering this new school year, it’s that online learning is not what it was cracked up to be.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Aug 23, 2021 12:04 a.m. MDT
Perspective
Why don’t colleges just tell us what ‘woke’ lines shouldn’t be crossed?
Many schools remain mired in a kind of woke fog where neither students nor faculty know what will get them expelled or fired or just publicly shamed.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Aug 14, 2021 9:59 p.m. MDT
Perspective
Thousands of children died in Canadian schools. We’re just learning where they’re buried
The graves are only a tiny echo of the 4,000 indigenous children who died either from neglect or abuse in now-defunct residential schools.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Aug 7, 2021 6 a.m. MDT
Perspective
Family ties are more important than always being right
Maybe, and this will sound truly old-fashioned, some things are better left unsaid.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
July 17, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Perspective
Get your kids a summer job, not a summer camp
The forces pulling middle-class kids away from paid summer work are high. And college is mostly to blame.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
June 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Perspective
Redefining the ‘feminist dad’
Fathers still have an important role to play in exposing daughters to the great heights they can achieve intellectually.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
June 14, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Perspective
If Bill and Melinda Gates can’t make marriage work, who can?
News about the high-profile couple’s divorce brings marriage research into light.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
June 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Family
The summer of the free-range parent
After being cooped up during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids need a long leash to roam and explore.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
May 24, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Family
The secret to a lasting marriage? Maybe start with a big, cheap church wedding
Research shows that marriages that begin with big, cheap weddings last longer than others.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
April 12, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Magazine
How highly religious women are redefining feminism
A serious religious commitment seems to more adequately prepare women — and their husbands — to face working motherhood than liberal feminism.
By
Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 26, 2021 10:10 a.m. MST