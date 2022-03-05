Nathan Sorensen

The psychology of why couples argue during the assembly of a bookshelf can be as complex as the spouses who engage in these scuffles. But as a general rule, these arguments often come down to a simple truth: The bookshelf has little to do with it.
The path to Major League Baseball stardom isn’t just a game. It’s also the career choice of hundreds of hardworking fathers. And not every dad makes it to the top of his field. Here’s one of their stories.
The odds are stacked against any baseball player ever reaching the majors, but that never stops dreamers from thinking big. The key is finding a balance between goals and realities with the proper perspective while keeping one’s self-worth intact.
What’s it like to be the sister of Buster Posey, starting catcher for the San Francisco Giants? Or the brother of Steve Young, Hall of Fame quarterback? Or the sister of James Valentine, lead guitarist for Maroon 5?
CASA volunteers are part of a more than 70,000-strong membership trained to represent and advocate for children who experience abuse or neglect. With most CASA programs allowing only 1 to 2 cases per volunteer, the need for more CASAs is great.