U.S. & World
Should we use standing desks in elementary schools? Experts weigh in
Sitting all day is bad for kids, too — but are standing desks the best solution to the prolonged sitting problem?
By Nathan Sorensen
Sept 27, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
Couple Putting Together Self Assembly Furniture In New Home
Family
Why couples argue about building bookcases, according to science
The psychology of why couples argue during the assembly of a bookshelf can be as complex as the spouses who engage in these scuffles. But as a general rule, these arguments often come down to a simple truth: The bookshelf has little to do with it.
By Nathan Sorensen
Sept 21, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
In this image released by CBS, host Stephen Colbert, right, smiles as he talks with Vice President Joe Biden during a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015 in New York. (John Paul Filo/CBS via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT; NO
Faith
Joe Biden shares how his faith is helping him through hard times
In a touching interview with Stephen Colbert on Sept. 10, Joe Biden shared how his Catholic faith is helping him through the grief over the death of his son Beau earlier this year.
By Nathan Sorensen
Sept 12, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
web_1565394.jpg
Family
For some dads, the path to baseball stardom isn’t just a game
The path to Major League Baseball stardom isn’t just a game. It’s also the career choice of hundreds of hardworking fathers. And not every dad makes it to the top of his field. Here’s one of their stories.
By Nathan Sorensen
July 12, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Sports
Minor league ballplayers’ path to the bigs has major obstacles, so family is no small thing
The odds are stacked against any baseball player ever reaching the majors, but that never stops dreamers from thinking big. The key is finding a balance between goals and realities with the proper perspective while keeping one’s self-worth intact.
By Nathan Sorensen
May 15, 2015 4:25 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Defiance’ continues vampire series with action, romance
“Defiance,” the second book of Adrienne Monson’s Blood Inheritance series, has the potential to reach out and grab and even bite you. Just don’t expect a tidy ending.
By Nathan Sorensen
Feb 21, 2015 3:30 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Renegade’ is a great ending to series
Antony John’s Elemental series comes to a close with the final installment, “Renegade.”
By Nathan Sorensen
Dec 27, 2014 5:05 p.m. MST
Family
In the shadow: What life is like having a famous sibling
What’s it like to be the sister of Buster Posey, starting catcher for the San Francisco Giants? Or the brother of Steve Young, Hall of Fame quarterback? Or the sister of James Valentine, lead guitarist for Maroon 5?
By Nathan Sorensen
Dec 1, 2014 7:10 a.m. MST
Family
CASA volunteers step in to help abused, neglected children find a safe home
CASA volunteers are part of a more than 70,000-strong membership trained to represent and advocate for children who experience abuse or neglect. With most CASA programs allowing only 1 to 2 cases per volunteer, the need for more CASAs is great.
By Nathan Sorensen
Oct 14, 2014 8:35 a.m. MDT
NATIONAL/Home
The best online tools for family budgeting
I tested some of the most popular online money-management tools the Internet has to offer: Mint, YNAB, Mvelopes and Check. Here’s what I think about them all.
By Nathan Sorensen
Aug 29, 2014 8:55 a.m. MDT
"Graduation Day" is the third in the Testing series by Joelle Charbonneau.
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Graduation Day’ promises a bang, ends with a pop
“Graduation Day” comes across as a version of “The Hunger Games” set at a university instead of in an arena and with a less dramatic heroine.
By Nathan Sorensen
July 5, 2014 3:15 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Citadels of Fire’ is a fiery historical tale set in medieval Russia
“Citadels of Fire” by L.K. Hill does a decent job of taking the historical perspective of 16th-century Russia and bringing it to life.
By Nathan Sorensen
May 24, 2014 12 p.m. MDT