clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Nicole Shepard
https://www.deseret.com/authors/nicole-shepard/rss
Education
With so many free and cheap online courses now available, anyone can go back to school
With so many free and cheap online courses available, anyone can go back to school.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 30, 2014 12:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why Zzz’s get degrees: The case for later school start times
Researchers found what students already knew, that school starts too early.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 29, 2014 4:10 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
A new way to prevent date rape
NCSU students develop new date-rape drug detection device.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 28, 2014 4:45 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
For the first time in American history, non-Hispanic whites will be outnumbered in public schools
Educators and administrators of public schools face new challenges as the demographics shift away from a white majority.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 26, 2014 4:15 a.m. MDT
Education
The costs of back to school are increasing for parents
Back to school costs are getting steeper every year
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 25, 2014 11:40 p.m. MDT
Family
This class may be the key to lowering depression in middle school
Adding focused cardiovascular fitness into sixth graders’ gym class and recess can help stave off depression during adolescence.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 19, 2014 5:10 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
How to get last-minute college financial aid
Here’s three ways to pay your college tuition.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 18, 2014 3:05 p.m. MDT
Family Life
6 ways to prepare for retirement
6 steps to remove the dread of retirement planning.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 12, 2014 5:10 a.m. MDT
Education
Should sex ed begin earlier?
Georgetown research shows that sex education for prepubescents better prevents STDs, unwanted pregnancy and risky abortions.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 11, 2014 4:15 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Healthy lunches may be winning over students
New research shows an upswing in healthy school lunch consumption among middle- and elementary-schoolers.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 7, 2014 12:55 p.m. MDT
Family
6 ways to sharpen your child’s math skills this summer
Keep your kids from falling behind in math this summer by using these everyday activities.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 4, 2014 5:05 a.m. MDT
Education
How much is your diploma worth? Money magazine creates a new college ranking system
Money magazine created a unique college ranking system to rival US News and World Report’s traditional list.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 2, 2014 7:59 p.m. MDT
Family
Symbolic meaning: Your fourth grader needs more reading instruction
New study finds that fourth and fifth graders need more reading instruction than previously believed.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 1, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
Family
You think your student is well off? The principal doesn’t
A survey of 29 countries found that American principals think that more than 60 percent of students are disadvantaged, which may harm education quality.
By
Nicole Shepard
Aug 1, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
Family
In high school, higher standards lead to higher dropout rates
The high school class of 2014 saw more dropouts than that of 2013 because of new exit exams and course requirements.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 28, 2014 11:45 p.m. MDT
Education
Most American high schoolers don’t know how to manage money
New research puts American teens at the lower end of the spectrum for financial literacy. Research sparks debate over education reform.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 24, 2014 4:38 p.m. MDT
Family
Are Advanced Placement courses worth it?
AP classes have endured scrutiny over the last few years, causing students, parents and admissions officers to ask if they’re still worth it.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 18, 2014 7:15 a.m. MDT
Family
Stay smart: 3 ways to academically engage your kids this summer
Summer is prime time for kids to slip behind in reading, math and science. Here are some ways to help prevent that.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 17, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
Family
Common Core accused of leaving special-needs students behind
Special-education students fall behind at an unprecedented rate since the widespread implementation of Common Core standards.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 6, 2014 5:20 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why grade inflation is likely here to stay
Four adjunct professors come forward as the culprits behind grade inflation.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 5, 2014 6:20 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
To help or not to help: The homework question
New research runs against the grain of popular belief, saying that helping your kids with homework is detrimental to their education.
By
Nicole Shepard
July 4, 2014 5:10 a.m. MDT
Education
The answer to better schools in America is better teachers
Education reformers are asking for the U.S. to follow the teacher qualifications found in Finland and Singapore.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 29, 2014 4:55 a.m. MDT
Education
How texting can help your child become a Spelling Bee star
Studies from the U.K. and Tasmania show that the more creative “text speak” children use while texting, the better they perform on spelling and grammar tests.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 28, 2014 6:10 a.m. MDT
Education
Tennessee looks to prevent ‘sticker shock’ in higher ed by offering first two years free
Tennessee is the first state in the U.S. to offer free college credit through the state’s community colleges to its high school grads.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 24, 2014 5:45 a.m. MDT
Family
No lectures or tests spurs ranking of ‘best’ teacher education program
According to US News & World Report, an education program with no in-class time took the top spot.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 21, 2014 7:10 a.m. MDT
Family
Give them an A: Research shows why starting with an A grade is better for students than earning it
Research says that it may be time to change the traditional grading system, saying students will work harder to maintain a good grade that to try to earn one.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 20, 2014 7:40 a.m. MDT
Education
Starbucks offers free college education to thousands of employees
Starbucks redesigns tuition reimbursement plan to better serve its employees.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 17, 2014 5:05 a.m. MDT
Education
New curriculum helps prevent bullying while creating socially aware citizens
A new program teaches kids to be civically minded while teaching them skills to cope with and prevent bullying.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 15, 2014 4:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Zero-tolerance behavior policies in schools prove harmful, study says
Further research shows that zero-tolerance programs are more likely to land a child in the juvenile justice system than programs that encourage better learning environments.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 13, 2014 7:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Middle school on repeat: Why some parents want their children to take 8th grade twice
With mounting pressure to impress universities, parents are choosing to have their middle schoolers repeat the eighth grade.
By
Nicole Shepard
June 10, 2014 11:55 a.m. MDT
Load More