Nicole Vowell

The roads in Kaysville need to be fixed, but the city doesn’t just have money in the budget. It is considering charging a “road utility fee” to residents, businesses and even schools, and that isn’t sitting well with many.
After the weekend evacuation of 25 homes threatened by the Water Tower Fire, city officials are ready to act to try and prevent wildfires caused by target shooting in the foothills adjacent to the town.
After hearing from dozens of residents about fireworks, the Cottonwood Heights City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban aerial fireworks within city limits during Pioneer Day celebrations and the next five months.
A week ago, Halene Johnson, 80, took a nasty fall by her bed. She picked up the phone and dialed the wrong number but happened to reach the right person. Wednesday, she got to meet her hero, West Valley City police detective Dana Pugmire.
Some Tooele County residents are claiming county officials have signed off on a land deal without the public’s knowledge. The land is a 10-acre gravel pit slated to expand to 150 acres near homes in South Rim.