Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Nicole Vowell

An officer responding to a shoplifting report was involved in a minor crash with another car at the southbound I-15 exit ramp of 11400 South on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Utah
Police chasing suspected shoplifters deploy Taser, crash car
Pursuit of a pair of juveniles suspected of shoplifting Tuesday evening led officers to deploy a Taser and ended with an officer-involved fender bender.
By Annie Knox and Nicole Vowell
April 24, 2018 10:09 p.m. MDT
A man was found dead outside a Murray apartment complex Thursday morning.
Utah
Police: Infant’s death in Saratoga Springs a ‘possible homicide’
Police are investigating the death of a baby in Saratoga Springs as a “possible homicide,” authorities said Wednesday.
By Annie Knox and Nicole Vowell
April 18, 2018 10:05 p.m. MDT
Police respond to a Murray apartment complex where they say a 59-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.
Utah
Police: Man shot to death in Murray apartment
A 59-year-old man was shot dead in an apartment in Murray on Thursday, authorities said.
By Annie Knox and Nicole Vowell
March 29, 2018 8:18 p.m. MDT
Police: Man dead in industrial accident
A man has died in an industrial accident in Sandy that happened near 11450 South and 1000 East Friday afternoon.
By Annie Knox and Nicole Vowell
March 9, 2018 3:47 p.m. MST
Police recovered the body of Tanner Oblad, 20, on Tuesday in the foothills near his Herriman home. He was last seen a week earlier.
Utah
Body of missing autistic man recovered in foothills near Herriman
Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old college student from Herriman in the foothills near his home.
By Annie Knox and Nicole Vowell
Feb 27, 2018 5:24 p.m. MST
Utah
Some Kaysville residents speak against proposed road utility fee
The roads in Kaysville need to be fixed, but the city doesn’t just have money in the budget. It is considering charging a “road utility fee” to residents, businesses and even schools, and that isn’t sitting well with many.
By Nicole Vowell
Feb 2, 2018 11:29 a.m. MST
Utah
‘A miracle': Roy driver hit by airplane only broke pinkie
The family of a driver who heard a crash and later learned a plane landed on her car says it’s a miracle she walked away with only scrapes and a broken pinkie.
By Annie Knox and Nicole Vowell
Sept 13, 2017 6:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
One dead in fire at West Jordan condominium complex
One person died in a fire at a West Jordan condominium complex Sunday afternoon.
By Pat Reavy and Nicole Vowell
Aug 6, 2017 6:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah father of 4 deported for 11-year-old misdemeanor
A West Valley father of four was deported Tuesday without warning. He’s been in Utah for 15 years and has an up-to-date work authorization card to be here.
By Nicole Vowell
Aug 3, 2017 5:46 p.m. MDT
FILE"” Fire crews work on the Water Tower Fire near Alpine on Sunday, July 16, 2017.
Utah
Alpine to consider closing off foothill access to prevent fires
After the weekend evacuation of 25 homes threatened by the Water Tower Fire, city officials are ready to act to try and prevent wildfires caused by target shooting in the foothills adjacent to the town.
By Nicole Vowell
July 17, 2017 9:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Cottonwood Heights bans aerial fireworks in city
After hearing from dozens of residents about fireworks, the Cottonwood Heights City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban aerial fireworks within city limits during Pioneer Day celebrations and the next five months.
By Nicole Vowell
July 12, 2017 3:31 p.m. MDT
Utah
Draper prison inmates crochet 150 intricate blankets for Utah veterans
A passionate community in Draper put in months of work to create personalized gifts for veterans at the local VA hospital.
By Nicole Vowell
May 31, 2017 7:36 a.m. MDT
Utah
‘Pirates’ voyage at Utah Lake ends with a cautionary tale
A couple of adventure seekers set sail on Utah Lake last weekend but quickly realized they were literally in over their heads when their hand-crafted pirate ship sank.
By Nicole Vowell
April 18, 2017 3:25 p.m. MDT
Cottonwood Heights police released this image taken from surveillance video on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. They say they believe the driver is responsible for dozens of smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries throughout the valley.
Utah
Police using new tactic to motivate citizens to help catch criminals
Approximately 50 smash-and-grab burglaries in just four weeks has the Cottonwood police chief trying something new to motivate people to help him catch the person or persons responsible.
By Nicole Vowell
March 9, 2017 10:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Aspiring attorney takes break from bar exam to stop thief
A man taking a break during the Utah State Bar Exam spotted a thief breaking into a car. He stopped the thief, recovered the stolen items and went right back to his test.
By Nicole Vowell
March 1, 2017 3:31 p.m. MST
Orem resident Candice Rieske explains what happened Saturday morning when a woman knocked on her door holding her baby that she just delivered. Rieske helped the woman inside and had her husband call 911. On Sunday, Feb. 12, Rieske said she and her husban
Utah
Neighbors help Orem mom who delivered baby on sidewalk
An Orem family welcomed an unexpected guest into their home Saturday. It was a crazy experience they say they will not likely forget.
By Nicole Vowell
Feb 13, 2017 6 p.m. MST
Utah
Elderly woman meets officer she accidentally called when she needed help
A week ago, Halene Johnson, 80, took a nasty fall by her bed. She picked up the phone and dialed the wrong number but happened to reach the right person. Wednesday, she got to meet her hero, West Valley City police detective Dana Pugmire.
By Nicole Vowell
Jan 19, 2017 3:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Woman seriously injured in Midvale shooting
A woman is in serious condition following a shooting in a Midvale apartment Tuesday afternoon.
By Ben Lockhart and Nicole Vowell
Jan 17, 2017 3:50 p.m. MST
Utah
2 snowboarders ‘lucky to be alive’ after avalanche in Summit County backcountry
Two snowboarders are “lucky to be alive,” police say, after an avalanche overtook them on a backcountry slope Wednesday.
By Ben Lockhart and Nicole Vowell
Jan 12, 2017 9 p.m. MST
Utah
Woman who dials wrong number after fall gets help from right person
An 80-year-old Taylorsville woman’s phone call to a wrong number ended up being answered by the right person to help her after she had fallen.
By Viviane Vo-Duc and Nicole Vowell
Jan 12, 2017 3:09 p.m. MST
Utah
West Jordan woman says aircraft dumped waste onto her property
While many were busy cleaning up snow from driveways recently, Bethany Bowker was trying to figure out how to clean up a much different kind of mess — human feces.
By Nicole Vowell
Jan 4, 2017 2:20 p.m. MST
Utah
Sandy teachers hailed as heroes for actions after school shooting
A group of teachers from the Canyons School District were hailed as heroes for their actions after a shooting at Union Middle School last month.
By Nicole Vowell
Nov 17, 2016 12:40 p.m. MST
Utah
Layton man could go to jail for building garage in backyard
A Layton man built a backyard garage to restore a vehicle. Layton city officials have now filed criminal charges against him for the construction.
By Nicole Vowell
Nov 11, 2016 3:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Mysterious sludge clogging Orem wastewater plant
Officials at Orem’s wastewater treatment plant are asking the public to help them find those responsible for dumping a mysterious sludge into the sewer system, clogging it up.
By Nicole Vowell
Oct 28, 2016 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah legislator proposes public registry for felony child abusers
A 3-year-old Utahn is the inspiration behind a bill being drafted that proposes a public registry listing convicted felony child abuse offenders.
By Nicole Vowell
Oct 18, 2016 4:12 p.m. MDT
Some South Rim, Tooele County, residents are upset after a gravel pit that currently sits at 10 acres was sold by the county without public input. The new owner plans to expand it to more than 150 acres. The residents are concerned about the noise, dust a
Utah
Some Tooele County residents upset over gravel pit issue
Some Tooele County residents are claiming county officials have signed off on a land deal without the public’s knowledge. The land is a 10-acre gravel pit slated to expand to 150 acres near homes in South Rim.
By Nicole Vowell
Sept 9, 2016 2:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
Parent alarmed after teenage son given energy pill sample at Comic Con
A parent is crying foul after he says a vendor handing out samples gave his son an energy pill at Salt Lake Comic Con that had no listed ingredients on the packaging.
By Ben Lockhart and Nicole Vowell
Sept 2, 2016 8:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Tooele residents rebuilding after fire tore through community
It’s been a little over a month since a catastrophic fire tore through a community in Tooele. But slowly, some residents are starting to rebuild.
By Nicole Vowell
Aug 25, 2016 10:21 p.m. MDT
Utah
68 pounds of meth seized in massive drug bust on I-15 in Midvale
Police say they foiled an expensive drug operation when they recovered 68 pounds of meth while acting on a tip from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
By Ben Lockhart and Nicole Vowell
Aug 16, 2016 11 p.m. MDT
Police are looking for an alleged kidnapper after a 9-year-old boy reported he was able to escape the truck of a man who tried to kidnap him Tuesday evening in Saratoga Springs.
Utah
Saratoga Springs police looking for alleged kidnapper after boy escapes
Police are looking for an alleged kidnapper after a 9-year-old boy reported he was able to escape the truck of a man who tried to abduct him Tuesday evening.
By Ben Lockhart and Nicole Vowell
Aug 9, 2016 11:06 p.m. MDT
Load More