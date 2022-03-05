clock
Peter Reichard
https://www.deseret.com/authors/peter-reichard/rss
Opinion
How Utahns can help their families thrive
Families need to spend more time with family meals, and less time on smart phones and computers.
By
Peter Reichard
Feb 23, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
Opinion
Utahns score high national, except in this one area
That Utah should perform so poorly on this metric while thriving on other measures of association is a paradox that invites further exploration
By
Peter Reichard
Dec 20, 2021 12:04 p.m. MST
Opinion
Here’s how to fix political polarization and our lack of trust
America has looked like this before. It was during the Gilded Age, the age of the robber barons and hyper individuality.
By
Peter Reichard
Nov 3, 2021 3:49 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Utah voters are showing up, but people could do more to be engaged civically
People in the state are showing up in the public forum and possibly making gains on the voting front. But they have room for improvement in exercising their rights, duties and privileges as citizens.
By
Peter Reichard
Sept 25, 2021 11:47 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah could benefit economically by focusing more on climate issues
Utahns rank air quality as a top concern. By working on that, the state could do more than its share for climate change.
By
Peter Reichard
July 29, 2021 10:19 a.m. MDT
Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Addressing the cost of health care is Utahns’ top priority — and a big-time challenge
Health care costs and accessibility has been a top-five issue in every survey — and the No. 1 priority in both 2016 and 2020.
By
Peter Reichard
June 11, 2021 10:36 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Has Utah found a better way to pay for roads?
Under a “road usage charge” system, drivers pay for roads based on how many miles they drive, rather than how much gas they consume.
By
Peter Reichard
March 17, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Can the telework revolution improve traffic and air quality in Utah?
COVID-19 sparked a remote work revolution, and that could have a profound influence on Utah’s traffic and air quality.
By
Peter Reichard
Jan 26, 2021 3 p.m. MST
Opinion
Civility still exists. In politics, we need it now more than ever
Voters can choose to march to the drum of political tribalism, or to build on a foundation of truth.
By
Peter Reichard
Oct 12, 2020 11:09 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Why you should bet on Utah right now
By
Peter Reichard
June 10, 2020 12:30 p.m. MDT
Guest opinion: As economic decline strains Utah families, legal needs will intensify
A new report from Utah Foundation finds a major gap in representation in civil legal cases in Utah. As COVID-19 continues to take an economic toll on Utah families, lower-income households will continue to suffer.
By
Peter Reichard
May 15, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: The turn of the decade brings political redistricting. It’s not as simple as it sounds
By
Peter Reichard
April 3, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Tax reform may be on pause, but the issues roll on
By
Peter Reichard
Feb 23, 2020 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: When it comes to tax reform, time may be the best teacher
By
Peter Reichard
Dec 22, 2019 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Leaves are falling in Utah. What about taxes?
By
Peter Reichard
Oct 24, 2019 7 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Getting clear on Utah education outcomes and goals
Though ranking last may induce shame, the real issue is not how much we spend on schools. Rather, it’s how well the schools perform.
By
Peter Reichard
Aug 26, 2019 8 a.m. MDT