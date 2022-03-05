Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Phil Lyman

A voter puts a ballot into an official drop box.
Opinion
Opinion: We believe independent audits build trust in our elections
As confidence in our election system wavers, transparency about the process and continued efforts to enhance voter roll and ballot security are more important than ever
By Mike SchultzPhil Lyman, and 1 more
Dec 7, 2021 11:23 a.m. MST