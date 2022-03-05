Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Preston Cathcart

Utah
Utah governor gets Scouting for Food drive started
Utahns can leave on their doorsteps bags or boxes filled with nonperishable food items by 9 a.m. Saturday, and Boy Scouts assisted by the National Guard across the state will pick them up.
By Preston Cathcart
March 15, 2018 3:27 p.m. MDT
Utah
Feminist voices at Utah Capitol urge women to become politically active
Women’s voices from every stripe of life converged in the Capitol rotunda for a rally on the final day of the 2018 Utah Legislature.
By Preston Cathcart
March 8, 2018 7:33 p.m. MST
Utah
Bill would increase penalties for attacking police, corrections officers
A House committee recommended a bill to the House that increases the penalty for causing “substantial bodily injury” to a police officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
By Preston Cathcart
March 5, 2018 8 p.m. MST
FILE - Rep. Paul Ray at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Utah
Bill would increase penalty for sexually exploiting a minor
A House committee Monday advanced a bill to increase the penalty for sexual exploitation of a minor in certain situations.
By Preston Cathcart
March 5, 2018 5:17 p.m. MST
Fog and an inversion obscure the Salt Lake skyline on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Utah
Salt Lake students converge on Capitol to call for better air
Students from various Salt Lake schools gathered at the Capitol on Monday to demand that the Legislature act on air quality legislation before the 2018 general session ends at midnight Thursday.
By Preston Cathcart
March 5, 2018 4:45 p.m. MST
Utah
Retro license plate bill passes Senate
A bill creating a black license plate with white characters passed the Senate Friday.
By Preston Cathcart
March 2, 2018 12:56 p.m. MST
Utah
Bills to increase minimum wages fail in House committee
A couple of minimum wage bills aiming to increase the wages of Utah workers failed in a House committee on Thursday.
By Preston Cathcart
March 2, 2018 11:21 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah Senate moves to nullify Park City’s ban on plastic bags
The Senate passed a bill that would nullify Park City’s ban on plastic bags and pre-empt other municipalities from passing similar ordinances.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 28, 2018 7:16 p.m. MST
Utah
Pair of affordable housing bills advance at Utah Legislature
Two bills addressing the affordable housing crisis in Utah advanced in a House committee this week.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 28, 2018 10:26 a.m. MST
FILE - Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, talks about naloxone opioid overdose reversal kits at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Utah
Utah lawmakers consider new crime for drug-induced homicide
Utah lawmakers are considering legislation that would create a new classification of crime for drug-induced homicide.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 28, 2018 9:31 a.m. MST
Utah
Group places crosses at Capitol to remember school shooting victims
Students for Liberty of Utah placed crosses on the south steps of the Capitol to remember the victims of the recent Florida school shooting and to raise funds for a local youth mental health clinic.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 27, 2018 12:47 p.m. MST
Utah
House gives green light to cyclists rolling through stop signs
The Utah House passed a bill that will allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs and traffic lights as stop signs.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 26, 2018 4:22 p.m. MST
A Utah lawmaker wants drivers to put down their phones while driving. If passed, her bill could assess a driver a $100 fine if they get caught talking with the receiver in their hand.
Utah
Panel gives nod to bill that waives fees for IDs for homeless
A committee OK’d a bill to waive the fees for government IDs like birth certificates for homeless people.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 26, 2018 6:48 a.m. MST
FILE - Rep. Steve Eliason talks at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Utah
Bill OK’d to increase penalty for wrong-way DUIs
A legislative committee voted Friday in favor of a bill that would increase the penalties for driving under the influence if the individual was also driving in the wrong direction on a freeway or controlled-access highway.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 23, 2018 1:39 p.m. MST
Utah
Bill would require Utah truckers to be trained to identify victims of human trafficking
A Davis County lawmaker is sponsoring a bill that would require truck drivers in Utah to be trained to spot victims of human trafficking before they can renew their commercial driver’s license.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 22, 2018 1:31 p.m. MST
FILE - Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, speaks at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Utah
Utah Senate panel gives OK to inmate addiction study bill
A Utah Senate committee unanimously supported a bill that would require correctional facilities to report to the state on in-custody inmate deaths, treatment services for inmates with an opiate addiction and prescriptions withheld from inmates.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 22, 2018 1:07 p.m. MST
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, shows the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Resolution to rally cities against gangs gets nod from Senate committee
A Senate committee OK’d a resolution that would call on cities and communities across Utah to work together to thwart rising gang violence.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 21, 2018 8:26 p.m. MST
Cities may soon have to find other ways to collect revenue, now that a prohibition on law enforcement ticket quotas passed the Senate.
Utah
Utah Senate passes ban on law enforcement ticket quotas
The Senate passed a bill that prohibits law enforcement quotas from being placed on officers.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 21, 2018 6:51 p.m. MST
A screenshot of the political action page on Pfizer's website speaking against HB163, which would allow drugs to be imported from Canada.
Utah
Utah House passes bill to import cost-saving pharmaceutical drugs from Canada
House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, called the idea that Utahns can find cheaper drugs by importing them from another country a “snipe hunt.” But Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, is sponsoring a bill that he says would do just that.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 18, 2018 4:47 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah lawmaker brings back bill to end auto registration requirements
The third time was a charm for Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price, who found support from a House committee on her proposal to repeal the requirement that motorists have vehicle registration in the car.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 17, 2018 10:41 p.m. MST
Proponents of an initiative to change the candidate nomination process in Utah filed ballot language Wednesday that follows a controversial compromise they made with state lawmakers in 2014.
Utah
Utah House passes bill commemorating the 50th anniversary of Fair Housing Act
The House passed HJR6, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. The bill’s sponsor praised the Fair Housing Act as a boon for health, education and economic opportunities for Utahns.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 17, 2018 7:22 p.m. MST
Sundays Hunt's dog Tex, canine mayor of Salt Lake County, poses for a photo at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, along with supporters of SB91. Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, was frustrated Friday after his bi
Politics
Animal-tethering bill stalls in Utah Senate committee
Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, was frustrated Friday after his bill making it a crime to leave an animal tethered outside without adequate shelter was held by a legislative committee.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 16, 2018 2:26 p.m. MST
Politics
United Utah Party announces slate of Utah County candidates
The fledgling United Utah Party announced four candidates for three legislative races and one commissioner seat Wednesday.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 16, 2018 2:19 p.m. MST
A Velociraptor skull sits on top of a Utahraptor at the Utah state Capitol on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.
Utah
Utahraptor bill sails through House committee
A bill to designate the Utahraptor as the state dinosaur sailed through a House committee Thursday.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 16, 2018 11:49 a.m. MST
A Utah lawmaker wants drivers to put down their phones while driving. If passed, her bill could assess a driver a $100 fine if they get caught talking with the receiver in their hand.
Utah
Utah House snuffs out tobacco-free Capitol bill
A bill that would have banned smoking and tobacco use on the Utah Capitol grounds was snuffed out Thursday by the House.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 15, 2018 12:59 p.m. MST
Utah
Bill would allow 17-year-olds to vote in Utah primary elections
The House Government Operations Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that will allow 17-year olds to vote in primary elections as long as they turn 18 on or before the general election.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 14, 2018 10:05 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah self-defense bill passes House despite ‘outraged’ Democrats
Utahns would be free to stand their ground in self-defense situations under a bill that passed the House on Monday.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 12, 2018 5:20 p.m. MST
Utah consumers are more bullish about the state's economic fortunes than ever before.
Utah
Lawmaker wants to bring back black Utah license plates for Utah State Historical Society
The Senate Business and Labor Committee approved a bill that will bring back black license plates in a special plate for the Utah State Historical Society
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 12, 2018 5:12 p.m. MST
Utah
Bill would extend more protections to Utah food truck operators
Food trucks would get more even protection from what a Utah lawmaker calls discriminatory licensing and zoning laws under a bill approved by a Senate committee Monday.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 12, 2018 4:38 p.m. MST
99a9808186
Utah
Utah lawmakers give thumbs-down to ‘hands-free cellphone bill’
Lawmakers hit the brakes on a bill that would have given police the authority to pull over motorists for using their hands to answer phone calls while driving.
By Preston Cathcart
Feb 12, 2018 1:07 p.m. MST
Load More