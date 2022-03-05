Preston Cathcart

A legislative committee voted Friday in favor of a bill that would increase the penalties for driving under the influence if the individual was also driving in the wrong direction on a freeway or controlled-access highway.
A Utah Senate committee unanimously supported a bill that would require correctional facilities to report to the state on in-custody inmate deaths, treatment services for inmates with an opiate addiction and prescriptions withheld from inmates.
House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, called the idea that Utahns can find cheaper drugs by importing them from another country a “snipe hunt.” But Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, is sponsoring a bill that he says would do just that.
The House passed HJR6, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. The bill’s sponsor praised the Fair Housing Act as a boon for health, education and economic opportunities for Utahns.
Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, was frustrated Friday after his bill making it a crime to leave an animal tethered outside without adequate shelter was held by a legislative committee.