R. Scott Lloyd

Last year — after 36 years — Clay Christiansen retired as full-time Tabernacle organist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Feb. 22, former students and colleagues will honor Christiansen with a performance in the Tabernacle.
Service to others is a demonstration of discipleship, gratitude and love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ, Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, said in her Sunday afternoon conference address.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and other leaders shared memories of Christmas with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday evening.
Unlike southerners in the United States, Mormons have no lost-cause mythology in their collective identity, despite their unpopular practice of polygamy, a speaker at the Mormon History Association Conference said Saturday.
A new 26.2 mile marathon footrace will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, in Nauvoo and finish in the nearby town of Carthage, commemorating the martyrdom of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, on June 27, 1844.
Two apostles and three other senior LDS leaders journeyed to flood-ravaged Baton Rouge and environs Saturday and Sunday, where they visited some of the Mormon volunteers from a dozen or more states who are helping muck out the homes of flood victims.
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir wrapped up their three-week, central European tour Friday by re-creating a photo shoot from a 1955 tour, when their predecessors posed in front of the famous Eiffel Tower.
Just under a week into their Western European tour, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square have performed concerts in Berlin and Nuremburg — and folks on tour are still talking about what may be a defining moment thus far.
A project to index the records of 4 million freed African-American slaves is now completed, almost a year to the day after the project was launched by the LDS Church’s FamilySearch International genealogy service.
A century-old question about whether Josephine Lyon was the child of founding LDS prophet Joseph Smith Jr. from a polygamous marriage to her mother was addressed Saturday on the concluding day of the 51st annual Mormon History Association Conference.
Though it’s not a formal doctrine within their church, Latter-day Saints in practice sometimes engage in what other faith groups might call “intercession” on behalf of deceased love ones, a non-Mormon anthropologist observed Friday.
Mormon history enthusiasts – professional and amateur – of various religious and cultural stripes will converge this weekend at Snowbird Cliff Lodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon for the 51st annual Mormon History Association Conference.
To attract novices, including family members, to family history, enthusiasts need to reach their hearts with meaningful stories — and they need to do it within 60 seconds, the keynote speaker at RootsTech 2016 said.
RootsTech 2016, the largest family history event in the world, got underway Wednesday, drawing the vanguard of an expected 25,000 registered attendees from 50 states and 40 countries who will be at the Salt Palace Convention Center through Saturday.
Deseret News editor Paul Edwards told BYU-Idaho students in a devotional on Tuesday that their most important opportunity at this formative time is to “make lifelong friends who will influence how you think and act.”