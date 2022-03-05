Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
22960..0.jpg

R. Scott Lloyd

Clay Christiansen, the Tabernacle organist, sits at the organ inside of the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Entertainment
This Salt Lake Tabernacle organist retired a year ago. Now, the community is celebrating his 36-year career
Last year — after 36 years — Clay Christiansen retired as full-time Tabernacle organist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Feb. 22, former students and colleagues will honor Christiansen with a performance in the Tabernacle.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Feb 20, 2019 11:03 a.m. MST
Church News
Photo gallery: Saturday morning session
Summary of the Saturday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference
By R. Scott Lloyd
April 5, 2018 2:41 p.m. MDT
Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president
Sister Jean B. Bingham: ‘Ministering as the Savior does’
Service to others is a demonstration of discipleship, gratitude and love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ, Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, said in her Sunday afternoon conference address.
By R. Scott Lloyd
April 1, 2018 3 p.m. MDT
Elder Taylor G. Godoy, General Authority Seventy
Elder Taylor G. Godoy: ‘One more day’
What would it mean for one to realize he had only one more day to live? Elder Taylor G. Godoy explored this question in his general conference address on Saturday afternoon.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 31, 2018 2:56 p.m. MDT
JustServe.org: Connecting volunteers with community needs
Founded by the Church in 2014, JustServe has been helping people in local communities help those in need. It has now grown large enough to expand across the Atlantic.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 23, 2018 3:38 a.m. MDT
‘Remember Me’ flavors RootsTech 2018, annual family history conference
“Remember Me” from the family history-oriented movie “Coco” was highlight of this year’s RootsTech family history conference, which drew an international audience of people seeking their roots.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 8, 2018 4:44 p.m. MST
‘At the Pulpit,’ comprising LDS women’s speeches over 185 years, now online
A book released in hard copy a year ago highlighting 54 discourses by women in the Church from 1831 to 2016 is now available in a free, online version.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 8, 2018 1:01 p.m. MST
Mexican pop-rock singer Natalia Lafourcade sings during RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Faith
The singer, the professor and Family Discovery Day wrap up RootsTech 2018
A recap of the events of Family Discovery Day capping the RootsTech 2018 family history conference.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 4, 2018 12:12 a.m. MST
Faith
FamilySearch CEO tells of joy of connecting, belonging
RootsTech 2018, the largest genealogical conference in the world, got underway Wednesday with an address from Steve Rockwood, FamilySearch CEO, about the joy of connecting and belonging.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Feb 28, 2018 11:03 p.m. MST
Faith
LDS leaders encourage ‘greater generosity, increasing love’ this Christmas season
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and other leaders shared memories of Christmas with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday evening.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Dec 3, 2017 9:53 p.m. MST
Faith
President Uchtdorf dedicates Tucson Arizona Temple
In Tucson, Arizona, a city where sunshine and cacti abound, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated the newest temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Aug 13, 2017 8:35 p.m. MDT
Faith
7 tips for doing family history when it seems ‘there’s nothing left to do’
So you think your family history work has all been done? Think again, said Loretta Evans, one of the session presenters at the 2017 Brigham Young University Conference on Family History and Genealogy.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Aug 12, 2017 9:25 a.m. MDT
Clyde A. Mlner II addresses the Mormon History Association Conference at St. Charles Convention Center in Missouri on June 3, 2017.
Faith
Why don’t Mormons have a lost cause? Mormon History Association Conference speaker seeks to answer
Unlike southerners in the United States, Mormons have no lost-cause mythology in their collective identity, despite their unpopular practice of polygamy, a speaker at the Mormon History Association Conference said Saturday.
By R. Scott Lloyd
June 3, 2017 9:12 p.m. MDT
Family
New interactive discovery experience open in at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City
If you haven’t been to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City in a while, you might drop by to explore an all-new attraction.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 30, 2017 6:34 p.m. MDT
A view of Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois.
Faith
‘Road to Carthage Marathon’ to be run May 27
A new 26.2 mile marathon footrace will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, in Nauvoo and finish in the nearby town of Carthage, commemorating the martyrdom of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, on June 27, 1844.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 11, 2017 7:25 a.m. MST
Faith
Want to interact with your ancestors? Family History Library’s newest feature could help
The popular Family History Library will open the doors to Salt Lake City’s newest attraction this week, the 10,139-square-foot, interactive discovery experiences.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Feb 8, 2017 3:30 p.m. MST
Faith
LDS leaders visit flood victims in Louisiana
Two apostles and three other senior LDS leaders journeyed to flood-ravaged Baton Rouge and environs Saturday and Sunday, where they visited some of the Mormon volunteers from a dozen or more states who are helping muck out the homes of flood victims.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Sept 5, 2016 9:10 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Choir, orchestra said to have brought healing during European tour
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir wrapped up their three-week, central European tour Friday by re-creating a photo shoot from a 1955 tour, when their predecessors posed in front of the famous Eiffel Tower.
By R. Scott Lloyd
July 18, 2016 7:30 p.m. MDT
Faith
Choir, orchestra finish second week of tour with Frankfurt performance
In Frankfurt, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Saturday performed the fifth concert in its seven-city, five-nation tour of central Europe, again receiving a standing ovation and giving a double encore.
By R. Scott Lloyd
July 11, 2016 8:35 a.m. MDT
Faith
German audiences give raucous applause to choir, orchestra
Just under a week into their Western European tour, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square have performed concerts in Berlin and Nuremburg — and folks on tour are still talking about what may be a defining moment thus far.
By R. Scott Lloyd
July 3, 2016 4:48 p.m. MDT
Thom Reed, a project manager for FamilySearch in Salt Lake City, talks about the Freedmen\'s Bureau Project at a news conference at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Friday, June 19, 2015. FamilySearch, the largest genealogy organiz
Faith
Freedmen’s Bureau Project completed with nearly 2 million records of freed slaves indexed
A project to index the records of 4 million freed African-American slaves is now completed, almost a year to the day after the project was launched by the LDS Church’s FamilySearch International genealogy service.
By R. Scott Lloyd
June 22, 2016 3:35 p.m. MDT
Richard Bennett, left, Paul Reeve, Richard Bushman and Jan Shipps comprise Mormon History Association Conference panel discussing the Nauvoo Council of Fifty minutes in LDS Church history.
Faith
Joseph Smith apparently was not Josephine Lyon’s father, Mormon History Association speaker says
A century-old question about whether Josephine Lyon was the child of founding LDS prophet Joseph Smith Jr. from a polygamous marriage to her mother was addressed Saturday on the concluding day of the 51st annual Mormon History Association Conference.
By R. Scott Lloyd
June 13, 2016 12:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
Mormon History Association betstows awards at annual conference
Former LDS general Relief Society leader Aileen H. Clyde and author D. Michael Quinn have won the highest awards presented this year by the Mormon History Association.
By R. Scott Lloyd
June 11, 2016 8:15 a.m. MDT
FILE: Attendees have gathered in the Cliff Lodge at Snowbird for the 51st annual Mormon History Association Conference, which concludes Sunday morning and typically draws an eclectic following of Mormons, non-Mormons, scholars and non-scholars.
Faith
Do Mormons practice intercession for deceased loved ones? Anthropologist suggests they sometimes do
Though it’s not a formal doctrine within their church, Latter-day Saints in practice sometimes engage in what other faith groups might call “intercession” on behalf of deceased love ones, a non-Mormon anthropologist observed Friday.
By R. Scott Lloyd
June 10, 2016 8:10 p.m. MDT
FILE — Two teens enjoy the zipline ride at Snowbird. Mormon history enthusiasts – professional and amateur – of various religious and cultural stripes will converge this weekend at Snowbird Cliff Lodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon for the 51st annual Mormo
Faith
Mormon History Association convenes this weekend at Snowbird
Mormon history enthusiasts – professional and amateur – of various religious and cultural stripes will converge this weekend at Snowbird Cliff Lodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon for the 51st annual Mormon History Association Conference.
By R. Scott Lloyd
June 7, 2016 9:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
Provo City Center Temple is an example of ‘beauty for ashes’
Symbolism abounded on March 20 as the Provo City Center Temple was dedicated — symbolism pointing to resurrection, rebirth and renewal.
By R. Scott Lloyd
March 28, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
Utah
Sharing stories is how to best leave a legacy, RootsTech presenters say
Main session speakers at Friday’s RootsTech 2016 family history conference spoke of how today’s technology facilitates the sharing of family stories, the richest kind of legacy.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Feb 5, 2016 10:10 p.m. MST
Faith
Family history enthusiasts are ‘heart specialists’ for the rest of society, RootsTech speaker says
To attract novices, including family members, to family history, enthusiasts need to reach their hearts with meaningful stories — and they need to do it within 60 seconds, the keynote speaker at RootsTech 2016 said.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Feb 4, 2016 7:30 p.m. MST
Family
RootsTech 2016 a 25,000-member ‘studio audience’
RootsTech 2016, the largest family history event in the world, got underway Wednesday, drawing the vanguard of an expected 25,000 registered attendees from 50 states and 40 countries who will be at the Salt Palace Convention Center through Saturday.
By R. Scott Lloyd
Feb 4, 2016 12:25 a.m. MST
Deseret News editor Paul Edwards spoke Jan. 19 at BYU-Idaho.
Faith
Make friends who will help you be a better person, Deseret News editor tells BYU-Idaho students
Deseret News editor Paul Edwards told BYU-Idaho students in a devotional on Tuesday that their most important opportunity at this formative time is to “make lifelong friends who will influence how you think and act.”
By R. Scott Lloyd
Jan 19, 2016 8:50 p.m. MST
Load More