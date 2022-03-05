clock
Rachel Bascom
Sports
Commentary: Real Salt Lake’s ageless midfield still the driving force behind success
In the recent win over Los Angeles Galaxy, it was certainly Olmes Garcia who stole the show, but the driving force behind Saturday’s victory was undoubtedly the midfield.
By
Rachel Bascom
June 11, 2013 9:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Alvaro Saborio’s absence shines light on attacking deficiencies
Real Salt Lake can’t buy a goal right now. That much was evident after RSL failed to find the net in a 2-0 loss to L.A. last weekend.
By
Rachel Bascom
May 1, 2013 11 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz: Jazz defeat Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, 96-80
Live coverage as the Jazz defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Monday night.
By
Rachel Bascom
April 15, 2013 6:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Jazz nation nervous, fearful of losing playoff spot after OKC loss
Live coverage: Utah Jazz lose to Oklahoma City Thunder, 90-80
By
Rachel Bascom
April 9, 2013 7 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz beat New Orleans Hornets, 95-83
The Utah Jazz defeat the New Orleans Hornets at the EnergySolutions Arena.
By
Rachel Bascom
April 5, 2013 7 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz beat Portland Trail Blazers 112-102, extend streak to five
Twitter reaction as the Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City tonight.
By
Rachel Bascom
April 1, 2013 6:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz continue winning ways, beat Brooklyn Nets 116-107
The Utah Jazz continued their run of good form by defeating the Brooklyn Nets at the EnergySolutions Arena, 116-107, Saturday night.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 30, 2013 6:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz fight back to beat Portland Trail Blazers, 105-95 (+video highlights)
LIve coverage and social media roundup as the Jazz take on Portland.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 29, 2013 7:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz beat Phoenix Suns, 103-88
The Utah Jazz earned a second successive victory Wednesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 103-88.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 27, 2013 9:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU beats Southern Miss to storm into NIT final four, 79-62
BYU is on the hardwood against NIT No. 1 seed Southern Miss.
By
Landon Hemsley
and
Rachel Bascom
March 27, 2013 7:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Highlights: Utah Jazz beat Philadephia, 107-91, in return home to EnergySolutions Arena
The Utah Jazz record an important victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Salt Lake City on Monday night.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 25, 2013 9:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Cougar nation rejoices in NIT second round win, roasts TV announcer Bill Walton
Live coverage as BYU plays Mercer in the NIT second round at the Marriott Center tonight.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 25, 2013 6:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Late collapse leads to Dallas defeat
Live coverage of Real Salt Lake against FC Dallas tonight in Dallas.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 23, 2013 6:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Jazz Nation bewildered, dismayed at overtime loss to Spurs
Live coverage as the Jazz take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 22, 2013 6:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz nation gets its hopes up as furious comeback attempt fails
Tonight Utah faces Houston, which holds the seventh seed in the West.
By
Deseret News
and
Rachel Bascom
March 20, 2013 4:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz defeated by New York Knicks, 90-83, Jazz nation responds on Twitter
Live coverage from DeseretNews.com as the Jazz face the New York Knicks in Salt Lake City.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 18, 2013 8 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz: Jazz fall to OKC Thunder, 110-87
The Utah Jazz have a tough battle ahead of them, not only facing a top NBA team, but also facing them on the road where Utah has struggled.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 13, 2013 4:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz defeat Detroit Pistons, 103-90
Tonight the Jazz face Detroit at Energy Solutions Arena, trying to move back into eighth place and a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 11, 2013 5:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Utes basketball: Utes defeat No. 19 Oregon, 72-62
The Utah Utes sent off their five seniors with a win in their final regular-season home game against No. 19 Oregon.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 9, 2013 1:25 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU falls to San Diego, 72-69
DeseretNews.com has live coverage as BYU begins its WCC tournament play against San Diego tonight.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 8, 2013 8:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz highlights: Jazz fall to Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 108-109
By
Rachel Bascom
March 4, 2013 6 p.m. MST
Sports
#BrightonStall: Twitter reacts to strange tactics during 5A semifinal
After Brighton held the ball for over 11 minutes without taking a shot in the first half, the Twitterverse was alive with discussion.
By
Rachel Bascom
March 2, 2013 9:26 a.m. MST
Sports
Video highlights: Jazz fall to Hawks, Jazz Nation has a minor meltdown
Live updates and tweets during and after the game.
By
Rachel Bascom
Feb 27, 2013 7:10 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz: Jazz suffer heavy loss to Los Angeles Clippers, 94-107
The Utah Jazz suffered a heavy loss on the road to the LA Clippers, 94-107, on Saturday night.
By
Rachel Bascom
Feb 23, 2013 11:05 p.m. MST
Sports
Real Salt Lake signs Josh Saunders and Khari Stephenson
Real Salt Lake added two players to its roster on Friday, goalkeeper Josh Saunders and midfielder Khari Stephenson, for an undisclosed fee.
By
Rachel Bascom
Feb 22, 2013 10:42 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Utes basketball: Utes fall to Colorado Buffaloes, 60-50
Despite keeping it close for much of the game, the Utah Utes were defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes on the road Thursday night.
By
Rachel Bascom
Feb 21, 2013 10:26 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz defeats Golden State Warriors, 115-101
Utah Jazz defeats Golden State Warriors, 115-101
By
Rachel Bascom
Feb 19, 2013 9:35 p.m. MST
Sports
Davis High cheerleader makes amazing half court shot for $500 prize (video)
Davis High School cheerleader Quincie Emery made an amazing shot from half court, during halftime at a boys’ basketball game against Fremont on Friday.
By
Rachel Bascom
Feb 16, 2013 4:35 p.m. MST