Rachel Brutsch

More than 50 young pianists have been invited to compete in two competitions hosted by the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation. Ages 11-14 will compete June 13-18, and ages 15-18 will compete June 21-28.
In a world moving in an increasingly digital direction, a return to simpler times can provide a welcome diversion, and some say spending time with a coloring book could do the trick. Here is a list of 13 coloring books that may appeal to adults.
Brandon Sanderson’s Reckoners series, which began with “Steelheart” and continued in “Firefight,” now concludes with “Calamity,” a book that delivers plenty of satisfaction but also holds some disappointment.
While orphan-turned-governess Jane Eyre is called plain by many of those who encounter her, Hale Center Theater Orem’s rendering of the musical “Jane Eyre,” which runs through June 4, is far from ordinary.
Fifty years ago, the Utah Symphony had its first performance at Carnegie Hall as part of the venue’s 75th anniversary season. Now in the midst of its own 75th anniversary, the orchestra is poised to again perform at the celebrated venue.
Charlotte Bronte’s novel “Jane Eyre” has seen many iterations and been told in many formats, and it’s headed next to Hale Center Theater Orem, where a musical version will be performed April 21-June 4,
PTC’s presentation of J.B. Priestley’s English classic “An Inspector Calls,” which runs Feb. 19-March 5, shares messages that become deeper the longer one looks and that are particularly relevant today, according to artistic director Karen Azenberg.
Orson Scott Card’s Mithermages series seemed poised for what could only be an exciting and explosive conclusion in “Gatefather.” Instead, however, Card chose to have the story meander down the metaphysical route.
As Utah enters the holiday season, several area theater companies are offering shows to help audiences celebrate. Here is a list of several familiar and never-before-seen productions taking place over the next few weeks.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” will touch down at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City for five performances Nov. 20-22. Sarah Miller-Crews, who plays Rudolph, says it’s “not just a story about the holidays.”
During his 32-year career as director of the Utah Symphony, Maurice Abravanel had an immeasurable impact on the musicians he led and the community for which they performed — an impact that has helped the symphony survive and thrive for 75 years.
USF’s production of “The Taming of the Shrew” is a nuanced, heartfelt and thoroughly enjoyable season highlight. Though it has many silly and slapstick moments, it’s also a serious love story told with love.
Audiences seeing a farce expect to find themselves laughing, and those who see the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s production of Brandon Thomas’ “Charley’s Aunt,” directed by David Ivers, have nothing to worry about on that front
The Utah Shakespeare Festival’s “South Pacific” is an enchanting production full of warmth and beauty that is a treat to the eyes and ears as it offers an opportunity for introspection into one’s own attitudes and their origins.
In much the same way as Mozart’s compositions, the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s passionate and impressive production of “Amadeus” lingers in the mind long after it ends. But like Mozart’s music, some sections of the show are more pleasant than others.
Throughout their years with USF, married couple Brian Vaughn and Melinda Pfundstein have played a few lead roles opposite each other. This season, they’ve been brought together again as Petruchio and Katherine in “The Taming of the Shrew.”