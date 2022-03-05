Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Media & Books
53 young pianists to compete in Bachauer piano competitions
More than 50 young pianists have been invited to compete in two competitions hosted by the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation. Ages 11-14 will compete June 13-18, and ages 15-18 will compete June 21-28.
By Rachel Brutsch
June 10, 2016 4:58 p.m. MDT
Family
Connecting with coloring: 13 coloring books to help adults rest from their stress
In a world moving in an increasingly digital direction, a return to simpler times can provide a welcome diversion, and some say spending time with a coloring book could do the trick. Here is a list of 13 coloring books that may appeal to adults.
By Rachel Brutsch
June 4, 2016 2:25 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: Brandon Sanderson’s ‘Calamity’ doesn’t quite satisfy as conclusion to Reckoners series
Brandon Sanderson’s Reckoners series, which began with “Steelheart” and continued in “Firefight,” now concludes with “Calamity,” a book that delivers plenty of satisfaction but also holds some disappointment.
By Rachel Brutsch
May 28, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Elizabeth Dabczynski-Bean, left, as Jane Eyre and Dallyn Vail Bayles as Edward Fairfax Rochester in Hale Center Theater Orem's production of "Jane Eyre," which runs through June 4.
Media & Books
Haunting, thoughtful ‘Jane Eyre’ at Hale Center Theater Orem is eminently worthwhile
While orphan-turned-governess Jane Eyre is called plain by many of those who encounter her, Hale Center Theater Orem’s rendering of the musical “Jane Eyre,” which runs through June 4, is far from ordinary.
By Rachel Brutsch
May 2, 2016 8:52 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Utah Opera to explore love in Mozart’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’
Utah Opera is preparing to finish its 2015-16 season with Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” which will run May 7-15 at Capitol Theatre.
By Rachel Brutsch
April 30, 2016 9:52 a.m. MDT
Maestro Maurice Abravanel, director of the Utah Symphony from 1947-79, prepares for the opening of the 1966 Utah Symphony season. That season, the orchestra performed at Carnegie Hall for the first time, opening the venue's 75th anniversary season. Utah S
Utah
Utah Symphony to perform at Carnegie Hall for 1st time in over 40 years
Fifty years ago, the Utah Symphony had its first performance at Carnegie Hall as part of the venue’s 75th anniversary season. Now in the midst of its own 75th anniversary, the orchestra is poised to again perform at the celebrated venue.
By Rachel Brutsch
April 27, 2016 5:20 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Heartache and hope: Hale Center Theater Orem to stage ‘Jane Eyre’ musical April 21-June 4
Charlotte Bronte’s novel “Jane Eyre” has seen many iterations and been told in many formats, and it’s headed next to Hale Center Theater Orem, where a musical version will be performed April 21-June 4,
By Rachel Brutsch
April 16, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre to present musical murder mystery ‘Curtains’
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre will present the musical murder mystery “Curtains” from April 18-May 14.
By Rachel Brutsch
April 15, 2016 8:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Pioneer Theatre Company’s resident costume designer, costume shop manager Carol Wells-Day to retire after 25 years
After 25 years as Pioneer Theatre Company’s resident costume designer and costume shop manager, Carol Wells-Day is set to retire at the end of the 2015-16 season.
By Rachel Brutsch
Feb 20, 2016 4:47 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Pioneer Theatre Company to investigate timely topics in ‘An Inspector Calls’
PTC’s presentation of J.B. Priestley’s English classic “An Inspector Calls,” which runs Feb. 19-March 5, shares messages that become deeper the longer one looks and that are particularly relevant today, according to artistic director Karen Azenberg.
By Rachel Brutsch
Feb 18, 2016 5:15 p.m. MST
Faith
‘A unique insight': Jermaine Sullivan shares conversion, experiences since ‘Meet the Mormons’ release
Jermaine Sullivan’s life has changed in some ways since the filming of the documentary “Meet the Mormons,” of which he said he’s “glad to have been a part.”
By Rachel Brutsch
Feb 3, 2016 6:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah Symphony, Utah Opera announce Paul Meecham as new president, CEO
The Utah Symphony and the Utah Opera announced Paul Meecham will become the organizations’ next president and CEO, effective July 1.
By Rachel Brutsch
Feb 2, 2016 3:04 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘Gatefather’ brings Orson Scott Card’s Mithermages series to anticlimactic end
Orson Scott Card’s Mithermages series seemed poised for what could only be an exciting and explosive conclusion in “Gatefather.” Instead, however, Card chose to have the story meander down the metaphysical route.
By Rachel Brutsch
Dec 20, 2015 2:50 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Salt Lake Acting Company to bring children’s book to life in ‘Art Dog’
Written by John Olive and with music by Susan Ennis, the children’s musical “Art Dog,” which runs Dec. 4-23 at Salt Lake Acting Company, is based on Thacher Hurd’s children’s book by the same name.
By Rachel Brutsch
Dec 3, 2015 8:25 p.m. MST
Family
Seasonal stagings: Area theaters host holiday productions
As Utah enters the holiday season, several area theater companies are offering shows to help audiences celebrate. Here is a list of several familiar and never-before-seen productions taking place over the next few weeks.
By Rachel Brutsch
Nov 29, 2015 10:15 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘Rudolph’ musical ready to land in Salt Lake City
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” will touch down at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City for five performances Nov. 20-22. Sarah Miller-Crews, who plays Rudolph, says it’s “not just a story about the holidays.”
By Rachel Brutsch
Nov 14, 2015 5:07 p.m. MST
Family
Sweet sculptures: Local artists create oversize ornaments for Macy’s holiday candy windows
Several local artists are hard at work preparing supersize candy ornaments for the Macy’s holiday candy windows unveiling Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at Macy’s City Creek, 21 S. Main.
By Rachel Brutsch
Nov 14, 2015 5 p.m. MST
Family
Artists hard at work for Macy’s Candy Windows unveiling
Several artists are hard at work preparing their supersize candy ornament creations for the Holiday Candy Windows unveiling Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at Macy’s City Creek Center, 21 S. Main.
By Rachel Brutsch
Nov 11, 2015 12:05 p.m. MST
Family
Bright moments shine through overcast ‘Outside Mullingar’ at Pioneer Theatre Company
Pioneer Theatre Company’s solid production of “Outside Mullingar” delivers many bright moments in a story that often feels somber and overcast.
By Rachel Brutsch
Nov 2, 2015 5:35 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘Always striving for something better': At 75th anniversary, Utah Symphony continues building on Abravanel’s legacy
During his 32-year career as director of the Utah Symphony, Maurice Abravanel had an immeasurable impact on the musicians he led and the community for which they performed — an impact that has helped the symphony survive and thrive for 75 years.
By Rachel BrutschMadison Swensen Taylor, and 1 more
Sept 5, 2015 12:45 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Utah Museum of Fine Arts brings British landscapes to Utah
“The British Passion for Landscape: Masterpieces from National Museum Wales” is a touring exhibit visiting through Dec. 13 at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.
By Rachel Brutsch
Aug 29, 2015 9:33 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah Shakespeare Festival’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’ is a heartfelt season highlight
USF’s production of “The Taming of the Shrew” is a nuanced, heartfelt and thoroughly enjoyable season highlight. Though it has many silly and slapstick moments, it’s also a serious love story told with love.
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Family
‘Charley’s Aunt’ keeps the laughs coming at Utah Shakespeare Festival
Audiences seeing a farce expect to find themselves laughing, and those who see the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s production of Brandon Thomas’ “Charley’s Aunt,” directed by David Ivers, have nothing to worry about on that front
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Family
‘South Pacific’ stuns with breathtaking beauty at Utah Shakespeare Festival
The Utah Shakespeare Festival’s “South Pacific” is an enchanting production full of warmth and beauty that is a treat to the eyes and ears as it offers an opportunity for introspection into one’s own attitudes and their origins.
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah Shakespeare Festival stages passionate rivalry in ‘Amadeus’
In much the same way as Mozart’s compositions, the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s passionate and impressive production of “Amadeus” lingers in the mind long after it ends. But like Mozart’s music, some sections of the show are more pleasant than others.
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah Shakespeare Festival’s ‘King Lear’ does tragedy justice
Productions of “King Lear” routinely give audiences a taste of what can follow decisions based on pride and ambition, but the Utah Shakespeare Festival here serves up a generous and delicious helping.
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Family
Married actors draw on their relationship in delivering roles in ‘Taming of the Shrew’ at Utah Shakespeare Festival
Throughout their years with USF, married couple Brian Vaughn and Melinda Pfundstein have played a few lead roles opposite each other. This season, they’ve been brought together again as Petruchio and Katherine in “The Taming of the Shrew.”
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah Shakespeare Festival’s ‘Henry IV Part Two’ struggles to overcome difficult script
Audiences set on seeing all of Shakespeare’s history plays will not want to miss this one as it’s rarely performed, but average theatergoers may prefer one of the festival’s other productions.
By Rachel Brutsch
July 18, 2015 4 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘The King and I’ at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre is well worth getting to know
Fans of “The King and I” are likely to be familiar enough with the songs and plot to be swept up in the simple elegance of CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s production, which runs through July 18.
By Rachel Brutsch
June 22, 2015 7:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
A ‘love letter farewell': Utah Shakespeare Festival readies for final season of shows in Adams Shakespearean Theatre
This summer, the Utah Shakespeare Festival and its audiences will bid the Adams Shakespearean Theatre farewell as it opens for its final season.
By Rachel Brutsch
June 20, 2015 3:40 p.m. MDT
