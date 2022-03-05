Randy Hollis

Auburn barely outlasted its first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament, coming away with a tense, emotional one-point win, while Kansas won its tourney opener by a whopping 34 points. So who’s got the advantage when these two teams tangle Saturday?
Former Weber State basketball coach Ron Abegglen, who passed away Wednesday at age 81, should always be remembered as the feisty little guy who guided the Wildcats to their two greatest NCAA Tournament victories in the program’s history.
Former Roy High basketball coach Ted Smith was truly something to behold on the sidelines — an intense, ferocious competitor who knew every nuance of the game. As a person, though, he was even more impressive — and simply someone very special.
After putting together arguably the greatest season in the history of Weber State football, and receiving a well-deserved contract extension, it’s readily apparent that the Wildcats’ program is in mighty good hands with Jay Hill at the helm.
Northern Utah teenager Taylor Booth isn’t like most 16-year-old boys. Instead, he travels around the country and the world as a member of two U.S. junior national soccer teams. This coming week, he’ll be in India to play in the U-17 World Cup.
After putting up 61 points in a road win at San Jose State, Utah State must be licking its chops for a chance to take on an offensively challenged BYU team, averaging just 6.33 points in its last 3 games, when they renew their rivalry Friday in Logan
In a frantic finish fitting for a Hollywood movie, Sky View’s Cole Stokes scored on a plunge from inches away on the game’s final play, and the Bobcats escaped with an emotion-charged 16-13 victory Friday night over Cache Valley rival Mountain Crest.
Though it seems like BYU’s football program has hit rock-bottom this year with lopsided losses to LSU and Wisconsin, Cougar fans need to try and be patient because the schedule will soon soften up and success will likely be easier to achieve.
Weber High head football coach Matt Hammer thought his 2017 squad was his best team yet. And they’ve lived up to his high expectations, as Carter Green’s 3 TDs and a stout defense fueled a 37-17 victory over Viewmont, the Warriors’ 4th straight.
Syracuse High got first-half goals from Lauren Burnett and Ashlyn Hall and a strong performance from goalkeeper Gabby Segura, but it took a brilliant defensive play by Kelsey Steed to preserve the Titans’ 2-1 girls soccer win Tuesday over Fremont.
For the Mansfield family, Friday night’s Clearfield-Davis football game was a very special, unique experience, as two of Dennis and Sharyol Mansfield’s grandsons played against each other and close to 30 family members showed up to cheer ’em both on.
Skyridge High, a second-year high school located in Lehi, ran its preseason record to 4-0 with a hard-earned 21-17 victory over previously undefeated Viewmont, as Ma’a Notoa ran for two touchdowns and the Falcons stopped the Vikings last-ditch drive.
A year after his national anthem protest caused a firestorm of controversy in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick finds himself out of a job as the 2017 season’s about to begin. Is it because he’s being blackballed, not good enough — or a combination of both?
Weber High’s Ty Barnett took the second-half kickoff back 90 yards for a game-changing touchdown, and the Warriors’ punishing defense and rushing attack did the rest in a decisive 25-0 victory over Clearfield in their Region 1 opener Friday night.
Bingham High’s powerful front-line trio of Seleisa Elisaia, Journey Tupea and Annissa Kehl proved to be too much for Fremont in their preseason girls volleyball match Tuesday, as the Miners notched a 25-23, 25-9, 25-22 victory over the Silver Wolves.
Damian Lillard fittingly wore No. 1 during his days as a Weber State basketball star, and that’s where the NBA All-Star point guard ranks in the hearts and minds of this generation of Wildcat fans. On Saturday, the school retired Lillard’s jersey.
The last time Bear River High’s football team had beaten traditional rival Box Elder, the young men on this year’s Bears team were in elementary school. That’s what made Friday night’s defense-fueled, 19-0 victory over the Bees that much sweeter.
Weber State notched its second straight winning season and reached the national FCS playoffs last season. But this year, the Wildcats have set their sights on challenging for the Big Sky Conference championship and making a deep postseason run.
Matt Wells has become an integral part of the Utah State football family, And after seeing his team sputter through a disappointing 3-9 season in 2016, the Aggies’ fifth-year head coach is eager and excited to get things back on track.
Roy High head coach Fred Fernandes was concerned about his team’s tough preseason schedule. But he can breathe just a little bit easier now after a pair of 90-plus-yard kickoff returns ignited the Royals’ 27-24 victory over Region 1 favorite Syracuse
Region realignment can often ruin long-standing, traditional high school rivalries, but that won’t be the case in Region 1, where Davis, Syracuse and Layton have been moved back into Region 1, where they’ll face some very familiar football foes.
Erik Thompson left a successful football program at Northridge High to take over a struggling Ogden High team that has struggled badly for more than a decade. Thompson is determined to help the Tigers’ young men succeed — for all the right reasons.