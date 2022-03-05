Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Randy Hollis

Sports
Warriors are woeful, but how long will it last?
By Randy Hollis
Feb 9, 2020 4:26 p.m. MST
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl directs his team in the first half against New Mexico State during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
Sports
Randy Hollis: Meltdown or beatdown? Moving forward, maybe it doesn’t matter in the NCAA Tournament
Auburn barely outlasted its first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament, coming away with a tense, emotional one-point win, while Kansas won its tourney opener by a whopping 34 points. So who’s got the advantage when these two teams tangle Saturday?
By Randy Hollis
March 22, 2019 8:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Randy Hollis: Ron Abegglen guided the Weber State Wildcats to their 2 greatest triumphs
Former Weber State basketball coach Ron Abegglen, who passed away Wednesday at age 81, should always be remembered as the feisty little guy who guided the Wildcats to their two greatest NCAA Tournament victories in the program’s history.
By Randy Hollis
Dec 22, 2018 4:59 p.m. MST
Sports
Former Roy High football coach Ernie Jacklin dies
Among his most notable Roy High players were Jim McMahon, who went on to star at BYU and in the NFL, and current Roy High head coach Fred Fernandes.
By Randy Hollis
Nov 25, 2018 9 a.m. MST
Sports
Randy Hollis: Roy High’s Ted Smith was something special as a coach, and even more so as a person
Former Roy High basketball coach Ted Smith was truly something to behold on the sidelines — an intense, ferocious competitor who knew every nuance of the game. As a person, though, he was even more impressive — and simply someone very special.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 4, 2018 8:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
Randy Hollis: With Jay Hill at the helm, Wildcats’ program is in mighty good hands
After putting together arguably the greatest season in the history of Weber State football, and receiving a well-deserved contract extension, it’s readily apparent that the Wildcats’ program is in mighty good hands with Jay Hill at the helm.
By Randy Hollis
Dec 10, 2017 3:03 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah teen Taylor Booth living the dream as member of U.S. U-17 national soccer team
Northern Utah teenager Taylor Booth isn’t like most 16-year-old boys. Instead, he travels around the country and the world as a member of two U.S. junior national soccer teams. This coming week, he’ll be in India to play in the U-17 World Cup.
By Randy Hollis
Oct 5, 2017 5:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
Hollis: Aggies’ explosive offense should have Cougar fans concerned
After putting up 61 points in a road win at San Jose State, Utah State must be licking its chops for a chance to take on an offensively challenged BYU team, averaging just 6.33 points in its last 3 games, when they renew their rivalry Friday in Logan
By Randy Hollis
Sept 24, 2017 5:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Sky View pulls out last-second win over rival Mountain Crest
In a frantic finish fitting for a Hollywood movie, Sky View’s Cole Stokes scored on a plunge from inches away on the game’s final play, and the Bobcats escaped with an emotion-charged 16-13 victory Friday night over Cache Valley rival Mountain Crest.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 22, 2017 11:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah teen Taylor Booth to play in U-17 World Cup event
Utah teenager Taylor Booth has been selected as a member of the United States team which will play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer tournament Oct. 6-28 in India.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 22, 2017 5:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Randy Hollis: Despite team’s terrible struggles, Cougar fans must keep the faith
Though it seems like BYU’s football program has hit rock-bottom this year with lopsided losses to LSU and Wisconsin, Cougar fans need to try and be patient because the schedule will soon soften up and success will likely be easier to achieve.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 17, 2017 9:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Weber vanquishes Viewmont for fourth straight win
Weber High head football coach Matt Hammer thought his 2017 squad was his best team yet. And they’ve lived up to his high expectations, as Carter Green’s 3 TDs and a stout defense fueled a 37-17 victory over Viewmont, the Warriors’ 4th straight.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 15, 2017 11:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Kelsey Steed’s goal-saving play preserves Syracuse victory
Syracuse High got first-half goals from Lauren Burnett and Ashlyn Hall and a strong performance from goalkeeper Gabby Segura, but it took a brilliant defensive play by Kelsey Steed to preserve the Titans’ 2-1 girls soccer win Tuesday over Fremont.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 13, 2017 8:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
Clearfield-Davis game turns into family affair for Jaxon and Zack Mansfield
For the Mansfield family, Friday night’s Clearfield-Davis football game was a very special, unique experience, as two of Dennis and Sharyol Mansfield’s grandsons played against each other and close to 30 family members showed up to cheer ’em both on.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 10, 2017 7:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Skyridge soars to 4-0 start with win over previously unbeaten Viewmont
Skyridge High, a second-year high school located in Lehi, ran its preseason record to 4-0 with a hard-earned 21-17 victory over previously undefeated Viewmont, as Ma’a Notoa ran for two touchdowns and the Falcons stopped the Vikings last-ditch drive.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 8, 2017 11:10 p.m. MDT
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Sports
Hollis column: Controversial Kaepernick still without a job as NFL season nears
A year after his national anthem protest caused a firestorm of controversy in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick finds himself out of a job as the 2017 season’s about to begin. Is it because he’s being blackballed, not good enough — or a combination of both?
By Randy Hollis
Sept 3, 2017 3:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Kickoff return, punishing defense fuels Weber’s win over Clearfield
Weber High’s Ty Barnett took the second-half kickoff back 90 yards for a game-changing touchdown, and the Warriors’ punishing defense and rushing attack did the rest in a decisive 25-0 victory over Clearfield in their Region 1 opener Friday night.
By Randy Hollis
Sept 1, 2017 11:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school volleyball: Bingham’s front-line trio too much at the net for Fremont
Bingham High’s powerful front-line trio of Seleisa Elisaia, Journey Tupea and Annissa Kehl proved to be too much for Fremont in their preseason girls volleyball match Tuesday, as the Miners notched a 25-23, 25-9, 25-22 victory over the Silver Wolves.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 30, 2017 7:25 a.m. MDT
Sports
Randy Hollis: Weber State retires jersey of Damian Lillard, a No. 1 guy on and off the court
Damian Lillard fittingly wore No. 1 during his days as a Weber State basketball star, and that’s where the NBA All-Star point guard ranks in the hearts and minds of this generation of Wildcat fans. On Saturday, the school retired Lillard’s jersey.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 27, 2017 7 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Fierce defense fuels Bears’ win in Spike rivalry (+video)
The last time Bear River High’s football team had beaten traditional rival Box Elder, the young men on this year’s Bears team were in elementary school. That’s what made Friday night’s defense-fueled, 19-0 victory over the Bees that much sweeter.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 25, 2017 11:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Weber State football preview: Wildcats aim to build on last season’s success
Weber State notched its second straight winning season and reached the national FCS playoffs last season. But this year, the Wildcats have set their sights on challenging for the Big Sky Conference championship and making a deep postseason run.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 22, 2017 11:27 a.m. MDT
Sports
Randy Hollis: Matt Wells eager to see Aggies’ winning ways return this season
Matt Wells has become an integral part of the Utah State football family, And after seeing his team sputter through a disappointing 3-9 season in 2016, the Aggies’ fifth-year head coach is eager and excited to get things back on track.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 19, 2017 8:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Two 90-plus-yard kickoff returns ignite Roy’s upset win over Syracuse
Roy High head coach Fred Fernandes was concerned about his team’s tough preseason schedule. But he can breathe just a little bit easier now after a pair of 90-plus-yard kickoff returns ignited the Royals’ 27-24 victory over Region 1 favorite Syracuse
By Randy Hollis
Aug 18, 2017 11:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Realignment brings longtime Region 1 rivals back together again
Region realignment can often ruin long-standing, traditional high school rivalries, but that won’t be the case in Region 1, where Davis, Syracuse and Layton have been moved back into Region 1, where they’ll face some very familiar football foes.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 14, 2017 8:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Layton Lancers 2017 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Layton Lancers football team heading into the 2017 season.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 14, 2017 5:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Randy Hollis: Thompson trying to turn Tigers’ program around for all the right reasons
Erik Thompson left a successful football program at Northridge High to take over a struggling Ogden High team that has struggled badly for more than a decade. Thompson is determined to help the Tigers’ young men succeed — for all the right reasons.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 14, 2017 12:17 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Fremont Silver Wolves 2017 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Fremont Silver Wolves team heading into the 2017 season.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 14, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Roy Royals 2017 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Roy Royals football team heading into the 2017 season.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 13, 2017 1:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Davis Darts 2017 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Davis Darts football team heading into the 2017 season.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 11, 2017 9:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Ogden Tigers 2017 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Ogden Tigers football team heading into the 2017 season.
By Randy Hollis
Aug 10, 2017 4:55 p.m. MDT
