A snowboarder rides in one of Brighton Ski Resort's five terrain parks during opening day on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.
Sports
Utah ski season is underway; don’t let lack of snowfall get you down
Nine of Utah’s 14 resorts are open, thanks in part to modern-day snowmaking capabilities. For the past few weeks, with the cold temperatures, resorts have had snow guns spraying tons of the cold, white snow nightly.
By Ray Grass
Dec 15, 2017 4:26 p.m. MST
From the top of Hole in the Rock, one can see the water of Lake Powell below which has covered some of the trail on either side of the Colorado River where they crossed.
Sports
The water’s fine and the fishing fantastic this time of year on picturesque Lake Powell
Grab your poles and be lured by the beauty of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in autumn, especially when the crowds are down and the bass are taking the bait.
By Ray Grass
Sept 22, 2017 9:51 a.m. MDT
First-place finisher Justine Dufour-Lapointe, center, of Canada, celebrates on the podium with second-place Yulia Galysheva, left, of Kazakhstan, and third-place Jaelin Kauf, of the United States, following the women's dual moguls at the World Cup freesty
Sports
Ray Grass: Freestyle World Cup: Dufour-Lapointe, Benna win dual mogul events
The final World Cup event at Deer Valley on Saturday was the dual moguls that were held under the lights on a perfect, clear evening. The event featured competitors from all over the world.
By Ray Grass
Feb 7, 2016 12:04 a.m. MST
Utah
Ray Grass: Skiing legend Eriksen became an icon for his sport and for Utah
Even though Stein Eriksen was born and raised in Norway, he became a Utah icon in the six decades he lived in the United States.
By Ray Grass
Dec 31, 2015 6:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: A in-depth look at the changing face of Utah’s skiing industry
Major changes have taken place within the Utah skiing/snowboarding community, and within the past five years half of Utah ski/snowboard areas have fallen under new management. This past year alone, $100 million has been spent on Utah’s resorts.
By Ray Grass
Dec 8, 2015 11:45 a.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: Utah Ski Archives turns 25
Over the past 25 years the annual Ski Affair has made it possible for the Utah Ski Archives to collect thousands of photos, films, tapes and books documenting the history of skiing in Utah. The 25th Annual Ski Affair will be Thursday.
By Ray Grass
Nov 3, 2015 3 p.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: 4 Utahns inducted into Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame
Four Utahns were inducted Thursday evening into the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the Utah Olympic Park. There are 66 recipients in the Hall of Fame from Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.
By Ray Grass
Sept 25, 2015 11:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Ray Grass: Snowbasin GM wants people to know about ‘Utah’s best-kept secret’
Snowbasin is one of the country’s oldest ski resorts, but to many people it is still “Utah’s best kept secret.’' The challenge that new general manager John Loomis is facing is to let people know all that the resort has to offer.
By Ray Grass
Dec 18, 2014 12:55 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Ray Grass: Yellowstone National Park opens to winter visitors
After nearly two decades of failed plans, the National Park Service has hit upon a 10-year plan both recreationists and conservationists have come together to approve. The park will open Dec. 15 under new on-snow requirements.
By Ray Grass
Dec 4, 2014 7:44 p.m. MST
Fifth- and sixth-grade students can ski and snowboard for free.
Sports
Ray Grass: Ski Utah offering fifth- and sixth-graders free ski passes
Ski Utah offers fifth- and sixth-grade students daily ski passes to Utah’s 15 ski areas for free. Only requirement is they must be fifth- or sixth-grade student. Fifth-graders get 45 passes and sixth-graders get 15.
By Ray Grass
Nov 20, 2014 3:04 p.m. MST
Will Huntley a crew chief at Cole Sports at Park City Mountain Resort works Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, resurfacing skis for the upcoming ski season.
Utah
Ray Grass: Utah skiing was strong last season, early indications are 2014-15 will be a record year
Utah’s 2013-14 ski/snowboard season was the third best on record with 4.16 million skier/snowboarder days counted. Early indications are that the state is on track for a record season in 2014-15.
By Ray Grass
Nov 15, 2014 11:52 p.m. MST
Logan Cookler backcountry skis the "Highway to Heaven" area of the Utah ski inter-connect route in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah. Ski Utah and management of the seven major ski resorts in the Central Wasatch Mountains of Utah announce plans for, ONE Wasa
Sports
Ray Grass: 2013-14 ski/snowboard season the 3rd-best in Utah state history
Even after a slow start, Utah’s skier/snowboarder total for the 2013-14 season was the third-best on record. In question, however, is the future of Park City Mountain Resort. A judge ruled the resort must vacate 2,800 acres if agreement not reached.
By Ray Grass
Aug 5, 2014 10:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
Ray Grass: Day 3 of NCAA Skiing Championships postponed due to ‘unsafe conditions’
The slalom portion of the men’s and women’s NCAA Skiing Championships were postponed Friday due to “unsafe conditions.’’
By Ray Grass
March 7, 2014 3:35 p.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: Utah skiing: Utes fall to 2nd at NCAA ski championships after challenging cross-country race
After leading on day one, Utah’s Nordic team struggled in the men’s and women’s classic on Thursday and the Utes now trail Denver in the NCAA skiing championships.
By Ray Grass
March 6, 2014 7:55 p.m. MST
Snowboard instructor Oscar Marquina teaches an instructor workshop with fellow instructors Adam Parslow and Kyle Hillman at Beaver Mountain ski fesort in Logan Canyon in March of 2013.
Sports
Ray Grass: When should kids start skiing/snowboarding?
A frequent question is: When to start children skiing and/or snowboarding. It depends on a number of factors, but three seems to be a good start for skiing and around seven for snowboard. The secret to any learning experience is to make it fun.
By Ray Grass
Feb 18, 2014 7:35 a.m. MST
Young skiers ride the conveyor belt on Little Grizz at Alta Ski Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. A new study published in the American Meteorological Society journal Monthly Weather Review takes about lake-effect snow's neg
Sports
Ray Grass: Alta is for skiers, not snowboarders
Four men have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force Alta to open its slopes to snowboarders. There are 12 world class areas in Utah open to skiers and snowboarders. So, should Alta be forced to allow the four on the slopes with snowboards? No.
By Ray Grass
Feb 4, 2014 7:05 p.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: New year, but same old ‘me’
As few as 8 percent of those making commitments for a “new me’’ in 2014 will actually follow through with plans to lose weight and exercise more. So what suggestions do health and fitness experts have?
By Ray Grass
Jan 13, 2014 11:10 p.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: Boys and girls in fifth and sixth grade ski/snowboard free
Ski Utah has a program where fifth- and sixth-grade students can ski free. Fifth graders receive three day passes at each of the 14 Utah resorts and 6th graders receive one day pass at each of the 14 resorts.
By Ray Grass
Jan 6, 2014 11:40 a.m. MST
Utah
Ray Grass: What’s new, improved at Utah’s 14 ski resorts
Utah’s 14 ski areas spent the summer making improvements, everything from one new lift to better and more efficient snow-making capabilities, new terrain parks and manicured runs, and also made plans for a season-long birthday party.
By Ray Grass
Nov 27, 2013 4:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Ray Grass: Cold-weather fishing hot at Strawberry
Fishing at Strawberry Reservoir is excellent, in part because of the cool temperatures and lower number of anglers. Gillnet survey taken last week shows increase in cutthroat and chubs, and good numbers of rainbow.
By Ray Grass
Oct 27, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
Ray Grass: This is why there are far fewer deer — and tags — available for this weekend’s big deer hunt
Utah’s annual deer hunt will open Saturday with mixed reviews. Some units have seen improved numbers, while others are still struggling to recover. Roughly 60,000 hunters will begin hunting at sunrise.
By Ray Grass
Oct 17, 2013 9:35 a.m. MDT
Sports
Ray Grass: For a bevy of smallmouth bass, head for Lake Powell now
Fishing at the right time, with the right weather conditions, can produce large numbers of striped bass and smallmouth bass.
By Ray Grass
Oct 2, 2013 9:15 a.m. MDT
Utah
Lake Powell is down but not out
Lake Powell didn’t look so different. The rock near the ramp grew some. The stretch of beach along the western wall was longer. The shoreline vegetation was taller and the marina had moved.
By Ray Grass
Sept 3, 2013 12:35 a.m. MDT
Sports
Ray Grass: Strapped for cash, but want to ski? Here are some excellent tips to save for the slopes this winter
There is relief for those families looking to beat the high cost of skiing and snowboarding. Resorts offer locals discounted prices and free passes to companion resorts.
By Ray Grass
Aug 28, 2013 12:05 p.m. MDT
1187781.jpg
Sports
Ray Grass: Salt Lake to host beach volleyball tourney
Utahns will get a chance to see beach volleyball at its highest level this weekend.
By Ray Grass
Aug 11, 2013 11:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
Ray Grass: The great outdoors: For hot fishing, pick the cooler hours
During the hottest days of summer, consider a cool, refreshing family outing to where air is cooler, scenery spectacular and fishing good.
By Ray Grass
Aug 6, 2013 9:34 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Skiing on a budget: Families can hit the slopes without breaking the bank
“Too old” and “too expensive” are two of the main reasons people choose to stay away from ski and snowboard slopes.
By Ray Grass
Jan 3, 2013 3:15 p.m. MST
Family
Updates, improvements to ski resorts for the 2012-13 season
Nearly half-century ago, as Utah was starting to make inroads into the ski world, key talking points were convenience, powder snow and seven resorts with 21 lifts and a few scattered rope tows and T-bars.
By Ray Grass
Nov 6, 2012 4:43 p.m. MST
Family
Fit to ski? Walking, biking, help to physically prepare for skiing, snowboarding
It’s not easy and not always convenient, but there are benefits to taking a little walk or climbing a few stairs, among them a better ski or snowboard season.
By Ray Grass
Nov 6, 2012 4:43 p.m. MST
Zion National Park.
Utah
Top recreation areas to visit during Memorial Day weekend
By Ray Grass
May 23, 2012 4:16 p.m. MDT
