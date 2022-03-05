Nine of Utah’s 14 resorts are open, thanks in part to modern-day snowmaking capabilities. For the past few weeks, with the cold temperatures, resorts have had snow guns spraying tons of the cold, white snow nightly.
Major changes have taken place within the Utah skiing/snowboarding community, and within the past five years half of Utah ski/snowboard areas have fallen under new management. This past year alone, $100 million has been spent on Utah’s resorts.
Over the past 25 years the annual Ski Affair has made it possible for the Utah Ski Archives to collect thousands of photos, films, tapes and books documenting the history of skiing in Utah. The 25th Annual Ski Affair will be Thursday.
Snowbasin is one of the country’s oldest ski resorts, but to many people it is still “Utah’s best kept secret.’' The challenge that new general manager John Loomis is facing is to let people know all that the resort has to offer.
After nearly two decades of failed plans, the National Park Service has hit upon a 10-year plan both recreationists and conservationists have come together to approve. The park will open Dec. 15 under new on-snow requirements.
Even after a slow start, Utah’s skier/snowboarder total for the 2013-14 season was the third-best on record. In question, however, is the future of Park City Mountain Resort. A judge ruled the resort must vacate 2,800 acres if agreement not reached.
A frequent question is: When to start children skiing and/or snowboarding. It depends on a number of factors, but three seems to be a good start for skiing and around seven for snowboard. The secret to any learning experience is to make it fun.
Four men have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force Alta to open its slopes to snowboarders. There are 12 world class areas in Utah open to skiers and snowboarders. So, should Alta be forced to allow the four on the slopes with snowboards? No.
As few as 8 percent of those making commitments for a “new me’’ in 2014 will actually follow through with plans to lose weight and exercise more. So what suggestions do health and fitness experts have?
Ski Utah has a program where fifth- and sixth-grade students can ski free. Fifth graders receive three day passes at each of the 14 Utah resorts and 6th graders receive one day pass at each of the 14 resorts.
Utah’s 14 ski areas spent the summer making improvements, everything from one new lift to better and more efficient snow-making capabilities, new terrain parks and manicured runs, and also made plans for a season-long birthday party.
Fishing at Strawberry Reservoir is excellent, in part because of the cool temperatures and lower number of anglers. Gillnet survey taken last week shows increase in cutthroat and chubs, and good numbers of rainbow.
Utah’s annual deer hunt will open Saturday with mixed reviews. Some units have seen improved numbers, while others are still struggling to recover. Roughly 60,000 hunters will begin hunting at sunrise.
Nearly half-century ago, as Utah was starting to make inroads into the ski world, key talking points were convenience, powder snow and seven resorts with 21 lifts and a few scattered rope tows and T-bars.