Rhett Wilkinson

Sports
Commentary: Utah Utes breaking from Whittingham tradition with poor play in season’s second half
Utah’s departure from a Kyle Whittingham standard ranks among what the British royal family and Macy’s have done in their regard for a christening and Thanksgiving.
By Rhett Wilkinson
Nov 12, 2013 5 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah football: All-time, USC owns the series with Utes
The history between the Utah and USC football programs may go back a long time, but it isn’t exactly filled with a lot of tradition.
By Mike Sorensen and Rhett Wilkinson
Oct 23, 2013 4:55 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes defensive back Eric Rowe (18) was called for an unsportsmanslike penalty on Brigham Young Cougars tight end Kaneakua Friel (82) during NCAA football in Provo Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013. Utah won 20-13.
Sports
Utah-BYU: Rivalry games in which the Utes never trailed the Cougars
For the sixth time in the past 11 rivalry games, Utah never let BYU gain a lead.
By Rhett Wilkinson
Sept 25, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Sports
Commentary: Utah Jazz G.M. Dennis Lindsey’s moves reflect Captain Jack Sparrow’s mantra
This summer, Utah Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey and team brass can appreciate an averment from a popular Disney character—more or less.
By Rhett Wilkinson
July 7, 2013 2:48 p.m. MDT
Business
CEO finds living in a Fishbowl has its rewards
OREM — In 2004 David Williams joined a struggling Orem software company to shut it down at the owner’s request. That first task never got finished.
By Rhett Wilkinson
Aug 15, 2011 6:16 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
God and country music: Despite all the drinking and cheating, genre comfortable with religious themes
God is tough to find in popular music these days.
By Rhett Wilkinson
Aug 4, 2011 6 p.m. MDT
Faith
Comments from Fox News host about Romney not being Christian spark debate
Since Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt made comments Sunday morning about presidential GOP candidate Mitt Romney not being Christian, there has been no shortage of response to her opinion.
By Rhett Wilkinson
July 22, 2011 5 a.m. MDT
A house is built in Herriman, the fastest growing city in the Beehive State.
Business
Population shifts threaten city sales tax revenues
By Jordan Burke
By Jordan Burke and Rhett Wilkinson
June 6, 2011 5:53 p.m. MDT
Business
UTA skips fuel hedging, may cost agency $3.6 million
By Jordan Burke and Rhett Wilkinson
By Jordan Burke and Rhett Wilkinson
May 30, 2011 8:50 p.m. MDT