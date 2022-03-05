clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Rhett Wilkinson
https://www.deseret.com/authors/rhett-wilkinson/rss
Sports
Commentary: Utah Utes breaking from Whittingham tradition with poor play in season’s second half
Utah’s departure from a Kyle Whittingham standard ranks among what the British royal family and Macy’s have done in their regard for a christening and Thanksgiving.
By
Rhett Wilkinson
Nov 12, 2013 5 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah football: All-time, USC owns the series with Utes
The history between the Utah and USC football programs may go back a long time, but it isn’t exactly filled with a lot of tradition.
By
Mike Sorensen
and
Rhett Wilkinson
Oct 23, 2013 4:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah-BYU: Rivalry games in which the Utes never trailed the Cougars
For the sixth time in the past 11 rivalry games, Utah never let BYU gain a lead.
By
Rhett Wilkinson
Sept 25, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Sports
Commentary: Utah Jazz G.M. Dennis Lindsey’s moves reflect Captain Jack Sparrow’s mantra
This summer, Utah Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey and team brass can appreciate an averment from a popular Disney character—more or less.
By
Rhett Wilkinson
July 7, 2013 2:48 p.m. MDT
Business
CEO finds living in a Fishbowl has its rewards
OREM — In 2004 David Williams joined a struggling Orem software company to shut it down at the owner’s request. That first task never got finished.
By
Rhett Wilkinson
Aug 15, 2011 6:16 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
God and country music: Despite all the drinking and cheating, genre comfortable with religious themes
God is tough to find in popular music these days.
By
Rhett Wilkinson
Aug 4, 2011 6 p.m. MDT
Faith
Comments from Fox News host about Romney not being Christian spark debate
Since Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt made comments Sunday morning about presidential GOP candidate Mitt Romney not being Christian, there has been no shortage of response to her opinion.
By
Rhett Wilkinson
July 22, 2011 5 a.m. MDT
Business
Population shifts threaten city sales tax revenues
By Jordan Burke
By
Jordan Burke
and
Rhett Wilkinson
June 6, 2011 5:53 p.m. MDT
Business
UTA skips fuel hedging, may cost agency $3.6 million
By Rhett Wilkinson and Jordan Burke
By
Jordan Burke
and
Rhett Wilkinson
May 30, 2011 8:50 p.m. MDT