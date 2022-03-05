Richard Davis

We want to provide a home for the politically homeless. Who are these homeless? They are moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents who are tired of the extremism of the two major parties. We are a party at the center of Utah voters.
The Kennedy years were filled with hope in the future. Americans were much less cynical, more trusting, more committed to a common cause of reinforcing American exceptionalism — the sense that America is a special, unique place.
Not only do we not have a president who understands that threat and seeks to do something about it, instead we have one who is willing to give classified information to Russia and let Putin get his way.
The 2020 presidential election is already underway. For most people, that is a fact they would rather avoid. Yet it is just the reality of the permanent campaign we now experience in American politics.
Republicans should not be too quick to criticize the Democrats’ current tactics. Many Republicans are likely to do the same thing once Democrats take over again in four or eight years. The cycle will be repeated.
Big government developed in response to the political and economic power of big business. Without some counterweight, these businesses would be able to do what they wanted without accountability to others.
Sen. Orrin Hatch announced Monday that he planned to run for yet another term, despite his reassurance to Utah voters that the 2012 campaign would be his last. Hatch’s bid for an eighth term is an endorsement of term limits.
The governor should take the lead in pressuring the Legislature to increase dramatically the level of education financing. Gov. Herbert wants the state’s public education system to excel, as do we all.
As a young man, George Washington never considered becoming president of the United States. There was no such country. He was a loyal British citizen who lived in one of the Empire’s colonies – Virginia.
I acknowledge that Donald J. Trump is the legal president of the United States. He won the electoral process. However, on the emotional level, I can understand why many Americans do not accept Trump as president.
Barack Obama accomplished much good while president, some of which will be overturned by Donald Trump. He failed in other areas. Nevertheless, it may not be long before Americans look back on his presidency with fondness.