Rick B. Larsen
Opinion
Opinion: Polarization prevents healthy debate and learning. Can we change this?
America has moved rapidly down the path of polarization — faster than other nations.
By
Rick B. Larsen
Feb 7, 2022 8:14 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Why complete transparency is needed in deciding what to teach in the classroom
Will Utah’s Legislature find real solutions in education?
By
Rick B. Larsen
Oct 20, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT
Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Mask mandates and debate about race mean it’s time for Utah to seize the moment
Rather than respond to every symptomatic problem, the data suggest that we should move toward rediscovering, reviving and reprioritizing civics and history education.
By
Rick B. Larsen
June 7, 2021 12:19 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The U.S. is losing its civics education — here’s how to turn it around
Just as we did with STEM education, we can reprioritize history and civics.
By
Rick B. Larsen
May 5, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Does freedom have an expiration date?
America is our republic — if we can keep it.
By
Rick B. Larsen
Jan 14, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
The quality of our future depends upon understanding our past
By
Rick B. Larsen
Nov 2, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Racism did not begin in America, but it can end here
By
Rick B. Larsen
June 11, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Expecting traditional outcomes in a world of changing values is insane
By
Rick B. Larsen
Feb 21, 2020 1 p.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Education — when will we ever learn?
When will we learn that the “us vs. them” approach — pitting traditional models and structures against innovation and change — is not solving the problem?
By
Rob Bishop
and
Rick B. Larsen
Sept 22, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: As Hamilton said, civil and religious liberty go together
Religious liberty, properly understood, requires liberty for all — including the most traditional of organized religions, as well as members of unpopular religious minorities and people who claim no religious affiliation.
By
John Curtis
and
Rick B. Larsen
Aug 17, 2019 9 a.m. MDT