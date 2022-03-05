clock
Robert J. Samuelson
Columnist
https://www.deseret.com/authors/robert-j-samuelson/rss
Robert J. Samuelson is a Washington Post columnist.
Opinion
Will Trump win the battle for public opinion?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Oct 28, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The inflation mystery
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Oct 25, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Why the global economy remains so weak
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Oct 18, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The odd couple: Trump and Powell
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Sept 28, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Boomers crush millennials. Read all about it!
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Sept 19, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Should we love or hate ‘negative’ interest rates?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Sept 17, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Will the real poverty rate please stand up?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Sept 15, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Should the Fed fight back?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Sept 6, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Have we lost our economic dynamism?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Sept 2, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The elderly aren’t so poor after all
New data refute the stereotype that most of the elderly are poor and are living on the edge. Some are; most aren’t.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 28, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The great deficit gamble
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 27, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
To heck with profits!
We’ve been here before: one of those portentous moments when corporate America promises to be more socially “responsible.” These episodes are, it seems, a permanent feature of modern capitalism.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 23, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Learning from the Great Depression
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 19, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Is the economy turning against Trump?
Most economists aren’t yet predicting a recession, but they’re drifting in that direction.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 12, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The China-America trade crackup
The central — and unanswerable — question now is whether we are stumbling toward a larger and unmanageable global economic crisis. There are several possibilities.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 8, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Fed’s jobs machine
Since World War II, there have been two other long stretches of economic expansion: one in the 1960s, then again in 1990s and early 2000s. Both ended badly.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
Aug 5, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The indestructible welfare state
Americans dislike the concept of the welfare state. That’s for Europeans. We prefer the “safety net.” But we are deluding ourselves. Our safety net is their welfare state; the differences are those of detail, not fundamental principle.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 31, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Are we shortchanging the military?
There is a larger issue here that Congress and presidents have assiduously avoided for decades. What is government for?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 29, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Fed’s dreary choices
On inspection, it’s unclear that the economy needs another jolt of cheap credit. Although the Fed has been raising rates since December 2015, they’re still low by historical standards.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 25, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Here’s how the internet attacked me
This is the internet’s new normal. It expands our choices but compromises our freedom. It encloses society in a permanent cocoon of suspicion. There’s no escaping its grasping tentacles.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 22, 2019 4:15 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Will the global debt bomb explode again?
How much longer can the borrowing boom continue?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 18, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: America’s cycle of disappointment
Just as economic entrepreneurs create and sell new products or services, policy entrepreneurs could create and sell new policies. The process was straightforward.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 15, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Is Putin right that liberalism is obsolete?
You may dislike or detest Putin for many good reasons, but you have to acknowledge that he’s a keen observer of the times.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
July 9, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Ambition on display — but what else?
In this army of candidates, do we have anyone who can exert that sort of leadership, especially when much of the persuasion that needs doing involves the delivery of relatively unwelcome news?
By
Robert J. Samuelson
June 30, 2019 10:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Can Trump beat the economy?
So it’s Trump against the economy. If he can seem to control the economy (whatever the reality), he may overwhelm his opponent regardless of the case against him.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
June 28, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The fate of Japan — and everyone else
To put it bluntly: Japan is slowly going out of business; its population is shrinking and it resists immigration. This cannot continue indefinitely.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
June 13, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Democrats’ fairy-tale campaigns
Democratic presidential candidates expect the government (aka, “the country”) to do for them what they don’t want to do for themselves, or are incapable of doing.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
June 11, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The brave new world of trading blocs
In a fascinating new paper, economists David Jacks and Dennis Novy argue that today’s contentious trade disputes recall what happened during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
June 3, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Why are wage gains so weak?
Considering that the economy has been expanding for nearly a full decade, wage gains remain sluggish.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
May 24, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Single-payer is no panacea
If only healthcare were that easy.
By
Robert J. Samuelson
May 10, 2019 5:24 p.m. MDT
