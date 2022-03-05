clock
Robert O’Connell
https://www.deseret.com/authors/robert-oconnell/rss
InDepth
To play or not to play: How parents should approach sports during COVID-19’s winter season
A new report advises families on youth sports during the indoor months of the pandemic.
By
Robert O’Connell
Jan 8, 2021 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
How the College Football Playoff misunderstands college football
As the usual suspects round out another slate of semifinal games, critics wonder whether the sport’s regional culture is undermined by its marquee event.
By
Robert O’Connell
Dec 30, 2020 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
The perseverance of Steve Sarkisian. How this coach and former BYU quarterback fought his way back
The onetime Cougar reached the pinnacle of college football, fell from it, and has gotten to the top again.
By
Robert O’Connell
Dec 18, 2020 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
Fans, football and the search for meaning in BYU’s successful 2020 season
As the 2020 season unfolded amid a pandemic, the slights of pundits and ranking organizations matter less than the the season itself.
By
Robert O’Connell
Dec 11, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Sports
What Taysom Hill has proven in his time as a starting quarterback — and what’s left to prove
The job description of Drew Brees’ fill-in limits his ability to showcase his talent, but Taysom Hill has earned his coach’s respect because: “The job is to win.”
By
Robert O’Connell
Dec 4, 2020 1:34 p.m. MST
InDepth
Utah great Alex Smith’s comeback is the inspiration his high school needed
The Washington Football Team quarterback has returned to the field after an injury that nearly took his life.
By
Robert O’Connell
Nov 25, 2020 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
How recounts and court cases factor into the election
An unprecedented amount of mail-in voting, and a litigious candidate, create the possibility of an election argued over in the courts
By
Robert O’Connell
Nov 5, 2020 4:32 p.m. MST
InDepth
When the media gets a close election wrong
How past missteps in calling elections can help viewers watch this year’s race with care.
By
Robert O’Connell
Nov 3, 2020 11:24 a.m. MST
InDepth
Kanye isn’t going to win, but could he change the future of elections?
The hip-hop superstar has demonstrated that celebrities have increasing power as political candidates.
By
Robert O’Connell
Nov 1, 2020 1:37 a.m. MST
InDepth
What the polls tell us, and what they can’t
As polls in the lead-up to the 2020 election show wide gaps, people across the political spectrum remember the lessons of 2016.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 29, 2020 9:55 a.m. MDT
InDepth
What do the experts have to say about the COVID-19 second wave?
Cooling weather and public messaging play a role, but scientists point to a simple drop in vigilance as the main culprit.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 20, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Watch: Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue
Amy Coney Barrett, 48, would fill the seat held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal and legal icon who died last month at 87-years-old from cancer.
By
Jeff Parrott
and
Robert O’Connell
Oct 15, 2020 7:34 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Is a packed court possible?
Amid the tension surrounding Amy Coney Barrett’s likely replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, the idea of expanding the court has gained traction.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 13, 2020 9:36 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Long drives and few chances: How COVID-19 has remade the rodeo circuit
As the coronavirus pandemic forces the shuttering of rodeo events, a tight community of cowboys and organizers bands together.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 10, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Patrick Mahomes, Jon Gruden, Mike Florio, and the NFL’s coronavirus blame game
Fans call out player transgressions, the NFL fines coaches, but COVID-19 continues to disrupt pro football.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 9, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
The Barrett factor: Will President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee favor oil companies in a climate change lawsuit?
Next year, the court will decide whether oil companies will face lawsuits in state or federal courts.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 9, 2020 6:24 p.m. MDT
InDepth
The Barrett factor: Would the new justice upend the Voting Rights Act?
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case early next year that could reset the balance between protecting election integrity and ensuring fair access for all voters.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 9, 2020 6:13 p.m. MDT
InDepth
The Barrett factor: How would the new justice rule on religious freedom and gay rights?
If confirmed before the election, Barrett will soon hear a religious liberty case with far-reaching implications
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 8, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The Barrett factor: Will Trump’s Supreme Court nominee roll back abortion access?
What the potential Justice’s legal history, writings and prior testimony say about her position on reproductive rights.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 7, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The Barrett factor: Will President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee help decide the election?
If confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett could become a deciding voice if this November’s presidential election is contested in the courts.
By
Robert O’Connell
Oct 1, 2020 9:42 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The Barrett factor: Will President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee help end Obamacare?
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case against the Affordable Care Act shortly after November’s election.
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 30, 2020 9:17 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
What you need to know about Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court
The president announced the nomination on Saturday; Judge Barrett, a practicing Catholic, could face questions over her experience and religious views.
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 26, 2020 5:33 p.m. MDT
InDepth
How dangerous are the polls in a pandemic?
As some states ramp up mail-in voting and the NBA offers its arenas as polling locations, some experts compare the risks of in-person voting to shopping for groceries.
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 24, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
InDepth
SCOTUS shortlist: The Utah senator
Lee is an unlikely pick, but his presence in the discussion hints at what Trump values in a Supreme Court justice.
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 24, 2020 6:09 p.m. MDT
InDepth
SCOTUS shortlist: A Black Lives Matter target
Will Daniel Cameron, a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, go from the Breonna Taylor shooting case to the Supreme Court?
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 24, 2020 6:08 p.m. MDT
InDepth
SCOTUS shortlist: ‘We love Florida’
In an election season, nominating Judge Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American, could boost President Trump’s support in a key swing state
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 24, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The SCOTUS shortlist: Mike and Thomas Lee among President Trump’s potential nominees
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the White House and Senate are moving quickly to initiate what could be a contentious process to select her replacement.
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 21, 2020 6:20 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Are college sports in trouble? Asking for Kyle Whittingham
Is the Utes’ furlough of the athletic department a temporary belt-tightening or a sign of broader change?
By
Robert O’Connell
Sept 11, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Past taking a knee: How a wildcat strike led the NBA to embrace political activism
NBA players made a statement by sitting out games. What happens when the teams return to the court?
By
Robert O’Connell
Aug 28, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
The price of loyalty: Can Damian Lillard win an NBA title in Portland?
The Weber State alum and Portland Trail Blazers superstar wants to win on his terms, with his team.
By
Robert O’Connell
Aug 19, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
