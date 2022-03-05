clock
Roger B. Porter
https://www.deseret.com/authors/roger-b-porter/rss
Opinion
Bob Dole: Serving his country from the heartland
His example serves as inspiration to all who share his great affection for a land of opportunity
By
Roger B. Porter
Dec 9, 2021 6 a.m. MST
Opinion
Colin Powell: A great leader’s American journey
The general called himself a reluctant warrior.
By
Roger B. Porter
Oct 19, 2021 9:45 a.m. MDT
Opinion
George Shultz: A long life with a long view
George P. Shultz was as agile as he was brilliant, as trusted as he was persistent, and as farsighted as he was indifferent to political calculations.
By
Roger B. Porter
Feb 8, 2021 4:49 p.m. MST
Opinion
Kamala Harris is breaking the mold — in more ways than you may think
Joe Biden has done something unique, in addition to choosing a Black and Asian woman as his running mate. He has also selected the first Democrat on a national presidential ticket from the Mountain or Pacific time zones.
By
Roger B. Porter
Aug 20, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Brent Scowcroft’s life of public service was built on trust and prudence
The passing of Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to two presidents, reminds us of what we should expect of those who shape and execute our nation’s public policies.
By
Roger B. Porter
Aug 10, 2020 3:15 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Remembering Paul H. O’Neill’s legacy of leadership and integrity
By
Roger B. Porter
April 23, 2020 10:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: A summit worth celebrating
By
Roger B. Porter
Oct 3, 2019 8 a.m. MDT