Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Rosemary Lesser

Al Strasrypka shops at Winegars in Bountiful in 2017.
Opinion
Time for Utah to get rid of its remaining tax on food
Utah’s existing tax on groceries, even at its lower rate of 1.75%, is still wrong.
By Rosemary Lesser
Oct 21, 2021 9:09 a.m. MDT