Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Ross Marchand

Contributor
AP20134679854004.jpg
Opinion
No manners, no mask, no to your money
As resistance to wear masks in public becomes more widespread and more vocal, it’s perfectly fine for businesses to revise those worn, vintage “no shirt, no shoes, no service” signs to say: “No manners, no mask, no to your money.”
By Ross Marchand
May 22, 2020 1 p.m. MDT