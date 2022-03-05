Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Roy Burton

A car crash near Echo, Utah, is pictured with multiple vehicles on their side and first responders on scene.
‘Horrible circumstances': 6 killed, others seriously injured during deadly weekend on Utah roads
The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to “watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions and be safe” after five crashes resulted in six fatalities on Utah highways this weekend.
By Lisi Merkley and Roy Burton
Aug 8, 2021 9:29 p.m. MDT
1 dead, 4 injured in drive-by shooting at Salt Lake City graduation party
Salt Lake City police are looking for whoever was in a white sedan that opened fire on a graduation party early Sunday. The five victims are graduates of Salt Lake City schools, including two 2021 West High School graduates.
By Roy Burton
June 6, 2021 7:39 p.m. MDT