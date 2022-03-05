clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Roy Burton
KSL.com
https://www.deseret.com/authors/roy-burton/rss
Utah
‘Horrible circumstances': 6 killed, others seriously injured during deadly weekend on Utah roads
The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to “watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions and be safe” after five crashes resulted in six fatalities on Utah highways this weekend.
By
Lisi Merkley
and
Roy Burton
Aug 8, 2021 9:29 p.m. MDT
Utah
1 dead, 4 injured in drive-by shooting at Salt Lake City graduation party
Salt Lake City police are looking for whoever was in a white sedan that opened fire on a graduation party early Sunday. The five victims are graduates of Salt Lake City schools, including two 2021 West High School graduates.
By
Roy Burton
June 6, 2021 7:39 p.m. MDT