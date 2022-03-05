clock
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
https://www.deseret.com/authors/ruben-navarrette-jr/rss
Opinion
Opinion: Harry Reid’s immigration legacy put politics over country
He killed immigration reform to preserve Democratic control of the Senate.
By
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Dec 30, 2021 2:27 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Is Facebook really a threat to Western civilization? It’s complicated
The last thing Americans want is government decimating information.
By
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Oct 15, 2021 11:01 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Trump has a secret weapon; it’s called the Democratic Party
By
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Jan 5, 2020 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: This Crafty Chica’s imagination has no borders
By
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Oct 31, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Harvard teaches America a lesson in diversity — without discriminating
It’s hard to make a credible argument that a given characteristic is keeping someone out of a place when that place has a sizable number of people who have that same characteristic.
By
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Oct 5, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Should politicians judge how much the rest of us should work?
The issue of how many jobs Americans have at one time is a very personal decision. Government has zero to do with it.
By
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Aug 31, 2019 10 a.m. MDT