Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Ruben Navarrette Jr.

AP21363044930641.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: Harry Reid’s immigration legacy put politics over country
He killed immigration reform to preserve Democratic control of the Senate.
By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Dec 30, 2021 2:27 p.m. MST
A conference worker at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.
Opinion
Opinion: Is Facebook really a threat to Western civilization? It’s complicated
The last thing Americans want is government decimating information.
By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Oct 15, 2021 11:01 a.m. MDT
AP_19354127998752.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: Trump has a secret weapon; it’s called the Democratic Party
By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Jan 5, 2020 10 a.m. MST
AP_19300036027833.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: This Crafty Chica’s imagination has no borders
By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Oct 31, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
AP_19226143561487.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: Harvard teaches America a lesson in diversity — without discriminating
It’s hard to make a credible argument that a given characteristic is keeping someone out of a place when that place has a sizable number of people who have that same characteristic.
By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Oct 5, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives at a Women of Color roundtable discussion, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Opinion
Should politicians judge how much the rest of us should work?
The issue of how many jobs Americans have at one time is a very personal decision. Government has zero to do with it.
By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Aug 31, 2019 10 a.m. MDT