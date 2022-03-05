Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Ryan Carreon

Utah's Ronnie Price reacts after a foul call as the Jazz host the Mavs at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 26, 2011.
Sports
Orlando Magic to sign former Jazzman Ronnie Price
Former Jazzman and UVU standout Ronnie Price has agreed to a deal with the Orlando Magic, reports Chris Haynes of Comcast SportsNet NW.
By Ryan Carreon
July 16, 2013 1:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
Getting to 10: What BYU, Utah and Utah State must do to win 10 games this fall
Read along as the Deseret News examines what BYU, Utah and USU must each individually do to get to the 10-win plateau and the national prominence that comes with it.
By Landon HemsleyBrandon Judd, and 1 more
July 12, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
1171743.jpg
Sports
Lights out: Jazz summer league game goes dark in final seconds
During a summer league game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Utah Jazz played lights out, literally.
By Ryan Carreon
July 11, 2013 10:25 a.m. MDT
Atlanta Hawks forward Kyle Korver watches from the bench in the first half of an NBA first round playoff basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. Korver is once again a free agent, and he likely will sign a de
Sports
NBA free agency transactions by team through Wednesday, July 10
Here is a team-by-team look at every NBA free agent player available on the market this summer and what they’ve done so far.
By Ryan Carreon
July 10, 2013 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes wide receiver Dres Anderson (6) barely misses a catch as Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Preston Hadley defends during the first half as the University of Utah and BYU play football Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sports
Phil Steele talks BYU, Utah, Utah State football on 1280 The Zone (+audio)
Phil Steele, author of the best-selling book “Phil Steele’s College Football Preview,” called in to the Jake and Tony show on 1280 The Zone on Monday to discuss how Utah teams will fare in the upcoming college football season.
By Ryan Carreon
July 10, 2013 9 a.m. MDT
Sacramento Kings’ Jimmer Fredette plays against the Golden State Warriors.
Sports
Jimmer Fredette involved in potential trade to Cleveland Cavaliers
Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette may be on the outs with the Sacramento Kings, who are in talks to trade him to Cleveland, according to ESPN’s True Hoops Blog.
By Ryan Carreon
July 8, 2013 10:10 a.m. MDT
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard during the second of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 17, 2013. The Lakers won 99-95 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Sports
The decision 2.0: Possible destinations for free agent Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard has stated his ultimate goal is to win rings, and what franchise can make a better pitch in that department than the Lakers? But some other teams could be good possibilities if Howard leaves Los Angeles.
By Ryan Carreon
July 2, 2013 11:59 a.m. MDT
Al Jefferson of the Utah Jazz celebrates hitting a shot in the last minute of the game against Minnesota during NBA basketball in Salt Lake City, Friday, April 12, 2013. According to Comcast Sports Net, the Boston Celtics tried to trade for Jefferson and/
Sports
Utah Jazz may let Al Jefferson walk in free agency
The Utah Jazz may not re-sign Al Jefferson when he becomes a free agent next month, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.
By Ryan Carreon
June 25, 2013 9:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
A closer look at each of the Utah Jazz’s 70 pre-draft workout participants
The Jazz have three picks, including two in the first round, with which to fill several needs before the start of next season.
By Matthew PetersenWhitney O’Bannon, and 2 more
June 24, 2013 2:20 p.m. MDT
Utah's Kris Humphries slams past Phoenix's Amare Stoudemire in action Jan 12th, 2004 in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Players selected No. 14 in the NBA Draft during the lottery era
What kind of talent can the Jazz hope for with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft? History shows almost anything is possible, with guys like Tim Hardaway and Dan Majerle among the best the 14th selection had to offer in past years.
By Matthew Petersen and Ryan Carreon
June 21, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie (17) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Sports
Austin Collie’s workout with San Francisco 49ers ‘went very well’
Days after working out with the New England Patriots, former BYU wide receiver Austin Collie had a workout with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.
By Ryan Carreon
June 14, 2013 7:11 p.m. MDT
Dee Bost
Sports
A closer look at 24 free agents who attended Jazz minicamp
The Jazz have more than half of their roster to fill the offseason and are projected to have the second most cap space in the league going into free agency. Here is a look at each of the 24 participants who attended the camp.
By Ryan Carreon and Whitney O’Bannon
June 14, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
New England Patriots receiver Wes Welker reacts after New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress scored the game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 in Gle
Sports
BYU football: Texas Tech could face NCAA sanction after Wes Welker tweets at potential BYU recruit
Texas Tech is investigating a possible NCAA recruiting violation after alumnus and current NFL player Wes Welker tweeted at a potential recruit as he was visiting BYU.
By Ryan Carreon
June 12, 2013 4:45 p.m. MDT
Indianapolis Colts' Austin Collie (17) is upended by Houston Texans defenders Kareem Jackson (25), below, and Eugene Wilson, behind, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Houston.
Sports
Former BYU receiver Austin Collie works out for Patriots, but no signing is imminent
The New England Patriots brought in free agent wide receiver Austin Collie for a workout, according to Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com.
By Ryan Carreon
June 11, 2013 4:59 p.m. MDT
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah walks off the field after NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, May 29, 2013.
Sports
Ziggy Ansah calls Ndamukong Suh a ‘big brother’ and mentor
Ndamukong Suh has taken Ziggy Ansah under his wing during the Lions’ preseason camp, and according to Ansah, Suh has not been afraid to correct him when he makes a mistake.
By Ryan Carreon
June 11, 2013 3:20 p.m. MDT
Malone and Jordan face off for the first time after Karl Malone was named MVP.
Sports
Utah Jazz: Karl Malone talks Michael Jordan snub, coaching with the Jazz on SportsCenter
By Ryan Carreon
June 5, 2013 4 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz: Celtics tried to trade for Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap at deadline
The Utah Jazz were in talks about possibly trading big men Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline according to Greg Dickerson of Comcast Sportsnet.
By Ryan Carreon
June 3, 2013 11:20 a.m. MDT
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambles as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darnell Dockett (90) reaches for him in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Sports
Chiefs: QB Alex Smith ‘everything that we thought he was’
Former Utes and 49ers quarterback Alex Smith has impressed Chiefs coaches with his leadership abilities and grasp of the playbook.
By Ryan Carreon
June 3, 2013 10:56 a.m. MDT
Sports
Top list: Hornacek, Malone assume new coaching positions — compilation of other notable NBA players turned coaches
As former Jazzmen Jeff Hornacek and Karl Malone assume new coaching positions, here is a list of NBA players turned head coaches.
By Ryan Carreon
May 31, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Utah Utes wide receiver Dres Anderson (6) barely misses a catch as Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Preston Hadley defends during the first half as the University of Utah and BYU play football Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sports
Utah football: Readers respond to Deseret News unscientific poll, prefer bowl game
Over 1,100 fans voted in the informal poll and 39.6 percent said they would prefer a rivalry win, while 60.4 percent said they would prefer a bowl game.
By Ryan Carreon
May 30, 2013 3 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz's Karl Malone, center, hugs teammates Jeff Hornacek (14) and John Stockton (12) as Greg Foster, left, joins in the celebration after the Jazz beat the Rockets 103-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday, May 29, 1997, in Houston.
Sports
This day in sports: John Stockton buzzer-beater sends Utah Jazz to the ’97 NBA Finals
On May 29, 1997, Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton hit a 3-point shot over Houston’s Charles Barkley as time expired to send the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals for the first time in NBA history.
By Ryan Carreon
May 29, 2013 12:45 p.m. MDT
A small pack of BYU fans watch as the Cougars take on their rival Utah Utes. The rivalry will change with the teams in different conferences.
Sports
Utah football: Beat BYU or go to a bowl? Utah fans say rivalry game victory more important
According to an unscientific poll by Ute Football Central, 64 percent of Utah fans would rather beat BYU than go to a bowl game.
By Ryan Carreon
May 28, 2013 1:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
The offseason status of NFL players with Utah ties
The 2013 NFL season is right around the corner with team training camps starting across the league, and there are many NFL players with Utah ties looking to make the final 52 man roster.
By Ryan Carreon
May 17, 2013 9:30 a.m. MDT
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Sports
Deseret News writers talk U. stadium, Y hoops and Jazz on 1320 KFAN
Three Deseret News reporters appeared on the “Wasatch Whip Around” hosted by Gunther and Graham on 1320 KFAN AM to talk all things Utes, Cougars and Jazz.
By Ryan Carreon
May 16, 2013 2:40 p.m. MDT
San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle, left, intercepts a pass as teammates Takeo Spikes, center, and Na'il Diggs, right, look on during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 31, 2011 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP
Sports
Former Ute Eric Weddle to hold book signing at Utah Blaze game
Current NFL player and former Utah Ute Eric Weddle will be holding a book signing at EnergySolutions Arena on May 18 when the Utah Blaze take on the Iowa Barnstormers.
By Ryan Carreon
May 14, 2013 3:31 p.m. MDT
BYU wide receiver Michael Reed (3) stiff arms Arizona Defensive End Apaiata Tuihalamaka (58) after a fourth quarter reception as the Brigham Young University Cougars take on the University of Arizona Wildcats at the 2008 Pioneer Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd
Sports
BYU football to receive 6-figure payout from first game of Arizona series
Details of the three-game BYU-Arizona football series have been released after a copy of the term sheet was posted online.
By Ryan Carreon
May 14, 2013 12:50 p.m. MDT
The Pac-12 cover of Phil Steele's 2013 College Football Preview.
Sports
BYU’s Kyle Van Noy to appear on Pac-12 cover of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview
BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy will appear on the Pac-12 cover of Phil Steele’s 2013 College Football Preview despite the Cougars having no affiliation with the Pac-12 conference.
By Ryan Carreon
May 8, 2013 1:45 p.m. MDT
Ezekiel Ansah, the Detroit Lions first round draft pick addresses the media at the team's training facility in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 26, 2013. Ansah, born and raised in Ghana, was selected fifth overall in the NFL draft on Thursday. (AP Photo/C
Sports
Ziggy Ansah wasn’t Detroit’s top choice, Lions tried to trade fifth pick
According to Bills GM Buddy Nix, the Detroit Lions approached Buffalo about trading down from the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, but the Bills thought the asking price was a bit too steep.
By Ryan Carreon
May 7, 2013 11:44 a.m. MDT
Jerry Sloan speaks during a press conference Thursday, Feb. 10, 2011. Sloan has been recently linked to several NBA coaching jobs, including Brooklyn and Milwaukee.
Sports
Jerry Sloan open to coaching Deron Williams in Brooklyn
After confirming reports that he was interested in a possible return to the NBA, former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan said he would be open to coaching the Brooklyn Nets and reuniting with former Jazzman Deron Williams.
By Ryan Carreon
May 6, 2013 2:10 p.m. MDT
Jerry Sloan speaks as he and the Utah Jazz hold a press conference Thursday, Feb. 10, 2011 at the Zions Bank Basketball Cener announcing the retirement of Coach Jerry Sloan and Assistant Coach Phil Johnson.
Sports
Jerry Sloan linked to Milwaukee Bucks as possible replacement for Jim Boylen
Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan is seriously considering a return to coaching, according to Gery Woelfel of the Journal Times.
By Ryan Carreon
May 2, 2013 12:25 p.m. MDT
