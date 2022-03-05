Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
ECHL playoffs: Grizzlies give up 5 unanswered goals in game 5 loss
The Grizzlies, who now own a narrow 3-2 series lead, were a perfect 5-0 in elimination games dating back to 2008 before falling to the Eagles 5-2 Sunday night at the Maverik Center as they head back to Colorado for a pivotal game 6.
By Ryan Love
April 24, 2016 10:45 p.m. MDT
1686384.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Orem battles Mountain View for 3rd straight draw
Facing a 2-1 deficit at the break, Orem regrouped and took complete control in the second half before using a late goal and its lockdown defense to escape with a 2-2 draw against region rival Mountain View and gain one point in the standings Friday.
By Ryan Love
April 23, 2016 10:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys soccer: Cazares, Olivera dominate to lead East past Bountiful
East High School star seniors Jesus Cazares and Hugo Olivera returned from injury with a vengeance as they both erupted for two goals, one in each half, to help the Leopards cruise past Bountiful 4-1 Friday afternoon at East High School.
By Ryan Love
April 15, 2016 11:11 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys soccer: Waterford erupts for three first-half goals to blank Rowland Hall
The Ravens, led by their trio of stars in Patrick Dowd, Tate Reynolds and Daniel Beesley, erupted for three first-half goals and held tough in the second half to run over the Winged Lion 4-0 Wednesday afternoon and pick up their fourth straight win.
By Ryan Love
April 6, 2016 9:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school softball: Herriman rallies in the sixth to knock off Riverton
The Mustangs used their balanced attack, stout defense and strong bats to rally for six runs in the sixth inning and come away with an impressive 9-3 road win at Riverton High School Tuesday afternoon.
By Ryan Love
April 5, 2016 9:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys soccer: Two first-half goals, stout defense helps Provo outlast Alta
The red-hot Bulldogs capitalized off two first-half goals and came up big on defense down the stretch to outlast Alta 2-1 Tuesday afternoon and pick up their fifth win in their first six games.
By Ryan Love
March 29, 2016 10:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A quarterfinal notebook: Highland, Timpview, Olympus and Woods Cross advance
Highland, Timpview, Olympus and Woods Cross all secured berths in the 4A semifinals with quarterfinal victories on Wednesday at the Huntsman Center.
By Ryan Love and Brandon Gurney
March 3, 2016 10:15 a.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Lewis’ late bucket propels Woods Cross into 4A semis
The top-seeded Wildcats got rolling early and finished strong down the stretch to edge the third-seeded Lions 51-49 and advance to the 4A semifinals Wednesday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
By Ryan Love
March 2, 2016 9:34 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Dominant defense helps top-seeded Timpview KO Kearns
After a disappointing exit in last year’s 4A quarterfinals, Timpview left everything it had on the court and finished strong to edge Kearns 58-42 and advance to the 4A semifinals at the Jon. M Huntsman Center Wednesday afternoon.
By Ryan Love
March 2, 2016 8:20 p.m. MST
American Fork and Fremont battle for a loose ball in the first round of the 5A boys basketball tournament at the UCCU Events Center in Orem, Tuesday, March 1, 2016.
Sports
5A first-round notebook: Westlake, Lone Peak, Brighton and Copper Hills all survive and advance
Westlake, Lone Peak, Brighton and Copper Hills all won their opening round games of the 5A state tournament.
By James EdwardBrandon Gurney, and 2 more
March 2, 2016 7:15 a.m. MST
Sports
High School Basketball: American Fork dominates second and third quarters to get past Fremont
The Cavemen outscored Fremont 45-14 in the second and third quarters to roll to the huge 85-54 victory and advance to the 5A quarterfinals Tuesday night at the UCCU Center.
By Ryan Love
March 1, 2016 11:36 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Dominant fourth quarter leads Lone Peak past Mountain Crest
A year removed from its 64-61 upset loss to Viewmont in the 5A quarterfinals, Lone Peak came together in the fourth quarter with a dominant 18-2 run to outlast Mountain View 79-66 Tuesday night at the UCCU Center and advance to the 5A quarterfinals.
By Ryan Love
March 1, 2016 9:05 p.m. MST
Sports
4A first-round notebook: Mountain View has been in win-or-go-home mode all month (+highlights)
Kearns, Payson, Woods Cross and Timpview all won 4A first round games on Monday.
By James EdwardRyan Love, and 2 more
March 1, 2016 10 a.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Orem hangs on to edge Wasatch in 4A first round
The Tigers, who advanced to the semifinals and finals in the previous two years, relied on their postseason success and experience to outlast Wasatch 58-50 Monday night and advance to the 4A quarterfinals at Weber State University.
By Ryan Love
Feb 29, 2016 10:40 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Woods Cross rolls over Hillcrest in 4A first round
After constantly hearing how good Region 6 was all year and feeling a little disrespected, the Wildcats, who won Region 5, came out and made a statement with a huge 69-44 victory over Region 6’s fourth-seeded Hillcrest at Weber State University.
By Ryan Love
Feb 29, 2016 8:20 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Krebs’ clutch plays lead Sky View into 5A title game
Although not everything she contributed will show up in the box score, Sky View’s Hunter Krebs played a vital role in her team’s hard-fought 63-55 5A semifinal victory over American Fork Friday night.
By Ryan Love
Feb 26, 2016 10:50 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Bountiful executes down the stretch to advance to 4A title game
After two huge performances in the first round and quarterfinals, Bountiful’s Kennedy Redding continued her dominant play with a 20-point, 14-rebound performance Friday afternoon to help edge Salem Hills 59-51 and advance to the 4A title game.
By Ryan Love
Feb 26, 2016 7:30 p.m. MST
Sports
High School girls basketball: Layton defense smothers Pleasant Grove to advance to 5A semis
The undefeated Lancers locked down on defense, forced a plethora of turnovers, crashed the boards and secured nearly every loose ball to cruise to a hard-fought 54-37 quarterfinal win at SLCC Thursday.
By Ryan Love
Feb 25, 2016 11:50 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: American Fork runs past Bingham into 5A semis
The red and white relentlessly pressured Bingham from the very first whistle and hung on down the stretch to run over the Miners 66-50 and advance to the 5A semifinals at Salt Lake Community College Thursday night.
By Ryan Love
Feb 25, 2016 11:14 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Brighton shuts down West to advance to the 5A quarterfinals
Brighton opened the game with a commanding 26-4 run over the first 13 minutes and never looked back en route to a 57-25 drubbing of second-seeded West High School in the first round of the 5A playoffs at Salt Lake Community College Tuesday afternoon.
By Ryan Love
Feb 23, 2016 8:36 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: American Fork rolls over Mountain Crest into 5A quarterfinals
American Fork’s tremendous depth and experience, athleticism, basketball IQ and swarming defense was far too much for No. 4 Mountain Crest as it cruised to a convincing 75-41 victory in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at SLCC.
By Ryan Love
Feb 23, 2016 3:45 p.m. MST
Sports
4A girls basketball: Strong finish helps No. 1 Springville best Timpanogos
Springville has now won 20 of its 21 4A matchups this season, including 13 of its last 14 and seven straight, after knocking off Timpanogos 65-50 in the first round of the playoffs Monday night at SLCC to advance to the 4A quarterfinals.
By Ryan Love
Feb 22, 2016 10:50 p.m. MST
Sports
Stansbury’s Kilpack beats buzzer, leads Stallions to OT win over Desert Hills
After Stansbury’s Angelina Kilpack beat the buzzer to force OT, the Stallions rode that momentum and came up big down the stretch to escape with a thrilling 68-63 comeback victory and advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.
By Ryan Love
Feb 20, 2016 12 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak stuns Pleasant Grove to keep season alive
The Lady Knights dug deep and won their final three games, including a pivotal 58-48 region road win over rival Pleasant Grove Thursday night, to tie Herriman for fourth place and force a play-in game for the final spot in the playoffs.
By Ryan Love
Feb 18, 2016 10:35 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Duchesne fends off Altamont for 1A title
Kelton Cropper (40-4) came up with a huge win while the Eagles rallied and pushed nine guys through to the championship round, five of whom came out victorious, to walk away with a nail-biting 199.0-195.5 victory over the Longhorns.
By Ryan Love
Feb 13, 2016 10:55 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Bear River captures first state title since 1966
The Bears had four individual champs en route to a convincing 231.5-198.0 win over second-place Juab en route to their first 3A state championship in 50 years Saturday night at the UCCU Center.
By Ryan Love
Feb 13, 2016 10:40 p.m. MST
Sports
High School wrestling: Wasatch cruises to second straight 4A title
After knocking off Maple Mountain in the state dual wrestling championship earlier this season, Wasatch cleaned up with an impressive 283.5-234.5 victory to become the first 4A school to win both the dual and traditional titles in the same season.
By Ryan Love
Feb 11, 2016 10:45 p.m. MST
Sports
High School Wrestling: Pleasant Grove dominates as it eyes sixth straight 5A title
After claiming five straight 5A wrestling state titles, powerhouse Pleasant Grove showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday night as it opened a 124.5-75 lead and looks to continue its reign atop all of 5A.
By Ryan Love
Feb 10, 2016 10:47 p.m. MST
Sports
High School Wrestling: Wasatch, Maple Mountain battle for 4A state title
After battling back and forth for the top spot in Region 8 all year long, Wasatch and Maple Mountain are still neck and neck as they head into the final day of action in the 2016 UHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the UCCU Center.
By Ryan Love
Feb 10, 2016 10:45 p.m. MST
Sports
Men’s basketball: Costly mistakes haunt Weber State in double-OT loss to Utah Valley
Not even Joel Bolomboy’s performance of 28 points and 20 rebounds was enough to help WSU leave with a win as UVU erased an 8-point deficit in the final 2:20 and hung on down the stretch to claim the narrow 84-81 double-overtime win Wednesday night.
By Ryan Love
Dec 9, 2015 11:35 p.m. MST
