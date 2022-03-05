The Grizzlies, who now own a narrow 3-2 series lead, were a perfect 5-0 in elimination games dating back to 2008 before falling to the Eagles 5-2 Sunday night at the Maverik Center as they head back to Colorado for a pivotal game 6.
Facing a 2-1 deficit at the break, Orem regrouped and took complete control in the second half before using a late goal and its lockdown defense to escape with a 2-2 draw against region rival Mountain View and gain one point in the standings Friday.
East High School star seniors Jesus Cazares and Hugo Olivera returned from injury with a vengeance as they both erupted for two goals, one in each half, to help the Leopards cruise past Bountiful 4-1 Friday afternoon at East High School.
The Ravens, led by their trio of stars in Patrick Dowd, Tate Reynolds and Daniel Beesley, erupted for three first-half goals and held tough in the second half to run over the Winged Lion 4-0 Wednesday afternoon and pick up their fourth straight win.
The Mustangs used their balanced attack, stout defense and strong bats to rally for six runs in the sixth inning and come away with an impressive 9-3 road win at Riverton High School Tuesday afternoon.
After a disappointing exit in last year’s 4A quarterfinals, Timpview left everything it had on the court and finished strong to edge Kearns 58-42 and advance to the 4A semifinals at the Jon. M Huntsman Center Wednesday afternoon.
A year removed from its 64-61 upset loss to Viewmont in the 5A quarterfinals, Lone Peak came together in the fourth quarter with a dominant 18-2 run to outlast Mountain View 79-66 Tuesday night at the UCCU Center and advance to the 5A quarterfinals.
The Tigers, who advanced to the semifinals and finals in the previous two years, relied on their postseason success and experience to outlast Wasatch 58-50 Monday night and advance to the 4A quarterfinals at Weber State University.
After constantly hearing how good Region 6 was all year and feeling a little disrespected, the Wildcats, who won Region 5, came out and made a statement with a huge 69-44 victory over Region 6’s fourth-seeded Hillcrest at Weber State University.
After two huge performances in the first round and quarterfinals, Bountiful’s Kennedy Redding continued her dominant play with a 20-point, 14-rebound performance Friday afternoon to help edge Salem Hills 59-51 and advance to the 4A title game.
The undefeated Lancers locked down on defense, forced a plethora of turnovers, crashed the boards and secured nearly every loose ball to cruise to a hard-fought 54-37 quarterfinal win at SLCC Thursday.
The red and white relentlessly pressured Bingham from the very first whistle and hung on down the stretch to run over the Miners 66-50 and advance to the 5A semifinals at Salt Lake Community College Thursday night.
Brighton opened the game with a commanding 26-4 run over the first 13 minutes and never looked back en route to a 57-25 drubbing of second-seeded West High School in the first round of the 5A playoffs at Salt Lake Community College Tuesday afternoon.
American Fork’s tremendous depth and experience, athleticism, basketball IQ and swarming defense was far too much for No. 4 Mountain Crest as it cruised to a convincing 75-41 victory in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at SLCC.
Springville has now won 20 of its 21 4A matchups this season, including 13 of its last 14 and seven straight, after knocking off Timpanogos 65-50 in the first round of the playoffs Monday night at SLCC to advance to the 4A quarterfinals.
After Stansbury’s Angelina Kilpack beat the buzzer to force OT, the Stallions rode that momentum and came up big down the stretch to escape with a thrilling 68-63 comeback victory and advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.
The Lady Knights dug deep and won their final three games, including a pivotal 58-48 region road win over rival Pleasant Grove Thursday night, to tie Herriman for fourth place and force a play-in game for the final spot in the playoffs.
Kelton Cropper (40-4) came up with a huge win while the Eagles rallied and pushed nine guys through to the championship round, five of whom came out victorious, to walk away with a nail-biting 199.0-195.5 victory over the Longhorns.
After knocking off Maple Mountain in the state dual wrestling championship earlier this season, Wasatch cleaned up with an impressive 283.5-234.5 victory to become the first 4A school to win both the dual and traditional titles in the same season.
After claiming five straight 5A wrestling state titles, powerhouse Pleasant Grove showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday night as it opened a 124.5-75 lead and looks to continue its reign atop all of 5A.
After battling back and forth for the top spot in Region 8 all year long, Wasatch and Maple Mountain are still neck and neck as they head into the final day of action in the 2016 UHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the UCCU Center.
Not even Joel Bolomboy’s performance of 28 points and 20 rebounds was enough to help WSU leave with a win as UVU erased an 8-point deficit in the final 2:20 and hung on down the stretch to claim the narrow 84-81 double-overtime win Wednesday night.