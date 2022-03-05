Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Ryan Morgan

President Bill Clinton signs an order in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona to designate a vast canyonland in Utah, including Grand Escalante Staircase, a national monument Sept. 18, 1996, while Vice President Al Gore watches.
Utah
Timeline: The battle over two of Utah’s national monuments
Here’s a look at the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monument designations, from their creation to the days leading up to the Trump administration’s verdict on the monuments’ status.
By Ryan MorganAmy Joi O’Donoghue, and 1 more
Dec 2, 2017 7:25 p.m. MST
A 26-year-old man was arrested for investigation of DUI Saturday morning after police say he crashed through a fence and into a junior high school.
Utah
DUI suspect crashes into Eisenhower Junior High
A 26-year-old man was arrested for investigation of DUI Saturday morning after police say he crashed through a fence and into a junior high school.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 30, 2017 4:03 p.m. MDT
A Salt Lake man has died after losing control of his motorcycle and falling off the roadway Friday night in East Canyon.
Utah
Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash in East Canyon
A Salt Lake man has died after losing control of his motorcycle and falling off the roadway Friday night in East Canyon.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 30, 2017 11:49 a.m. MDT
Utah
Firefighters prepare for crash landing at Salt Lake City International Airport
When an airplane crashes, the impact of the landing is rarely the fatal part of the accident.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 29, 2017 6 p.m. MDT
Students at two Wasatch Front high schools have been referred for medical attention after exposure to bats.
Utah
Students treated for rabies after bat exposure at Utah high schools
Students at two Wasatch Front high schools have been referred for medical attention after exposure to bats.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 28, 2017 6:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake area school seeks distance from its controversial namesake
As national debate tries to answer the question of how to treat controversial historical figures, one Fairpark school community at times delved into the controversy surrounding its own Jackson Elementary School.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 27, 2017 8:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah POWs recognized for their courage, sacrifice
While many may see their 21st birthday as a symbol of new social freedom, Dale Rigby said he remembers his 21st birthday as the day he was taken into North Korean captivity.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 26, 2017 6:10 p.m. MDT
FILE - A voter in American Fork was one of nearly 70,000 unaffiliated voters in Utah County to receive a Republican ballot Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Following a problem-plagued primary in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, the state auditor's office Tuesd
Utah
Audit of 3rd District primary shows weaknesses in election process
Following a problem-plagued primary in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, the state auditor’s office Tuesday pointed out errors made during the political process and issued recommendations for avoiding similar mistakes in future elections.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 26, 2017 3:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Bluffdale Elementary students raise money for Houston students displaced by Hurricane Harvey
On Friday morning, hundreds of students from Bluffdale Elementary School crowded into their school gymnasium to make a Skype call. On the other end of the call were students from Moore Elementary in Houston.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 22, 2017 5:30 p.m. MDT
Recent challenges to New Jersey's bail bonds laws have been a key issue for Utah lawmakers as they consider bail reforms to the state court system.
Utah
Bail risk assessments raise concerns among lawmakers, bondsmen
Recent challenges to New Jersey’s bail bonds laws have been a key issue for Utah lawmakers as they consider bail reforms to the state court system.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 21, 2017 5:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah emergency managers to help Florida’s long-term hurricane recovery
Three state of Utah employees left Thursday to help Florida in what could be a lengthy recovery process after Hurricane Irma.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 21, 2017 1:20 p.m. MDT
FILE - Sen. Daniel Thatcher talks to the media about the possible locations of Salt Lake County's third homeless resource center during an open house outside of the Senate Building at the Utah State Capitol campus in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 18,
Utah
Lawmakers to consider fee increases for drivers’ licenses, firearms permits
Utah lawmakers voted Wednesday to move forward with legislation that could potentially raise fees for drivers’ licenses and concealed firearm permits.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 20, 2017 7:35 p.m. MDT
FILE - SB 56 "“ Animal Shelter Amendments sponsor Sen. Peter C. Knudson (R) speaks to the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Standing Committee at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 201.
Utah
Lawmaker may revive proposal to ban animal euthanasia by gas chamber
After failing earlier this year to pass a proposed ban on the use of carbon monoxide gas chambers at animal shelters, Utah lawmakers are again considering what issues counties may have in changing to less controversial euthanasia methods.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 20, 2017 3:50 p.m. MDT
State lawmakers are looking at a series of bills in support of Utah's new mental health crisis line.
Utah
Utah lawmakers continue work on three-digit suicide prevention line
State lawmakers are looking at a series of bills in support of Utah’s new mental health crisis line.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 20, 2017 3:15 p.m. MDT
Juvenile justice officials are working to clarify when and where school resource officers are supposed to step in and enforce law.
Utah
Juvenile justice officials offer guidelines for when school officers should act
Juvenile justice officials are working to clarify when and where school resource officers are supposed to step in and enforce law.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 19, 2017 8:30 p.m. MDT
FILE - Rollin Cook, executive director of the Utah Dept. of Corrections, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Utah
Corrections officials note improvements to state sex offender treatment
After an April audit found Utah’s Sex Offender Treatment Program to be poorly managed and operating under an outdated model, state Department of Corrections officials say they’re working to make improvements.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 19, 2017 6:21 p.m. MDT
Utah
Humanitarian workers demonstrate struggles, dilemmas faced by refugees
As Heather Baniulis led visitors through a series of refugee scenarios, she asked at almost every turn what people would be willing to give up to get away from danger.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 18, 2017 5:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Singers, musicians audition to perform national anthem at Jazz home games
Dozens of hopeful singers tested their voices against a panel of judges, including Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor, as they auditioned for a chance to sing the national anthem at a Jazz game.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 15, 2017 3:15 p.m. MDT
In this Friday Sept. 20, 1996 file photo, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers and technicians lower the 3,420-pound Cassini Spacecraft into the Launch-Vehicle-Adapter at JPL in Pasadena, Calif. On Wednesday night, members of the Salt Lake Astronomi
Utah
Utah astronomy fans praise Saturn satellite on its final day
On Wednesday night, members of the Salt Lake Astronomical Society drank a toast to a nearly 20-year mission to observe Saturn and its moons.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 14, 2017 6:05 p.m. MDT
Being prepared for a natural disaster requires extensive planning, but inaction could have both life-threatening and legal consequences.
Utah
Legal, preparedness experts join for disaster conference
Being prepared for a natural disaster requires extensive planning, but inaction could have both life-threatening and legal consequences.
By McKenzie Romero and Ryan Morgan
Sept 13, 2017 7:03 p.m. MDT
Utah
We’ve got your backpack: Volunteers prepare supplies for Utah’s homeless
Volunteers of America’s Youth Resource Center teamed up with the Danna Foundation to fill more than 900 backpacks with toothbrushes, chapstick, clean socks, motivational books and more — all donated by Target — to support the homeless.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 12, 2017 3:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Biskupski kicks off Navy Week in the shoes of a sailor
Mayor Jackie Biskupski kicked off Navy Week in Salt Lake City by stepping into the shoes of a special warfare combatant craft crew member, piloting a high-speed boat and extracting a team of Navy SEALs in a virtual reality simulation.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 11, 2017 3:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah agencies, professionals assisting or preparing to help Floridians
As residents, medical professionals and emergency responders waited for Hurricane Irma to make landfall along the west coast of Florida, Ally Okazaki took her position at a local hospital, ready to assist.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 9, 2017 9:50 p.m. MDT
Police are investigating an incident where a man at a park in Logan shot a pit bull that he said was attacking his dog.
Utah
Man shoots pit bull who was attacking his dog, Logan police say
Police are investigating an incident where a man at a park in Logan shot a pit bull that he said was attacking his dog.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 9, 2017 7:46 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fielding man dies in rollover
A Box Elder County man died Saturday after his vehicle lost control and went across both lanes of traffic before flipping over.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 9, 2017 3:55 p.m. MDT
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that
Utah
Utahns should proactively protect information, experts say
Utah officials say they are not certain of how many people in the state were affected by Thursday’s announcement of the Equifax hacks.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 8, 2017 6 p.m. MDT
Utah
Local artists, craft makers excited to showcase works at Utah State Fair
With a blue first-place ribbon hanging from the musical note-covered front panel of her cabinet, Sarah Provard logged another win in her woodworking career.
By Ryan Morgan
Sept 7, 2017 4:40 p.m. MDT
A man died of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday, Unified police say.
Utah
Police: Man dead from apparent gunshot wound in Midvale
A man died of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday, Unified police say.
By Ryan Morgan
Aug 26, 2017 11:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
One arrested, one being sought in homicide on Uintah-Ouray Reservation
One suspect has been taken into custody and police are looking for another in connection with the death of a woman on the Uintah-Ouray Reservation.
By Ryan Morgan
Aug 26, 2017 9:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
U.S. Forest Service working to contain fire in Spanish Fork Canyon
U.S. Forest Service officials are overseeing efforts to fight a brush fire in Spanish Fork Canyon.
By Ryan Morgan
Aug 26, 2017 4:25 p.m. MDT
Load More