Ryan Morgan

As national debate tries to answer the question of how to treat controversial historical figures, one Fairpark school community at times delved into the controversy surrounding its own Jackson Elementary School.
Following a problem-plagued primary in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, the state auditor’s office Tuesday pointed out errors made during the political process and issued recommendations for avoiding similar mistakes in future elections.
On Friday morning, hundreds of students from Bluffdale Elementary School crowded into their school gymnasium to make a Skype call. On the other end of the call were students from Moore Elementary in Houston.
After failing earlier this year to pass a proposed ban on the use of carbon monoxide gas chambers at animal shelters, Utah lawmakers are again considering what issues counties may have in changing to less controversial euthanasia methods.
After an April audit found Utah’s Sex Offender Treatment Program to be poorly managed and operating under an outdated model, state Department of Corrections officials say they’re working to make improvements.
Volunteers of America’s Youth Resource Center teamed up with the Danna Foundation to fill more than 900 backpacks with toothbrushes, chapstick, clean socks, motivational books and more — all donated by Target — to support the homeless.
Mayor Jackie Biskupski kicked off Navy Week in Salt Lake City by stepping into the shoes of a special warfare combatant craft crew member, piloting a high-speed boat and extracting a team of Navy SEALs in a virtual reality simulation.
As residents, medical professionals and emergency responders waited for Hurricane Irma to make landfall along the west coast of Florida, Ally Okazaki took her position at a local hospital, ready to assist.