Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

S.E. Cupp

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

President Joe Biden sits in the White House in Washington.
Opinion
Opinion: The placeholder president: How to explain Biden’s first-year woes
Make no mistake, this is the way it was always going to go.
By S.E. Cupp
Nov 3, 2021 9:24 a.m. MDT
Alec Baldwin attends a National Geographic premiere in East Hampton, New York.
Opinion
Opinion: Conservatives delighting in Alec Baldwin’s pain show how far we’ve fallen
He’s still a human being.
By S.E. Cupp
Oct 27, 2021 1:36 p.m. MDT
This week, Instagram announced it was “pausing” its plan to develop a version of its platform for kids under 13.
Opinion
Opinion: Face it, there’s no good reason to have a kid’s version of Instagram
For any parent — or social media user, for that matter — the idea of intentionally hooking another generation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is nauseating.
By S.E. Cupp
Oct 1, 2021 11:41 a.m. MDT
President Biden speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York
Opinion
Opinion: Biden, a frenemy of our experts
Joe Biden promised over and over again that if elected, he’d listen to the ‘experts.’ He failed miserably to do that in Afghanistan.
By S.E. Cupp
Sept 22, 2021 11:53 a.m. MDT
cupp_trump_20210331.jpg
Opinion
To cover or not to cover Trump? Unfortunately, the choice is easy
We can plug our ears, cover our eyes, and will him to go away. But the reality is, Trump is still a big problem worth covering.
By S.E. Cupp
March 31, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
AP21081535252917.jpg
Opinion
Politics aside, humane plan needed now for migrant children alone on the border
How we got here — again — is complicated, but irrelevant if you’re one of these kids stuck in countryless, parentless limbo, a political football for both parties.
By S.E. Cupp
March 24, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
cupp_cuomo_20210317.jpg
Opinion
Andrew Cuomo dusts off Bill Clinton’s abuse playbook
If history taught us anything, it’s that powerful men still escape justice for harassing and abusing women.
By S.E. Cupp
March 18, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
cupp_markle_20210310.jpg
Opinion
What happened to empathy? Meghan Markle’s detractors sound like jerks
No one should be told that they’re too “privileged” to be sad.
By S.E. Cupp
March 10, 2021 5 p.m. MST
cupp_hegseth_20210303.jpg
Opinion
Elite pedigrees are normal for the right’s phony populists
The problem is that these pretend populists are talking about “real Americans” in service of a guy — Trump — who clearly hates Americans.
By S.E. Cupp
March 3, 2021 5 p.m. MST
cupp_cpac_20210224.jpg
Opinion
The GOP knows exactly where it’s headed. CPAC 2021 is depressingly revealing
What a difference a Trump makes
By S.E. Cupp
Feb 26, 2021 4:30 p.m. MST
cupp_trump_20210210.jpg
Opinion
Impeachment matters, even without conviction
The craving for a Trump conviction likely won’t be satisfied this week. But the nation needs this reckoning for many reasons.
By S.E. Cupp
Feb 10, 2021 5:30 p.m. MST
cupp_aoc_20210203.jpg
Opinion
Spit on for revealing her trauma — bitter, partisan reactions to AOC are proof American politics has lost its way
An unconscionable moral rot has infected America deep in its core
By S.E. Cupp
Feb 4, 2021 12 p.m. MST
cupp_white_house_20210127.jpg
Opinion
After Trump, a chance to refocus — long-neglected issues that demand our attention
Here are just a few other stories we should turn our attention to now that we’re free from the Trump media cycle.
By S.E. Cupp
Jan 28, 2021 10 a.m. MST
cupp_trump_20210120.jpg
Opinion
Republicans, was it worth it? The question as the Trump term comes to a close
Almost everything Trump did in four years can be undone. What can’t be undone is his stain on the party.
By S.E. Cupp
Jan 20, 2021 5:30 p.m. MST
cupp_mob_20210113.jpg
Opinion
Don’t dare call it conservative — Republicans who follow Trump have betrayed their philosophy
Sedition is both unconstitutional and a crime — a total betrayal of a movement based on a near-absolute adherence to constitutionalism and the law.
By S.E. Cupp
Jan 13, 2021 3:30 p.m. MST
cupp_coronavirus_20201223.jpg
Opinion
2020 in hindsight — what will this year look like a century from now?
We can only imagine an encyclopedia entry from 2120.
By S.E. Cupp
Dec 23, 2020 5:26 p.m. MST
cupp_vollmar_20201216.jpg
Opinion
Lifesaving women, threatened by lowlifes — public health officials resigning during the pandemic
Scaring these women out of their jobs, just for doing them, is detestable and chilling.
By S.E. Cupp
Dec 16, 2020 6 p.m. MST
cupp_banks_20201209.jpg
Opinion
How dull does this congressman think we are? Jim Banks’ complaint about face mask design
If Republicans were half as outraged at the president’s desertion of duties as they are pot leaves on face masks, we might be in a better position today with COVID-19.
By S.E. Cupp
Dec 9, 2020 5:30 p.m. MST
cupp_kendall_jenner_20201202.jpg
Opinion
Celebrities, stop partying like arrogant buffoons
There’s been a boomlet of bad behavior over the past few weeks, just as case numbers have been spiking.
By S.E. Cupp
Dec 3, 2020 11:30 a.m. MST
cupp_trump_20201118.jpg
Opinion
Vengeance? No. Consequences? Yes. How to handle the post-Trump era
We needn’t seek revenge to achieve real, meaningful consequences.
By S.E. Cupp
Nov 18, 2020 6 p.m. MST
cupp_supporters_20201104.jpg
Opinion
Deep breaths, America — this election isn’t close to over yet
Hunker down, order in, stock the bar, get on with your life, and try to sleep occasionally. This might take a while.
By S.E. Cupp
Nov 4, 2020 3 p.m. MST
AP20258134982865.jpg
Opinion
If the left wants to criticize Trump for indoor rallies, it needs to talk about maskless protesters
Trump’s brazenness isn’t just the result of his own ego. He’s also exploiting a gaping hole left open by the left
By S.E. Cupp
Sept 17, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event in Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, 2020.
Opinion
S.E. Cupp: Vote Biden, and make the presidency boring again
By S.E. Cupp
Sept 4, 2020 3:31 p.m. MDT
AP20240143831673.jpg
Opinion
Trump’s convention should worry the left
While we’ve been shuddering at the infiltration of the GOP by quacks and conspiracy theorists like QAnon, millions of sane and rational voters are there, too.
By S.E. Cupp
Aug 27, 2020 1:18 p.m. MDT
cupp_biden_20200819.jpg
Opinion
I’m voting for Biden because he’s a good person: Why that matters
Our policies don’t always align. As a conservative, there’s much I disagree with. But we need to make America good again, and I know that Joe Biden wants that too.
By S.E. Cupp
Aug 21, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
AP20106749989202.jpg
Opinion
My vote for Biden hinges on his pick for vice president
By S.E. Cupp
Aug 8, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
AP20211606501115.jpg
Opinion
Will ‘healthy’ schools be traumatic? Learning in buildings this way will be hard for many youngsters to handle
We just don’t know whether keeping kids safe at school will actually make some of them unhealthy.
By S.E. Cupp
July 30, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
AP20190533038238.jpg
Opinion
Kanye needs help, not a public platform
Knowing all that we do about West’s fragile mental state, his latest publicity stunt, a half-hearted run for president, feels all the more disturbing.
By S.E. Cupp
July 25, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
AP20182474967893.jpg
Opinion
S.E. Cupp: No, we shouldn’t cancel ‘Hamilton’
No art should be above criticism, and there are certainly ways to see “Hamilton” as glossing over ugly history. But that’s also OK — it’s not the job of art to be honest.
By S.E. Cupp
July 8, 2020 10:51 a.m. MDT
cupp_trump_20200701.jpg
Opinion
Does Trump still care about his base? Pushing red-meat conspiracy theories over public-health guidelines endanger his own voters
By S.E. Cupp
July 2, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Load More