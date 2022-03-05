Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
DonaldsonSahalie_05.0.jpeg

Sahalie Donaldson

merlin_2824222.jpg
Utah
Colleges, students contend with finding housing solutions during pandemic
Utah’s universities are facing many issues when it comes to finding ways for students to return to their housing safely this fall while mitigating the spread of coronavirus in highly concentrated conditions.
By Sahalie Donaldson
Aug 1, 2020 4:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2824802.jpg
Utah
COVID-19 grabs headlines, but health officials note West Nile virus a mosquito bite away
The Utah Department of Health and mosquito abatement districts in the state are cautioning the community to take steps to protect themselves from West Nile virus as mosquito activity increases this summer.
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 30, 2020 10:41 p.m. MDT
Three people were killed and six were injured in mass shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit.
Utah
Salt Lake City School District, Odyssey House offers mental health aid to students struggling during pandemic
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 25, 2020 4:31 p.m. MDT
Voting_ELX_DNSTOCK_KM_4957.jpg
Utah
Coin toss may pick winner of Morgan County Commission primary race after rare tie
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 23, 2020 8:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2824664.jpg
Utah
Utah teachers, parents rally for safe reopening of schools
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 23, 2020 12:53 p.m. MDT
merlin_2824332.jpg
Utah
Amid rash of wildfires, Utah officials on alert as Pioneer Day weekend nears
State has seen nearly 700 blazes so far in 2020, prompting fireworks restrictions
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 22, 2020 5:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2824208.jpg
Utah
Millcreek honors Black pioneers, pays tribute to family with new street sign
Millcreek city officials are honoring Black pioneers like the Chambers family by naming a street in an important part of the city in tribute to them.
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 20, 2020 2:18 p.m. MDT
merlin_2824142.jpg
Utah
Protesters against police brutality call for greater community control
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 18, 2020 10:06 p.m. MDT
merlin_891360.jpg
Utah
Provo launches website to tackle misinformation following shooting at June protest
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 16, 2020 3:18 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_58542861.jpeg
Utah
First toilet paper and sanitizer, now coins are the latest nationwide shortage
The coin shortage impacting businesses and banks in Utah is the latest cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 15, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_21297.jpg
Utah
Colleges relieved Trump administration reversed visa directive that threatened international students
A directive that created an uncertain future for international students has been reversed — a decision that has been met with a wave of relief for Utah universities.
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 14, 2020 6:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2823331.jpg
Utah
Amid pandemic, many value control over their vacation: Are RVs the answer?
The RV industry is seeing a surge of first time rentals as Utahns eager to find alternatives to vacations that heighten the risk of exposure to coronavirus are turning to recreational vehicle rentals in droves.
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 11, 2020 4:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_1722232.jpg
Utah
Harmful algal bloom found in Virgin River believed to have killed dog
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 10, 2020 10:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2810573.jpg
Utah
Darren Parry wins Democratic nomination in 1st Congressional District
He will face Republican Blake Moore in effort to replace retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 8, 2020 5:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2822442.jpg
Utah
BYU professors design Bluetooth stethoscope to keep health care practitioners safe amid COVID-19
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 8, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
merlin_2810913.jpg
Utah
Businessman Blake Moore ready for a Democratic challenger in 1st District
AP declares Republican winner in primary to fill Rep. Rob Bishop’s seat
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 6, 2020 5:37 p.m. MDT
merlin_2822658.jpg
Utah
Police investigating driver that crashed into home, pinned child with truck
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 3, 2020 4:28 p.m. MDT
merlin_2822192.jpg
Utah
Utah confirms 596 new COVID-19 cases Friday with 5 more deaths reported
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 3, 2020 1:49 p.m. MDT
merlin_2822672.jpg
Utah
Four dead in American Fork plane crash
By Art Raymond and Sahalie Donaldson
July 3, 2020 1:18 p.m. MDT
Wright_Missing.jpg
Utah
Missing boy found safe by father in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
By Pat Reavy and Sahalie Donaldson
July 2, 2020 8:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2822626.jpg
Utah
Protest over Salt Lake police shooting ends abruptly with a protester arrested
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 2, 2020 7:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_2810953.jpg
Utah
Moore, Stevenson remain close for GOP nomination in 1st Congressional District
Parry leads Democratic race in battle to replace retiring Rep. Rob Bishop
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 1, 2020 6:28 p.m. MDT
DNSTOCK_CAPITOL_sh_01.jpg
Utah
Northern Utah GOP legislator of 40 years concedes loss to primary challenger
By Sahalie Donaldson
July 1, 2020 2:55 p.m. MDT
1st_district_3.jpg
Utah
Moore, Stevenson tied atop field for GOP nomination in 1st Congressional District
Parry leads Democratic race in battle to replace retiring Rep. Rob Bishop
By Sahalie Donaldson
June 30, 2020 11:14 p.m. MDT
merlin_2822090.jpg
Utah
Video: Police investigating after driver pushes through line of protesters in Provo, gunshot reported
Police are investigating reports of gunshots after a driver pushed through a line of people in Provo Monday night protesting police brutality and calling for reform.
By Kyle Dunphey and Sahalie Donaldson
June 29, 2020 10:31 p.m. MDT
An empty classroom at Mount Jordan Middle School in Sandy is pictured on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Utah
Governor approves school board plan for reopening Utah public schools this fall
By Sahalie Donaldson
June 29, 2020 6:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2821402.jpg
Utah
Officials begin pilot testing treatments to combat Utah Lake’s issues with harmful algal blooms
By Sahalie Donaldson
June 27, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
merlin_2821772.jpg
Utah
Piute County commissioner compares Utah governor to Hitler over Salt Lake mask rule
Herbert, others call remarks ‘beyond the pale’
By Sahalie Donaldson
June 26, 2020 12:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2821750.jpg
Utah
Group gathers at Capitol to rally against prospect of increased coronavirus restrictions
About 100 people decry suggestion Utah could move back to ‘orange’ risk phase
By Sahalie Donaldson
June 25, 2020 8:47 p.m. MDT
merlin_2821552.jpg
Utah
Protesters decrying Salt Lake police shooting rally another night outside D.A.’s office, police headquarters
By Sahalie Donaldson
June 24, 2020 9:42 p.m. MDT
