Sahalie Donaldson

Utah’s universities are facing many issues when it comes to finding ways for students to return to their housing safely this fall while mitigating the spread of coronavirus in highly concentrated conditions.
The Utah Department of Health and mosquito abatement districts in the state are cautioning the community to take steps to protect themselves from West Nile virus as mosquito activity increases this summer.
The RV industry is seeing a surge of first time rentals as Utahns eager to find alternatives to vacations that heighten the risk of exposure to coronavirus are turning to recreational vehicle rentals in droves.