clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Sally Pipes
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/sally-pipes/rss
Opinion
COVID-19 has shown us how dysfunctional the American regulatory state can be
There’s a risk to rushing tests, treatments and technologies through the regulatory process. But there’s a risk to regulatory sclerosis, too.
By
Sally Pipes
Dec 22, 2020 12 p.m. MST
Opinion
The bleak reality of Biden’s health care proposal
By
Sally Pipes
Oct 7, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Coming to a store near you: a new tool to fight COVID-19
This month, Walgreens announced it will partner with Village MD to open primary care clinics in 500 to 700 stores over the next five years.
By
Sally Pipes
Aug 26, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Telehealth should stay long after COVID-19 goes
By
Sally Pipes
April 4, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: British patients deserve better than single-payer — so do Americans
By
Sally Pipes
Jan 15, 2020 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: The promise and perils of surprise medical bill reform
By
Sally Pipes
Aug 30, 2019 8 a.m. MDT