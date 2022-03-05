Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Sam Clemence

Utah
Politicians wrestle with work-life balance in the public eye
Public service can put stress on family life. In fact, 86 percent of U.S. congressional representatives say they spend too little time with their families, according to a survey by the Congressional Management Foundation.
By Sam Clemence
March 2, 2014 6 a.m. MST
Childhood obesity in children ages 2 to 5 dropped 43 percent in the past decade, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Red Box Roundup
Obesity among preschoolers drops in the past decade
Childhood obesity has dropped 43 percent over the last decade, but critics say it’s too early to celebrate.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 27, 2014 2:35 p.m. MST
Health
Flu shots: young and healthy, but not immune
Young and middle-aged adults have contracted more flu symptoms than any other age demographic this year, because they might not be receiving annual flu vaccinations.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 21, 2014 9:50 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Belgian child euthanasia vote sparks debate
While Belgium awaits the new child euthanasia bill to be signed into law, opponents argue that children don’t have the mental capacity to make such a life-changing decision.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 18, 2014 1:05 p.m. MST
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Friday, Feb. 14, 2014. Pope Francis met a group of engaged couples on Valentine's Day and gave them advice for a successful marriage.
Faith
Pope’s Valentine’s Day message to young people: Don’t fear marriage
As the average age for marriage continues to rise every year, Pope Francis encourages people to marry sooner and work harder for a successful marriage.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 15, 2014 7:10 p.m. MST
A recent study published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine shows that teens who consume energy drinks regularly are three times more likely to smoke cigarettes and marijuana, and consume alcohol and amphetamines.
Utah
Teens who consume energy drinks more likely to use drugs, alcohol
A new study published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine found a strong correlation between the consumption of energy drinks and alcohol and drug use among teens.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 15, 2014 12 p.m. MST
Utah
A family affair: Political candidates need family backing before seeking outside support
The thousands of candidates running for elected office this year won’t have much of a chance of success without the backing of their most important constituents — their families.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 10, 2014 1 p.m. MST
New studies show that the Great Recession may have temporarily lowered the divorce rate, questioning the research that says financial hardships cause more divorces.
Family Life
As the economy bounces back, so do divorce rates
New studies show that the Great Recession may have temporarily lowered the divorce rate, questioning the research that says financial hardships cause more divorces.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 6, 2014 3:55 p.m. MST
Trae Faumui concentrates on the ball as he takes part in the Dixon Bulldogs little league football practice in Provo. As much of the recent reporting on head injuries in football has focused on legal action taken against the NFL, a couple of authors are t
Family
Strong views voiced on whether competitive football is good for children
As much of the recent reporting on head injuries in football has focused on legal action taken against the NFL, a couple of authors are taking a look at the toll America’s favorite sport is taking on its youngest players.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 5, 2014 5:50 a.m. MST
Child obesity is already a problem in the U.S., but researchers may have identified when the problem begins for most kids, which may help in the fight against child obesity in the future.
Education
Kindergarten obesity is a sign of future weight problems
Child obesity is already a problem in the U.S., but researchers may have identified when the problem begins for most kids, which may help in the fight against child obesity in the future.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 5, 2014 4 a.m. MST
A Pew Research poll shows Americans are calm compared to other countries that worry over how to support their aging populations.
Family
Americans not worried about aging population, poll says
A Pew Research poll shows Americans are calm compared to other countries that worry over how to support their aging populations.
By Sam Clemence
Feb 4, 2014 4 a.m. MST
The older generation joining Facebook means teenagers no longer consider the site "cool," and leave for other social media websites.
U.S. & World
Teenagers unfriend Facebook as it ages
The older generation joining Facebook means teenagers no longer consider the site “cool,” and leave for other social media websites.
By Sam Clemence
Jan 24, 2014 10:15 p.m. MST
Whatever the scientific studies, groups on both sides of the debate gathered at the Fort Worth hospital Thursday, according to CNN. Those who side with Erick Munoz and the rest of Marlise's family say that it was her wish that she be taken off life suppor
U.S. & World
Fetus of brain-dead woman ‘not viable,’ according to family
A brain-dead woman has been kept on life-support because of her unborn child, but her family argues the child is already deformed in the womb and no longer viable. A court in Fort Worth will decide if this is grounds to take her off life-support.
By Sam Clemence
Jan 24, 2014 6:15 p.m. MST
Education
College and university presidents concerned over President Obama’s proposed rating system
The Obama administration’s proposed plan to make a college education cheaper has received harsh criticism, but some think tanks believe it can be saved once the administration identifies the principal problem and makes corrections.
By Sam Clemence
Jan 23, 2014 4 a.m. MST
This Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013 photo shows a Nook GlowLight, top, a Kindle Paperwhite, right, and a Kobo Aura, in New York.
Media & Books
Thank you, e-readers and tablets: Why digital reading is on the rise
The popularity of e-books rose in 2013 as more people bought and own e-readers, tablets or any device that allows for e-reading.
By Sam Clemence
Jan 21, 2014 11:50 a.m. MST
Clemson Tigers linebacker Stephone Anthony (42) celebrates with defensive end Corey Crawford (93) and linebacker Quandon Christian (34) after Anthony intercepted a pass thrown by Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller during the second half of the
Education
Helping black athletes graduate from college
Very few black male athletes are receiving degrees from the schools they represent. Lack of preparation and poor admission’s choices could contribute to the failing.
By Sam Clemence
Jan 5, 2014 4 a.m. MST
Nailah Winkfield, left, mother of 13-year-old Jahi McMath, is comforted by brother Omari Sealey as she talks to the media outside Children's Hospital Oakland, Monday, Dec. 30, 2013 in Oakland, Calif. McMath, who was declared brain dead after complications
Family
Family fights to keep brain dead daughter on life support
Hospitals and doctors all agree that Jahi McMath is legally dead after a routine operation went bad. However, family, friends and outside organizations fight to keep her alive despite the hospital wanting to take her off the ventilator.
By Sam Clemence
Jan 3, 2014 4:50 p.m. MST
An experiment to create massive online classes has proven to be ineffective at drawing large crowds and producing high completion rates among those who participated in the classes.
Education
Massive open online courses don’t work as predicted
An experiment to create massive online classes has proven to be ineffective at drawing large crowds and producing high completion rates among those who participated in the classes.
By Sam Clemence
Dec 20, 2013 4 a.m. MST
The problem with grade inflation, according to Goldman, is not that it’s a poor indicator of a student’s subject mastery, but rather a poor indicator of a student’s performance in comparison to other students in the class.
Education
Grade inflation on the rise in higher education
Harvard professor Harvey C. Mansfield reignited the debate this month that universities are going easy on their students and don’t accurately portray their mastery of a subject.
By Sam Clemence
Dec 18, 2013 4 a.m. MST
While some are glad to see the Republicans and Democrats compromising with the new budget deal, others believe that not enough is being done in the deal to support early education.
Education
Budget deal leaves out early education resources
While some are glad to see the Republicans and Democrats compromising with the new budget deal, others believe that not enough is being done in the deal to support early education.
By Sam Clemence
Dec 17, 2013 8:46 p.m. MST
Media debate whether low math scores are due to a "boring" curriculum or the notion that students just don't understand the importance of math.
Education
Low math, science scores blamed on boring curriculum
Media debate whether low math scores are due to a “boring” curriculum or the notion that students just don’t understand the importance of math.
By Sam Clemence
Dec 11, 2013 4:10 p.m. MST
Education
Adjunct professors unionize for respect and benefits
More adjunct and part-time professors across America are moving to unionize to improve their pay, their benefits and to have a voice that administrations will listen to.
By Sam Clemence
Dec 11, 2013 8:20 a.m. MST
In this hand out photograph supplied by Peter Morey Photographic for the Mandela family, showing former South Africa president Nelson Mandela, center, with family members left to right Zaziwe Manaway, Ziphokazi Manaway, Zamaswazi Dlamini and Zamak Obiri a
Faith
Nelson Mandela’s faith made him a worldwide leader of peace
Nelson Mandela was both a man of peace, reconciliation and social justice, all of which derived from a deep faith and spirituality.
By Sam Clemence
Dec 7, 2013 5:40 p.m. MST
Uninsured college students generally have less money and more debt than most, but they'll need to pay for insurance or opt-out soon just like everyone else.
Education
College students face tough decision with insurance
Uninsured college students generally have less money and more debt than most, but they’ll need to pay for insurance or opt-out soon just like everyone else.
By Sam Clemence
Nov 30, 2013 4 a.m. MST
Joseph Brennen of Ventnor, NJ logs on to a Harrah's online casino on his laptop from a highway rest area in Egg Harbor Township, NJ on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, the first day of a test of Internet gambling in New Jersey.
U.S. & World
Online gambling now offered in New Jersey
New Jersey became the third state in the U.S. and the biggest venue to legalize and offer online gambling to the public.
By Sam Clemence
Nov 27, 2013 2 p.m. MST
Two female students hold banners while facing Egyptian riot police during an anti-government protest by university students in front of the Egyptian ministry of higher education in Cairo, Egypt Monday, Oct. 18, 2010. The protest was organized by universit
Education
Women losing education rights in Egypt since Arab Spring
The women in Egypt used to enjoy equal rights in education before the revolution in their country. Now they’re struggling to take them back.
By Sam Clemence
Nov 20, 2013 8:20 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Citizens to vote on late-term abortions in Albuquerque
Advocacy groups fight over abortion rights in Albuquerque, where voters will decide Tuesday whether the city will be the first in the nation to ban abortions after 20 weeks.
By Sam Clemence
Nov 18, 2013 5:50 p.m. MST