Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Samuel Rodriguez

Contributor
AP21086815914670.jpg
Faith
This Easter, let’s reconsider the true meaning of justice
We should not remain satisfied with being simply “evangelists” or “activists,” because that was not the way of Jesus.
By Samuel Rodriguez
April 2, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
AP20171849165513.jpg
Opinion
Congress, give Dreamers the opportunity to live the American Dream
The United States is the only home they have known. They have built lives here and become productive members of society. They are a blessing to our nation, not a curse, and they should not have to pay for the sins of their parents.
By Samuel Rodriguez
June 24, 2020 5:15 p.m. MDT