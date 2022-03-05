Sara Israelsen-Hartley is a special projects reporter who writes about public health issues and how they impact families. During 15 years with the Deseret News, she’s won awards for her coverage of teens and anxiety, gender-based wage inequalities, kids and technology, divorce reform, abortion legislation, addiction and recovery and crime and the judicial system. Originally from Columbia, Missouri, she lives in Bountiful with her husband, Jon, and their three rambunctious sons.