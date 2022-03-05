Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Sara Israelsen-Hartley

Sara Israelsen-Hartley is a special projects reporter who writes about public health issues and how they impact families. During 15 years with the Deseret News, she’s won awards for her coverage of teens and anxiety, gender-based wage inequalities, kids and technology, divorce reform, abortion legislation, addiction and recovery and crime and the judicial system. Originally from Columbia, Missouri, she lives in Bountiful with her husband, Jon, and their three rambunctious sons.

merlin_2848871.jpg
InDepth
What COVID-19 has revealed about the nursing profession
During the past three months, we talked with 35 Utah nurses from the four major health care systems in Utah and across 15 hospitals, about working in a pandemic.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Feb 28, 2021 10 p.m. MST
merlin_94967.jpg
Health
How looking at an invisible gas could bring change into your home
While smoking remains the main cause of lung cancer, the second-leading cause — and the first for nonsmokers — is exposure to radon gas.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Feb 15, 2021 4:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2846299.jpg
InDepth
What nursing assistants, single moms and public health experts taught me this year
The virtue of courage stood out in many of my interviews over the past 12 months. Here’s what I learned from talking with nursing assistants, single moms and public health experts.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Dec 29, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Vaccine_2.jpg
InDepth
A second COVID-19 vaccine has been recommended for emergency use authorization
Moderna’s recommendation comes just days after Pfizer’s vaccine begins to be administered in the U.S.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Dec 17, 2020 3:30 p.m. MST
Collage_7.jpg
Coronavirus
Should you get the vaccine? Here are your answers, from pregnancy to allergies to breastfeeding
The CDC voted Saturday to recommend Pfizer’s emergency vaccine for all Americans age 16 and over.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Dec 12, 2020 3:04 p.m. MST
AP20344405033878.jpg
InDepth
FDA recommends emergency approval for Pfizer vaccine, will seek more info on teenager use
The United States is now the fourth country to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine after an FDA committee approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Thursday.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Dec 10, 2020 4:35 p.m. MST
AP20328327542654.jpg
InDepth
Here’s the official word on who’s getting a COVID-19 vaccine first
Tuesday’s recommendation vote marks the next step forward for the nation.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Dec 1, 2020 4:55 p.m. MST
AP20335157446144.jpg
InDepth
Moderna to request emergency FDA approval for coronavirus vaccine
Two different vaccines manufactures, Pfizer and Moderna, have now applied for Emergency Use Authorizations so that their COVID-19 vaccine could be used as early as Dec. 21.
By Jeff Parrott and Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 30, 2020 12:50 p.m. MST
COVID_Collage_5.jpg
InDepth
Should an educator and police officer get a vaccine before your grandmother?
While no exact timeline exists, it’s possible a vaccine could be available by December. Here’s a look at the three-tiered approach to who gets it first.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 23, 2020 10 p.m. MST
merlin_1777494.jpg
InDepth
More good news about a COVID-19 vaccine
A look at the differences between the vaccines Pfizer and Moderna are producing and what it means for you.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 16, 2020 10:03 a.m. MST
merlin_2839196.jpg
InDepth
Utah failed to flatten the curve. Here are 2 numbers we should have been watching more closely
As of Sunday afternoon, more than 237,000 Americans have died — 659 in Utah. As striking as those numbers are, experts have long worried that a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter would be even worse than the first.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Nov 8, 2020 10:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2834894.jpg
InDepth
A look at how you might get your COVID-19 vaccine
Here’s what public health officials are doing to ensure you can access a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s here.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Oct 15, 2020 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_482679.jpg
InDepth
Design a radon poster, win $100
The only way to know if a home is at risk is to test it — and five Utah students whose messages are most convincing could each win $100 in the 2021 National Radon Poster Contest.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Oct 13, 2020 8:23 a.m. MDT
merlin_2830808.jpg
Health
Should teachers or firefighters get a vaccine first? A look at the latest scenarios under consideration
Whose risk is riskiest? Federal public health officials weigh tough choices for prioritizing COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Sept 22, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830606.jpg
InDepth
Life was already challenging for student parents; COVID-19 made it much more difficult
The pandemic halted many resources that student parents need to succeed: on-campus child care centers, in-person study groups, internet access and in-person K-12 education for their kids.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Sept 19, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
vaccine_final.png
InDepth
Who gets a vaccine?
Americans’ reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is just as crucial as the experts’ work to create it.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Aug 27, 2020 10:42 p.m. MDT
merlin_2824726.jpg
InDepth
Why experts say investing in child care is key to economic recovery from pandemic
Government and private sector support is needed to get parents back to work.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Aug 2, 2020 9:59 p.m. MDT
AP20127810044060.jpg
InDepth
Did it take a pandemic for us to notice certified nursing assistants?
CNAs at nursing homes are the lowest paid and most at risk among health care workers.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
July 15, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
070120_family_gathering_f_1800.jpg
InDepth
Why health officials are asking Americans to spend less time with their families
If you gather for the holiday, find ways to do it safely.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
July 2, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2777374.jpg
InDepth
Will long-term care be the same after COVID-19?
Pandemic could be the push to make improvements nursing homes have needed for years, experts say.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
June 7, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
050720_vaccine_progress_red_f.gif
InDepth
A COVID-19 vaccine will be identified — then what? An expert explains
There’s a big difference between identifying a successful COVID-19 vaccine in a lab and having a licensed vaccine available in every corner pharmacy.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
May 9, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Covid_Scenes__sg_46.jpg
InDepth
Pandemic panic: How stress is affecting your child’s brain and what you can do about it
Adults aren’t the only ones stressed about the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
April 22, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Dove_Flying__cage_pink_1800_f.jpg
InDepth
Advice from a POW that can help during a pandemic
How to stay patient during a pandemic — and why you should
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
April 11, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2340165.jpg
InDepth
Flattening the curve: A look behind the numbers and what’s next for Utah and the nation
Health researchers expect to see signs of impact two to three weeks after interventions are put in place
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
March 28, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
re_featured_1.jpg
InDepth
Forced to home-school for the first time? Here are 7 tips
Here’s some advice from seasoned home-schoolers for parents unexpectedly in charge of teaching their kids
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
March 23, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2081417.jpg
InDepth
5 businesses, 5 stories. Can they recover from the coronavirus?
Utah business owners talk about how the coronavirus is derailing their futures.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
March 22, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_17663.jpg
InDepth
Schools are closing because of coronavirus. Are you prepared?
Here’s how to manage being home with kids if, or when, schools close
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
March 13, 2020 5:03 p.m. MDT
AP100629163724.jpg
InDepth
What this New York Times writer thinks about smartphones, Mitt Romney and why America is stuck
A Q&A with New York Times op-ed columnist Ross Douthat, the author of “The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success.”
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Feb 24, 2020 10:01 p.m. MST
merlin_876230.jpg
InDepth
Women are increasingly leading in high-skills jobs; so why isn’t the wage gap closing?
Women are making strides in the workplace, but a gap still remains
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Feb 17, 2020 10 p.m. MST
limerck.jpg
InDepth
From deadly mines to dangerous bedrooms
How researchers discovered radon’s toxic trail
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Jan 29, 2020 10 p.m. MST
