Sara Weber

Twenty years ago this past month, President Bill Clinton and a Republican Congress passed welfare reform that gave each individual state more responsibility in how they managed welfare assistance to needy families. But is it working?
A new report by UNICEF found that 50 million children around the world have migrated or been forcibly displaced from their home country, and of those children, 28 million left because of “violence and insecurity.”
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in an Aug. 18 memo that it would begin reducing its use of privately run prisons with the intention of eventually terminating its contracts with each of the 13 that it’s worked with over the years.
It’s been two decades since former President Bill Clinton passed legislation that changed federal welfare programs from New Deal era benefits for families with dependent children into work-incentivized and time-limited help for the poor.
Police departments around the country are using data and algorithms to predict which criminals are likely to commit certain crimes, but studies show those programs could disproportionately target minorities.
An investigation into the Baltimore Police Department by the U.S. Department of Justice found that the department routinely “engages in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution and federal law.”
Vox reported this week that low-income minority populations are more likely to experience the long-lasting effects of traffic tickets and other misdemeanor offenses like recurring fines, jail time and potentially violent police stops.
The European Union processed more than 1.3 million asylum request in 2015, more than doubling its previous record of 700,000 requests after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1992.
As Garrett Rush-Miller ran his hand across Paralympian Matt King’s bicycle in August 2000, something happened. His hand slid over the handlebars, onto the seat and then onto another set of handlebars. Then another seat.
While it may seem the Ice Bucket Challenge was mostly a just a silly way to douse loved ones in freezing cold water and consequently raise awareness of a disease, it has actually contributed to a major breakthrough in ALS research.
In a report released this past week, human rights group Amnesty International said the Egyptian government is hiding, torturing and killing people in an effort to “intimidate government critics and opponents and to deter dissent.”
People living in the areas between the United States and Mexico do not generally favor building a wall between the two nations, according to a poll by Cronkite News, The Dallas Morning News and Univision.