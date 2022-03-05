Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
President Bill Clinton speaks during a roundtable discussion on jobs at the Labor Department in Washington, Feb. 2, 1994. Labor Secretary Robert Reich, right, headed the administration's push to restructure government training programs to place new emphas
Cash assistance to poor families has steadily decreased since welfare reform
Twenty years ago this past month, President Bill Clinton and a Republican Congress passed welfare reform that gave each individual state more responsibility in how they managed welfare assistance to needy families. But is it working?
By Sara Weber
Sept 12, 2016 12 p.m. MDT
The plight of the world’s 50 million refugee children
A new report by UNICEF found that 50 million children around the world have migrated or been forcibly displaced from their home country, and of those children, 28 million left because of “violence and insecurity.”
By Sara Weber
Sept 12, 2016 11:15 a.m. MDT
Advocacy group continues push to help homeless LGBT youth
As many as 40 percent of homeless youth identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning, according to a Williams Institute study.
By Sara Weber
Sept 10, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
California’s largest public university is working to find —and help — its homeless students
A recent study shows 1 in 10 of nearly 475,000 students at Cal State don’t have a steady place to sleep each night — and one in five don’t have regular access to food.
By Sara Weber
Sept 4, 2016 7 p.m. MDT
Why we should stop using ‘homeless chic’ to describe torn and tattered clothes
The ongoing trend of clothing designers marketing extravagantly priced distressed clothing as “homeless chic” is being called offensive and representative of a less-than-empathetic consumer base.
By Sara Weber
Aug 31, 2016 8 p.m. MDT
What you need to know about the Clinton Foundation drama
One of the latest scandals of this year’s heated presidential race is Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s involvement with her family’s nonprofit corporation.
By Sara Weber
Aug 30, 2016 4 p.m. MDT
One U.S. governor’s quest to restore former criminals’ voting rights
Gov. Terry McAuliffe is on a mission, one that he won’t let anyone — even his state’s supreme court – get in the way of.
By Sara Weber
Aug 29, 2016 11:18 a.m. MDT
In an image from Nov. 22, when many people started traveling for Thanksgiving, cloud cover draped over the U.S. East Coast from a cold front that stretched from New England south into the Gulf of Mexico. On Nov. 23, that cold front still lingered although
The new way scientists are tracking global poverty
A group of Stanford researchers is using satellite imagery to track poverty reduction efforts around the world.
By Sara Weber
Aug 28, 2016 12 p.m. MDT
How dangerous are privately run prisons?
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in an Aug. 18 memo that it would begin reducing its use of privately run prisons with the intention of eventually terminating its contracts with each of the 13 that it’s worked with over the years.
By Sara Weber
Aug 24, 2016 7 p.m. MDT
How welfare reform has affected the poor 20 years later
It’s been two decades since former President Bill Clinton passed legislation that changed federal welfare programs from New Deal era benefits for families with dependent children into work-incentivized and time-limited help for the poor.
By Sara Weber
Aug 24, 2016 11:45 a.m. MDT
Research shows ‘banning the box’ could have negative effects on bias in the workplace
A new study suggests that “ban-the-box” policies could be detrimental to minorities and people without criminal backgrounds.
By Sara Weber
Aug 24, 2016 11:30 a.m. MDT
Can the algorithm police use to predict crimes be racist?
Police departments around the country are using data and algorithms to predict which criminals are likely to commit certain crimes, but studies show those programs could disproportionately target minorities.
By Sara Weber
Aug 23, 2016 3:10 p.m. MDT
New poll shows Americans are split on how much government should help the poor
A poll released by the Los Angeles Times this week shows a stark divide among political, economic and racial groups on views toward poverty.
By Sara Weber
Aug 20, 2016 12 p.m. MDT
The disturbing thread many local police departments have in common
An investigation into the Baltimore Police Department by the U.S. Department of Justice found that the department routinely “engages in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution and federal law.”
By Sara Weber
Aug 17, 2016 11 a.m. MDT
The world’s top-rated chef is serving salvaged food to the needy in Rio
Massimo Bottura, famous for his signature style of creating artistic and conscientious dishes, will offer free meals to those in need during the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.
By Sara Weber
Aug 13, 2016 5 p.m. MDT
Poor minorities are in a bind when they commit small crimes
Vox reported this week that low-income minority populations are more likely to experience the long-lasting effects of traffic tickets and other misdemeanor offenses like recurring fines, jail time and potentially violent police stops.
By Sara Weber
Aug 12, 2016 11:15 a.m. MDT
Could donating cash be the simplest way to help refugees?
As the number of refugees around the world continues to grow, some advocates say cash allowances may be the best way to help.
By Sara Weber
Aug 11, 2016 6:59 p.m. MDT
Men walk in the migrant camp at the border between Serbia and Hungary at Horgos, Northern Serbia, Tuesday, July 26, 2016. There are around 1,400 migrants staying in Northern Serbia waiting for the opportunity to continue their journey to central Europe,
A look into the European Union’s growing refugee population
The European Union processed more than 1.3 million asylum request in 2015, more than doubling its previous record of 700,000 requests after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1992.
By Sara Weber
Aug 10, 2016 12:30 p.m. MDT
One LA teen immigrant received more than $36,000 and plans to give away half of it
Gaspar Marcos was 5 years old when his parents died. He was 12 years old when he left Guatemala and arrived at the United States border alone.
By Sara Weber
Aug 9, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
How the U.S. government is making sure debt collectors stop deceiving consumers
A series of proposed reforms to the debt-collection system in the United States could put debt collectors under a more watchful eye by the federal government, Buzzfeed reports.
By Sara Weber
Aug 5, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
Thousands have died while in legal custody of Texas law enforcement in the past 10 years
Nearly 7,000 people died while in custody of Texas law enforcement in the past decade, according to the online database Texas Justice Initiative.
By Sara Weber
Aug 4, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
The nation’s capital is bringing solar power to low-income areas
The nation’s capital is one of the more aggressive areas in the country pursuing a clean energy plan, and it plans to achieve those goals by working in poor and wealthy neighborhoods alike.
By Sara Weber
Aug 3, 2016 6 p.m. MDT
Leading the blind: How one man is helping visually impaired children across the country
As Garrett Rush-Miller ran his hand across Paralympian Matt King’s bicycle in August 2000, something happened. His hand slid over the handlebars, onto the seat and then onto another set of handlebars. Then another seat.
By Sara Weber
Aug 1, 2016 11 a.m. MDT
Two years later, the Ice Bucket Challenge contributes to breakthrough in ALS research
While it may seem the Ice Bucket Challenge was mostly a just a silly way to douse loved ones in freezing cold water and consequently raise awareness of a disease, it has actually contributed to a major breakthrough in ALS research.
By Sara Weber
July 31, 2016 3:23 p.m. MDT
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi wave national flags as one holds anti-Egypt's military chief, General Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi slogan during a protest in a park in front of Cairo University, where protesters have installed their camp in
Hundreds are disappearing at the hands of the Egyptian government, says Amnesty International
In a report released this past week, human rights group Amnesty International said the Egyptian government is hiding, torturing and killing people in an effort to “intimidate government critics and opponents and to deter dissent.”
By Sara Weber
July 29, 2016 6 p.m. MDT
1719011.jpg
How the U.S. can stop wasting so much food
The United States can waste up to 133 billion pounds of food in a year, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s $161 billion worth of food.
By Sara Weber
July 23, 2016 11 a.m. MDT
Kindal Ross, left, and Mackenzie Dupuis, both fifth-graders at Borah Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, cradle two of the three books they and more than 40 other students received Thursday, April 9, 2009, during CDA 4 Kids after-school program. T
Reading helps kids develop, but books are hard to come by in many low-income areas
Children in poverty are learning less words as they grow up because of a lack of available books, and that, in turn, is contributing to a high literacy gap among different economic groups.
By Sara Weber
July 21, 2016 4 p.m. MDT
Meet the residents who don’t want a wall
People living in the areas between the United States and Mexico do not generally favor building a wall between the two nations, according to a poll by Cronkite News, The Dallas Morning News and Univision.
By Sara Weber
July 20, 2016 4 p.m. MDT
Negative views on race relations in the US reach record high
Negative views on race relations have reached levels higher than those during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, according to a new CBS and New York Times poll.
By Sara Weber
July 19, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
US reaches halfway mark in goal of accepting 10,000 refugees
The United States has accepted 5,211 Syrian refugees as of June 12, reaching the halfway mark of President Barack Obama’s goal to accept 10,000 by Sept. 30, according to the U.S. Department of State.
By Sara Weber
July 18, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
