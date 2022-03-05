Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Isgur.0.jpg

Sarah Isgur

John_Roberts_lead_image_hrz.jpg
Politics
Inside John Roberts’ uncomfortable place in the conservative world
Many on the right don’t like the chief justice. Others see him as protecting the institution. Is he the last bulwark against rank partisanship?
By Sarah Isgur
June 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT