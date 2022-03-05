Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Sarah Thomas

Chase Stucki, American Fork
Sports
High school football: Defense sets the tone as American Fork defeats Hunter
An interception in the first play from the line of scrimmage sets the tone for the American Fork defense as the Cavemen defeat Hunter 31-21 in the season-opener for both schools on Friday night.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 19, 2016 10:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Derrick Favors provides spark in final minutes to power Jazz’s victory
Favors’ uncontested dunk in the closing seconds put an exclamation point on his solid night and the Jazz’s sixth win of the season. Utah improved to 6-5 on the year.
By Sarah Thomas
Nov 18, 2015 11:15 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Spencer Corbett comes up big for Logan in semifinals
There was as turning point in the 3AA semifinal game in which Logan defeated Snow Canyon 42-14 on Thursday evening.
By Sarah Thomas
Nov 12, 2015 10:25 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: Lehi knocks off 3-time defending champion Pleasant Grove in 5A title game
High school volleyball: Pioneers beat Pleasant Grove in 5A title game
By Sarah Thomas
Nov 7, 2015 10:15 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: West Jordan Jaguars 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the West Jordan Jaguars football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 13, 2015 5:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Richfield Wildcats 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Richfield Wildcats football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 12, 2015 6:30 p.m. MDT
Alex Hoffman plays for Juan Diego.
Sports
High school football: Juan Diego Soaring Eagle 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 9, 2015 4:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Riverton Silverwolves 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Riverton Silverwolves football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 7, 2015 9:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Copper Hills 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Copper Hills Grizzlies football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 7, 2015 9:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Las Vegas 51s need 3 pitching changes in the 9th to hand the Bees their 5th straight loss
The Las Vegas 51s ultimately held on to hand the Salt Lake Bees their fifth consecutive loss, 3-2, at Smith’s Ballpark on Thursday night.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 6, 2015 11:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Grand Red Devils 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Grand Red Devils football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 6, 2015 11:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sacramento gives Bees 3rd straight loss
It took just two innings for the Sacramento River Cats to do all the damage necessary to defeat the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 4, 2015 10:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Juab, Manti atop the contenders in 3A South
Each of the last two seasons, the Juab Wasps have earned a spot in the 3A semifinals. Each of the last two seasons, however, the Nephi team has been sent home without a championship trophy in tow.
By Sarah Thomas
Aug 4, 2015 5:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: North Sanpete Hawks 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the North Sanpete Hawks football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
July 31, 2015 9:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Manti Templars 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Manti Templars football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Sarah Thomas
July 29, 2015 9:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school baseball: Spanish Fork blasts Mountain Crest in 4A tournament
The Dons don’t mind their seven-hour day at UVU after crushing the Mustangs 16-6, following a long rain delay, to advance the 4A winner’s bracket.
By Sarah Thomas
May 19, 2015 11:05 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes' Heather Bowen catches the ball during softball practice in Salt Lake City Wednesday, April 29, 2015.
Sports
Hokie-dokie: Red-hot Ute softball team ready for first NCAA Tournament game since 2006
The No. 23-ranked Utah softball team, which has won 14 of its last 19 games, including six of the last nine against ranked teams, faces Virginia Tech on Friday (1:30 p.m. MT) in the Knoxville Regional.
By Sarah Thomas
May 14, 2015 5:40 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes pitcher Katie Donovan (13) laughs with her softball teammates after her pitch broke the catcher's glove during practice in Salt Lake City Wednesday, April 29, 2015.
Sports
Utah softball: Utes headed to Knoxville Regional for the NCAA Tournament
Utah, in postseason play for the first time in nine years, faces Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon.
By Sarah Thomas
May 11, 2015 12:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Jazz: Joe Ingles hits late buckets to spark Jazz
Utah Jazz: Joe Ingles hits late buckets to spark Jazz
By Sarah Thomas
March 10, 2015 11:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah women’s basketball player has a ‘Super’ brother
Utah guard Jada Matthews is off to the Pac-12 tournament — a month after watching her brother, Chris, play in the Super Bowl.
By Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2015 8:35 a.m. MST
Utah women's basketball coach Anthony Levrets will guide his team in Thursday's Pac-12 tournament opener against Washington.
Sports
Women’s basketball: Despite injuries, Utes optimistic entering Pac-12 tournament
The 12th-seeded Utes face No. 5 Washington in Seattle Thursday to open tourney play.
By Sarah Thomas
March 4, 2015 11:55 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Pine View wins 3A championship by outlasting rival Dixie
There is no love lost between the Dixie and Pine View boys basketball teams.
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 28, 2015 8:15 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Dixie uses 4 overtimes to defeat region foe in 3A semifinals
The Desert Hills and Dixie boys basketball teams are pretty familiar with each other. So when the Thunder and the Flyers stepped onto the floor for the 3A semifinal matchup at the Maverik Arena on Friday evening, both knew what to expect,
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 28, 2015 3:44 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Juan Diego batters Bear River 66-55
The Soaring Eagle squad, which does in fact include a handful of track athletes, just clinched a spot in the 3A girls championship game with a 66-55 victory over Bear River at the Maverik Center on Friday evening.
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 27, 2015 8:20 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Bear River hangs on in overtime against Juab in 3A quarterfinals
The Bear River girls basketball team scored eight straight points in overtime to get the win, 44-36, over Juab.
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 27, 2015 10:01 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Big run carries Juan Diego past Desert Hills in 3A quarterfinals
One minute, the 3A quarterfinal matchup with defending champion Desert Hills was close, and just 9:42 later, the undefeated Soaring Eagle had blown it open, cruising to a 73-58 victory at the Maverik Center.
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 26, 2015 11:16 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Carbon slips past Stansbury in overtime in 3A quarterfinals
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 26, 2015 6:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Jazz bench is a key factor in beat-down of Portland
The Jazz held Portland to just 18.2 percent shooting beyond the 3-point line while hitting 40 percent — 10-of-25 — of their own long-range attempts.
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 21, 2015 6:27 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament preview
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament preview
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 19, 2015 9:25 p.m. MST
Connor Anderson of Springville High celebrates his state total in the 500 yard freestyle. Swimmers compete Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013 in the 4A State Swimming championships at BYU.
Sports
High school swimming: State’s best ready to compete for prep swim crowns
Utah’s top swimmers will square off this weekend at the state swim meets inside the Richards Building on BYU’s campus.
By Sarah Thomas
Feb 10, 2015 5:25 p.m. MST
