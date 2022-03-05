Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Saturday’s Warrior

“Saturday’s Warrior"—setting records then and now
Just as California was the launch pad for the original musical, Utah is the launching point for the Saturday’s Warrior film version into other markets.
April 4, 2016 10:04 a.m. MDT
Original cast of Saturday’s Warrior
“Saturday’s Warrior"—a 40-year journey from stage to major motion picture
The 60s and 70s were a time of incredible cultural upheaval, and in response, some timeless music emerged. “Saturday’s Warrior” was one of those works.
March 22, 2016 10:08 a.m. MDT