Saul Marquez

Saul Marquez is a product manager for the Deseret News.

Why officials are worried about wild horses
By Saul Marquez
July 22, 2021 3:31 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Can you protect your home from high wind gusts? Here’s what experts say
By Saul Marquez
Sept 11, 2020 5:12 p.m. MDT
High School Sports Beta
By Saul Marquez
Sept 3, 2020 10:30 a.m. MDT
Utah
12 of the best Deseret News photos from July
Here’s a look back at July with our 12 best photos from Deseret News photographers.
By Saul Marquez
Aug 5, 2019 9:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Here are our 12 best photos from June
Here’s a look back at June through our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.
By Saul Marquez
July 3, 2019 8:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
Timeline: VidAngel, from launch to legal trouble
Why is the innovating family-friendly movie filtering company now facing facing $62 million in damages for copyright infringement? Here’s a look back at how VidAngel got here.
By Lauren Fields and Saul Marquez
June 17, 2019 6:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
Here’s how the Deseret News covered D-Day as it happened
Here’s a look at how the Deseret News covered the events of the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944.
By Saul Marquez
June 6, 2019 6 a.m. MDT
BYU head basketball coach Dave Rose fights to hold back the tears as he listens to his wife Cheryl talk about his career as he announces his retirement at a news conference inside the Marriortt Center at BYU on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Utah
See our 14 favorite photos from March
Here’s a look back at the month of March with our favorite 14 photos from Deseret News photographers.
By Saul Marquez
April 2, 2019 8:17 p.m. MDT
Janci Patterson, a stay-at-home writer, works on her adult romance series called “The Extra” while her son, Kenton, plays at their home in Orem on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Entertainment
‘Writing part is the easy part’ — How Utah’s self-published authors survive and even thrive without big-name publishers
In traditional publishing, a publishing house polishes, packages and sells the books. In self-publishing, those responsibilities fall in the lap of the author. For Lesli Muir, that’s fine. Her earnings are in the six-figures.
By Saul Marquez
Jan 8, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Utah Children’s Theatre will stage “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Dec. 1-Jan. 5.
Entertainment
Theater review: Utah Children’s Theatre captures Narnia’s magic in new show
There’s a little something for everyone in Utah Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe.”
By Saul Marquez
Dec 4, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Utah author Blake Snow is the author of “Log Off: How to Stay Connected After Disconnecting.”
Entertainment
Logging Off: 7 tips for putting down your phone for the holidays
Smartphones — and more specifically family members staring wide-eyed at screens around the dinner table — have become a common holiday sight. Utah author Blake Snow wants to see that change.
By Saul Marquez
Nov 28, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jude Law in a scene from “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
Entertainment
Everything you need to know before ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’
With the continued growth of Rowling’s world, it shouldn’t take a remember-all for moviegoers to know that they may have forgotten a thing or two about Harry’s and Newt’s adventures.
By Saul Marquez
Nov 14, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Fifth and sixth graders from Emerson Elementary School enjoy the Natural History Museum’s new show, “Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed,” in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Entertainment
The Natural History Museum of Utah’s ‘Maya’ exhibit keeps the ancient culture alive
Utahans will have the chance to experience the mystery and majesty of the Maya when they come face to face with life-size replicas at the Natural History Museum of Utah’s latest exhibit, “Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed.”
By Saul Marquez
Nov 9, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
Braxton Truett eyes a wand as he and his mom Christy Truett and little brother Beckam shop at the new Christmas in the Wizarding World at the Shops at South Town in Sandy on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
Entertainment
Harry Potter’s George Weasley comes to Utah (but don’t expect any ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’ spoilers)
For many Utah Potterheads, seeing the beloved prankster in person was just as shocking as the character’s explosive departure from Hogwarts.
By Saul Marquez
Nov 8, 2018 9:20 a.m. MST
Hoops Green takes on the Washington Generals in a friendly game of basketball. The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Entertainment
Want to be a Harlem Globetrotter? It takes more than trick dribbling and ball spinning
Long before she was ever a Harlem Globetrotter, basketball was in Hoops Green’s blood.
By Saul Marquez
Oct 30, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
"Willow Marsh" by Jo Cassidy is one of Monster Ivy Publishing's latest novels to hit shelves.
Entertainment
For new Christian-influenced YA publisher, it’s ‘more intense stories without the guilt’
A pair of Latter-day Saint authors from Texas is publishing “edgy but clean” young adult books that also teach Christian values.
By Saul Marquez
Oct 26, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sing during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will be the featured guest artist and narrator at this year’s Christmas concert by The Tabernacle Choir, Orc
Entertainment
Actress Kristin Chenoweth to join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for annual Christmas concert
Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” will join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as the featured guest artist and narrator of this year’s annual Christmas concert, the choir announced Friday.
By Saul Marquez
Oct 19, 2018 10:09 a.m. MDT
"Haunted Salt Lake City" explores Salt Lake's history, legends and ghostly residents.
Entertainment
‘We make nothing up': This new book reveals Salt Lake’s most-haunted spots
The city’s scary tales come to the printed page in “Haunted Salt Lake City.”
By Saul Marquez
Oct 16, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Ashley Gardner Carlson, center, is Reno Sweeney in HCTO's newest musical, "Anything Goes," which runs through Nov. 17.
Entertainment
Theater review: Hale Theater’s ‘Anything Goes’ goes gung-ho with romantic antics
There’s no shortage of reasons to hop aboard Hale Center Theater Orem’s “Anything Goes,” which runs through Nov. 17.
By Saul Marquez
Oct 9, 2018 8 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Name change just another part of the Tabernacle Choir’s impressive history
In light of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s announcement that they are changing their name to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, here is a look back at their impressive 171-year history.
By Saul Marquez
Oct 5, 2018 11:17 a.m. MDT
Brandon Sanderson is a Utah author with numerous bestsellers to his name. His original "Mistborn" trilogy was completed 10 years ago and will eventually include 13 books.
Entertainment
Book review: ‘Legion’ explores one of Brandon Sanderson’s most interesting (and insane) characters yet
Brandon Sanderson steps away from the massive tomes he’s known for writing and embraces the much smaller novella, offering short, punchy and thoughtful adventures from the life and mind of one of his most brilliant (and maybe craziest) characters.
By Saul Marquez
Oct 1, 2018 2:35 p.m. MDT
Evermore employee Ben Woodruff shows off his parrot to guests on Evermore's opening day, Sept. 29, 2018.
Entertainment
‘Evermore forevermore!’ — Pleasant Grove’s fantasy park is finally open for business
With the park now open, visitors can explore a world straight out of a fantasy novel.
By Saul Marquez
Sept 29, 2018 10:10 p.m. MDT
Val Karren will speak about his book "The Deceit of Riches" at the King's English Bookshop on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.
Entertainment
Former BYU student pens Russian spy novel partially based on his life — ‘I just had to get it on paper’
International espionage, high-stake conspiracies and Russian mobsters — they’re the perfect ingredients for a political thriller. But those elements are more real than fiction to author Val Karren.
By Saul Marquez
Sept 26, 2018 1 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Why Ballet West is teaching Utah’s 5th graders to dance
During its 21 years, “I Can Do” has touched the lives of thousands of children as the program has expanded from two to 13 schools across the Wasatch Front. Students are treated to weekly hourlong lessons where they learn dancing basics.
By Saul Marquez
Sept 20, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Wonderstorm's animated show "The Dragon Prince" will be released Friday, Sept. 14, on Netflix.
Entertainment
Utah-born producer of Netflix’s ‘The Dragon Prince’ sees it as a ‘Game of Thrones’ for the whole family
When Netflix’s animated show “The Dragon Prince” lands online Friday, Sept. 14, it’ll be a fresh offering of smart and engaging storytelling that audiences young and old can enjoy together.
By Saul Marquez
Sept 13, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Ed Woodin, dressed as 'Deadpool," attends FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention 2018 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Entertainment
FanX guests on meeting their favorite celebrities: ‘My brain just turns into putty’
At FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention — which continues through Saturday, Sept. 8 — celebrities are a common and expected sight, often participating in panel discussions and Q&A sessions on stage.
By Saul Marquez
Sept 7, 2018 6:05 p.m. MDT
Fans attend the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention 2018 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Entertainment
FanX opens after having the kind of year that might make even Thor tired
For the founders of the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, taking place at the Salt Palace Convention Center Sept. 6-8, it’s been a year that might cause even a superhero to flinch.
By Cristy Meiners and Saul Marquez
Sept 7, 2018 5:12 p.m. MDT
