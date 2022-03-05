Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Scott Carrier

U.S. & World
Escape from Afghanistan
The longest war in American history is over. For two decades we fought an enemy in one of the poorest countries in the world, and we lost, a lot.
By Scott Carrier
Nov 5, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Magazine
Opinion: What does fishing have to do with COVID-19 and climate change? Let me tell you
Without looking at a map, I want to show you where I went fishing. Then I will tell you what I learned, leaving out all the parts about fishing.
By Scott Carrier
Aug 17, 2021 10:43 p.m. MDT