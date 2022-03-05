clock
Scott Stevens
U.S. & World
Number of mistaken immigrants much higher than originally reported
The number of people who were reportedly granted citizenship when they should have been deported is over two times the number originally reported.
By
Scott Stevens
Sept 21, 2016 12:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
160-acre Park City Estate up for auction
Wolf Creek Ranch Estate #4 in Park City, Utah, is one of those properties that most people only dream of stepping foot in, let alone being in the position to afford living in.
By
Scott Stevens
July 14, 2016 8:45 a.m. MDT
Utah
‘Divisiveness has to end’ — Salt Lake Police Chief talks about Dallas shooting
Two local law enforcement leaders shared their thoughts Friday morning.
By
Scott Stevens
July 8, 2016 8:35 a.m. MDT
Utah
Former Utah Sen. Bob Bennett’s apology to Muslims receiving attention from news outlets worldwide
Weeks after former Utah Sen. Bob Bennett’s death, several national news media outlets have published stories praising the Utah politician for comments he made regarding Muslims and their acceptance in America shortly before his death on May 4, 2016.
By
Scott Stevens
May 19, 2016 3:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
PHOTOS: Spring Weather in Utah
Take a look at some beautiful photos of spring weather in Utah.
By
Scott Stevens
May 17, 2016 11:03 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Hatch says he will help Trump in campaign, hopes Trump will ‘soften some of his rhetoric’
Hatch said he “will do what I can to help (Trump) run a successful campaign.”
By
Scott Stevens
May 12, 2016 9:20 a.m. MDT