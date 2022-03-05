clock
Sean Parker
https://www.deseret.com/authors/sean-parker/rss
Business
VIN etchings on auto glass prevent theft, prompt insurance discounts
Insurance companies and law enforcement agencies agree that etching your car’s VIN into the glass can protect your car from theft, and it could also save you money on insurance.
By
Sean Parker
Nov 2, 2012 3:10 p.m. MDT
Business
Romney’s, Obama’s tax plans have different benefits and pitfalls
The long-term effects of each presidential candidate’s tax plans could have different pitfalls and benefits to the nation’s economy.
By
Sean Parker
Nov 2, 2012 11:29 a.m. MDT
Business
How to save money with dryer lint, old socks and other household items
Using common household items you already own as alternatives to expensive store-bought goods could help you save money with hardly any effort.
By
Sean Parker
Nov 2, 2012 11:16 a.m. MDT
Business
FTC warns of scammers moving in to take advantage of Hurricane Sandy victims
In the wake of Hurricane Sandy, the Federal Trade Commission is warning storm victims to be on the lookout against potential scams that could ruin their lives even more.
By
Sean Parker
Nov 1, 2012 3:49 p.m. MDT
Business
In wake of recession, American income stability improving
The Economic Security Index, which measures how many households saw a 25 percent or higher drop in their disposable income in a year, fell 1.3 percentage points, meaning household incomes are stabilizing.
By
Sean Parker
Nov 1, 2012 3:02 p.m. MDT
Business
Can’t find work? Temporary holiday position could become a job
More than 80 percent of retail managers with the ability to hire believe seasonal workers are the best resource for finding full-time employees.
By
Sean Parker
Nov 1, 2012 10:52 a.m. MDT
Business
Do you have one of the worst credit cards of 2012 in your wallet?
Since the end of the Great Recession, banks have made increasingly better offers on credit cards in order to attract customers with good credit scores, but some banks didn’t get the memo.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 31, 2012 12:58 p.m. MDT
Business
How to teach your child to be a smart spender
There are several places that encourage impulse buying in children, but there are steps parents can take to have their children make better buying decisions.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 31, 2012 10:51 a.m. MDT
Business
Tips from a former con artist: How to avoid getting scammed
A former closing salesman for fraudulent companies made millions over the period of one decade until the FBI busted him in 2004.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 30, 2012 10:34 a.m. MDT
Business
Having a credit card doesn’t cause reckless spending
Most Americans feel the availability of credit cards doesn’t motivate them to go on spending sprees just because they can.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 30, 2012 10:24 a.m. MDT
Business
Facebook may cause bad credit and obesity among frequent users
Large amounts of Facebook use may be related to high credit card debt and weight gain.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 29, 2012 3:54 p.m. MDT
Business
5 skills to teach your children to help them be successful in life
Though it is not known whether good leaders are naturally qualified or trained, leadership traits can be recognized and cultivated in children.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 29, 2012 2:41 p.m. MDT
Business
Hurricane could affect closing on sales of unaffected homes
While Hurricane Sandy threatens to hit the Atlantic Coast, it could also slow down the sales of unaffected homes after the storm passes.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 29, 2012 1:24 p.m. MDT
Business
Crafty thieves launch bold new strategy in identity theft war
In the war on identity theft, thieves have changed their strategies to counteract preventive measures by the government.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 29, 2012 7 a.m. MDT
Business
Reasons to start saving money while you are young
While it can be hard to not use money in your savings account when you are don’t earn much, there are many reasons why saving while you are young is a good idea.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 26, 2012 3:01 p.m. MDT
Business
Poorly worded Craigslist ad prompts crowd to clean out family’s home
Facing a foreclosure on their home of 20 years, a Georgia family decided to give some things away on Craigslist. Little did they know that the ad would cause chaos.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 26, 2012 1:13 p.m. MDT
Business
Four budget-killing mistakes, and how to make yours work
People often start living on a budget without the proper planning, which inevitably keeps them from sticking to it.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 26, 2012 10:47 a.m. MDT
Business
Four tips to save on gas during your daily commute
A little bit of planning can avoid bad traffic on your daily commute, which can waste fuel and money.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 25, 2012 3:29 p.m. MDT
Business
Women earn less out of college, but not for the reasons you’d think
Among college graduates one year out of school, women earn 23 percent less than men of similar backgrounds — though a recent study says that figure may be hard to track.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 25, 2012 2:28 p.m. MDT
Business
Employees 25% more likely to be satisfied with small companies
Workers for companies smaller than 100 employees are 25 percent more likely to be happy.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 25, 2012 12:22 p.m. MDT
Business
Bobby Knight sells historic sports memorabilia to help grandchildren
Former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight is selling sports memorabilia he collected throughout his life in order to pay for his grandkids’ college education.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 25, 2012 12:16 p.m. MDT
Business
Younger generation feels more cautious about buying a home
Though people ages 18 to 35 want to own a home, 69 percent say the housing bust has helped them know more about buying a home than their parents did at their age
By
Sean Parker
Oct 24, 2012 12:20 p.m. MDT
Business
How Facebook contests could reduce full-time jobs
Companies are increasingly using online resources to get work done, a trend that could reduce full-time opportunities.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 24, 2012 11:13 a.m. MDT
Business
Owners unknowingly move into former meth house sold by Freddie Mac
After unknowingly buying a house that was used as an illegal meth lab, one Oregon couple is planning to petition Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to run methamphetamine residue tests on homes they list.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 24, 2012 10:41 a.m. MDT
Business
To call in sick, or not to call in sick? That is the flu season question
During flu season, employees may be tempted to come in while they are sick instead of going home to recover.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 24, 2012 10:02 a.m. MDT
Business
Woman pays off $120,000 credit card debt in 5 years
Francine Bostick, a custodial manager for Kansas University, spent down $120,000 in credit card bills in five years, according to Money Talks News.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 23, 2012 3:41 p.m. MDT
Business
Apple unveils several products, driving down the price of outdated models
After weeks of rumors, Apple officially announced the iPad mini, with prices starting at $329 for a 16GB Wifi model, $170 cheaper than the iPad 4 that was also announced at Apple’s live event.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 23, 2012 1:16 p.m. MDT
Business
41 percent of Americans don’t have an emergency fund
Do you have less than $500 in savings? You’re not alone.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 23, 2012 9:50 a.m. MDT
Business
How does America do its banking? A breakdown by state.
Four out of the nine swing states that could ultimately decide the election posted a decrease in average saving account balances from 2010 to 2011.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 23, 2012 8:53 a.m. MDT
Business
Companies offer voluntary payouts to fix poorly funded pension programs
American companies are taking care of underfunded pension programs by transferring funds or offering voluntary payouts to employees.
By
Sean Parker
Oct 22, 2012 11:35 a.m. MDT
Load More