Saturday, March 5, 2022
Sean Reyes
Contributor
Opinion
AG Sean Reyes: Biden’s vaccine mandate is two large steps backward in the war on COVID-19
In this guest opinion piece, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says he’s willing to fight President Biden’s vaccination mandate all the way to the Supreme Court.
By
Sean Reyes
Nov 6, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Sean Reyes: My heritage gives me the best of all worlds
All the wisdom, truth and beauty of Japan, Hawaii, the Philippines and China have combined to enrich my identity as a proud, flag-waving, red-blooded American.
By
Sean Reyes
May 21, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Sean Reyes: Victims of crime need help, and here’s how
Unless the United States Senate acts quickly, victims of crime face drastic cuts to the vital services that help them find justice and healing.
By
Sean Reyes
April 10, 2021 9 a.m. MDT