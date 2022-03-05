Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
shadi.0.jpg

Shadi Hamid

flag_faces_craig_frazier.jpg
Perspective
The danger of bringing religious zeal to the political realm
In America today, many people treat politics, rather than religion, as the place to discover ultimate purpose and communion.
By Shadi Hamid
Sept 13, 2021 10 p.m. MDT