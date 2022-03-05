clock
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/sharlee-mullins-glenn/rss
Opinion
The 8 truths America learned in the past week
If we can acknowledge these truths, we can emerge stronger.
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
Jan 12, 2021 9:37 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: President Trump’s refusal to accept reality is putting us all in danger
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
Nov 17, 2020 12 p.m. MST
Opinion
Yes, Sen. Lee, Trump’s actions speak louder than his words
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
Oct 28, 2020 2:28 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Vote by mail: It’s worked well in Republican Utah for years
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
Aug 10, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The moment is now to acknowledge racism and then fix it
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
June 25, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The pandemic highlights a logical fallacy that, unless checked, could prove our undoing
Paradox requires an inclusive perspective and is, therefore, the perfect antidote to the polarizing false dilemma fallacy we are so often presented with in politics.
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
May 15, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: True conservatives should be first to support an impeachment inquiry
By
Sharlee Mullins Glenn
Sept 26, 2019 11:30 a.m. MDT