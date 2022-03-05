Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Shaun D. Stahle

Faith
Elder Kevin R. Duncan: Learning to work set stage for life
Since being called to the Seventy, Elder Kevin R. Duncan has had his own private moments of reflection -- wondering what he might offer the Lord in his new calling.
By Shaun D. Stahle
April 26, 2010 12:17 a.m. MDT
Faith
Faith
Missionary moments: Mission photo stirs old memories
On LDSChurchNews.com: A missionary mom senses something familiar about a picture her son sends home and goes to her father for answers.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Feb 23, 2010 12:06 a.m. MST
Faith
Parade, fun highlight Mormon Battalion festivities
Visitors to the newly renovated Mormon Battalion Historic Site are welcomed by sister missionaries and senior couple missionaries dressed in period clothing.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Feb 8, 2010 12:20 a.m. MST
Faith
Faith
Monumental story: Mormon Battalion historic site reopens
A newly designed Mormon Battalion Historic Site was reopened to the public exactly 163 years after the nearly 350 men, women and children arrived near this site below Presidio Hill.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Feb 6, 2010 12:17 a.m. MST
Faith
Faith
Elder Holland tells MTC presidents not to miss out on joy
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland closed the annual visitor centers directors and Missionary Training Center presidents seminar by saying not to miss the joy in their service.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Jan 24, 2010 12:31 a.m. MST
Faith
Faith
Role as teachers a sacred and holy calling
On MormonTimes.com: Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles addresses the eight new presidents of Missionary Training Centers.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Jan 23, 2010 12:18 a.m. MST
Faith
Faith
Missionary moments: Because of testimony
On LDSChurchNews.com: As a teenager growing up in Romania in the mid-90s, Florin Aurel Ghipu lived as other boys following the fall of communism.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Dec 26, 2009 12:18 a.m. MST
Faith
Monument dedicated for ‘impossible trek’
It was on October 1879 when early Mormon settlers in southern Utah left their base camp in Dance Hall Rock to embark on one of the most arduous treks in Church history.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Oct 31, 2009 12:16 a.m. MDT
Faith
Faith
Skyline taking shape in downtown Salt Lake City
On MormonTimes.com: After nearly three dusty years of demolition and excavation work, City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City is showing the early outlines of its ambitious design.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Oct 6, 2009 12:15 a.m. MDT
Faith
A global family thrives in Eastern Europe
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve returned home after completing a 12-day tour in Europe that included Ukraine, Russia and England.
By Shaun D. Stahle
June 20, 2009 12:19 a.m. MDT
Faith
Faith
Defender of the faith
Elder Bruce A. Carlson didn’t set out to be a fighter pilot. But when he needed financial aid to complete college, he considered the ROTC program and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
By Shaun D. Stahle
June 14, 2009 12:26 a.m. MDT
Faith
Faith
Missionary moments: ‘Bones are on fire’
Tony O’Neal Hudgens’ first choice is to cheer for teams from his state of Alabama. But sometimes while flipping through channels, he’d catch a glimpse of games broadcast on BYU TV.
By Shaun D. Stahle
June 9, 2009 12:05 a.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church News: Cabins honor struggle of ‘unparalleled difficulty’
Not much was known about southeastern Utah when pioneer settlers were directed by President John Taylor in 1879 to leave their established homes in Parowan and Cedar City, Utah, and forge their way across generally unfamiliar territory.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Nov 9, 2008 12:17 a.m. MST
Faith
Faith
Farewell to the prophet — ‘Held spellbound’
President Gordon B. Hinckley had just completed addressing several thousand youths and adults on June 12, 2004, in the famed Radio City Music Hall the evening prior to dedicating the Manhattan, N.Y., Temple.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Jan 31, 2008 12:20 a.m. MST
Utah
Helsinki temple dedication is today
Crisp autumn temperatures and a steady drizzle Saturday seemed only to invigorate LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley as he strode through the entryway leading to the large bronze doors of the Helsinki Finland Temple.
By Shaun D. Stahle
Oct 22, 2006 12 a.m. MDT