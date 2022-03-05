Shaun D. Stahle

On MormonTimes.com: When missionaries in the Mexico City North Mission knocked on a door in the Riconada Ward one Saturday evening, they found 26-year-old Marco watching television with his girlfriend and her mother.
On MormonTimes.com: President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve returned home June 8 after completing a 12-day tour in Europe that included Ukraine, Russia and England.
On LDSChurchNews.com: Elder Bruce A. Carlson didn’t set out to be a fighter pilot. But when he needed financial aid to complete college, he considered the ROTC program and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
Not much was known about southeastern Utah when pioneer settlers were directed by President John Taylor in 1879 to leave their established homes in Parowan and Cedar City, Utah, and forge their way across generally unfamiliar territory.
President Gordon B. Hinckley had just completed addressing several thousand youths and adults on June 12, 2004, in the famed Radio City Music Hall the evening prior to dedicating the Manhattan, N.Y., Temple.
Crisp autumn temperatures and a steady drizzle Saturday seemed only to invigorate LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley as he strode through the entryway leading to the large bronze doors of the Helsinki Finland Temple.