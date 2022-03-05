Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
9056..0.jpg

Sherry Young

Columnist
Sherry_Young_holding_greatgranddaughter_Daisy_Wells.jpeg
Opinion
Remembering polio as we shelter in place from COVID-19
By Sherry Young
April 10, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Grit___Steve_Pebble_Beach_jpeg.jpeg
Family
A golf trip that was more than golf — it was making time to bond
By Sherry Young
Nov 13, 2019 8 a.m. MST
1_80th.jpeg
Opinion
Living in a world of miracles for as long as possible
This month I turned an age that doesn’t bear repeating and I’m going to try living in this world of miracles for as long as possible
By Sherry Young
Oct 23, 2019 6 a.m. MDT
Left to right, Grit, Steve and Tom Young, with Tom's twins Luke and Max sin front, had a rare opportunity to play a round of golf to begin the new year. Luke and Max got to come along to take score and hit a ball or two. We can't get too busy that we don'
Opinion
Sherry Young: What will you do with the gift of a new day?
Sometimes we make our lives too complicated. We collect too much stuff, and we think we require much more than we really need. Many times we keep busy so we don’t need to face the issues that will make our lives better.
By Sherry Young
Jan 10, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Sherry Young: The heart of Christmas
If you find yourself getting frazzled this year, here are some thoughts on putting things in perspective.
By Sherry Young
Dec 12, 2018 11:31 a.m. MST
Opinion
Sherry Young: Life is a blink of an eye
A life well-lived is full of meaning, and that comes from being involved in life, not sitting back watching.
By Sherry Young
Nov 14, 2018 8 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sherry Young: From Dick Tracy to artificial intelligence — how the future is fast becoming our reality
Apparently artificial intelligence will soon impact our lives in every area and is already changing the world faster than we could ever have dreamed.
By Sherry Young
Oct 10, 2018 9:30 p.m. MDT
Jim, middle left, Steve, Melissa, Mike with Tom in the front and parents Grit and Sherry Young in back. This is a photo of the Young family in 1982 before the in-laws added their spectacular genes to our basic family unit. We were a bunch of ambitious but
Opinion
Sherry Young: Sorting through the collected ‘stuff’ of our life is an easy thing to put off until tomorrow
Throwing away things with sentimental meanings feels like throwing away a memory as well.
By Sherry Young
Aug 15, 2018 8 p.m. MDT
From front left, Shayne Young, Andie Young Wells, Bridget Massey, Caroline Massey, Summer Young, Taryn Young Bodine, Madyson Young and Melissa Young Fromm. From back left, Asher Young, BraedonYoung, Cy Young, Jack Massey, Steve Young, Barb Young, Cooper
Family
Summer is an easy time to gather our family and create shared memories
Hot summer days and water go together like warm cookies and milk.
By Sherry Young
July 25, 2018 10:45 a.m. MDT
Twenty-six-year-old Arnold Miller Steed, left, and 23-year-old Hattie Hayes Steed sit for a portrait with their oldest child, Thelma. Hattie was a talented singer who was asked to be in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir but couldn't do it as she was caring for
Family
A picture will paint a thousand words if we know who is in it
Our knowledge of the past is enhanced by family history work, and any pictures we can find that show a life. They will only be valuable to us if we organize and label what we have.
By Sherry Young
June 12, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
If Grit Young ever drives his red Corvette to the gym again he will park it far away from the other cars. Luckily the car was repaired by an expert and looks good as new.
Family
Life isn’t always easy, but acceptance and good humor can usually get us through
Life can get the best of us at times. But somehow, if we can find humor and laugh at ourselves or with others, we can usually make sense of it all.
By Sherry Young
May 9, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Friends Jim Young, left, Mike Natale, Jeff Natale and Ryan Kiernan were on Greenwich High School football team together and Jim and Mike were captains. Jim, who was the youngest in Sherry Young's family, was welcome in the homes of the other three boys wh
Family
From the book ‘Outliers’ comes proof that good health is more than just genetics
We live in an age when often the contact we have with people is on the internet, and many of us live among strangers. Unless we make the effort to reach out we will become isolated, especially as we age.
By Sherry Young
April 11, 2018 8:30 a.m. MDT
LDS missionaries Elder Mansell and Elder Grit Young play their harmonicas as in the Australia outback.
Faith
How a photo helps keep the memories of a Mormon Yankees era basketball game alive
Whenever the Olympics come round my husband, Grit, reminisces about the time in 1956 that as a missionary for the LDS Church in the Australia North Mission, he and other elders played a game against the Australian Olympic team, which they won.
By Sherry Young
March 15, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
As we age, we need to use the resources available to us to keep involved in life. Sherry Young was given an Apple watch for Christmas, which her granddaughter Londyn helped her figure out how to use.
Family
Using our brain to create a long, purposeful life
The truth is as long as our bodies and minds are working we are never too old. God gave us a brain to create a life out of the resources available to us.
By Sherry Young
Feb 21, 2018 12 p.m. MST
Laila and Summer Young came to visit grandmother Sherry and they spent time working at a beautiful wooden Christmas puzzle. It was had going at first but by organizing the colors and working together the puzzle began to take shape.
Family
Like a picture puzzle, our lives become clearer as we watch positive patterns develop
Through the years as each of us open our puzzle box of life, just like the wooden puzzle, it seems daunting until we sort out preferences and enlarge on our talents and abilities. Piece by piece, our life plays out.
By Sherry Young
Jan 17, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
Family
Celebrating a season for growing older
Growing older is inevitable, so working to be healthy and to be of service to others as long as possible helps us celebrate our age.
By Sherry Young
Dec 7, 2017 8:15 a.m. MST
web_1831094.jpg
Family
In life, goals and hard work pay off — even after we aren’t around
Talent alone won’t do it. What we accomplish in our lives, be it with grit, guts, pluck, stick-to-it-iveness, tenacity — pick a word — they all mean working hard at something we want to achieve.
By Sherry Young
April 24, 2017 1:15 p.m. MDT
Family
A peek behind the scenes at one of Steve Young’s book signings
The crowd was filled with old and young sprinkled with some 49er fans dressed in their finest. He greeted everyone, acknowledging their comments and leveling out their praises. Even after writing his name well over 800 times, he patiently signed on.
By Sherry Young
Nov 18, 2016 2:20 p.m. MST
Family
Salt Lake’s Other Side Academy seeks to change lives
There are many needs in society that government and institutions cannot fund. This is when the private sector can step in and provide needed programs. If run properly they can lend a helping hand. TOSA is certainly one of those programs.
By Sherry Young
Oct 7, 2016 9:50 a.m. MDT
Faith
Accomplishments that are worthy of an Olympic gold medal
Sometimes our medals won’t be given to us on an Olympic podium, but we still have accomplishments and deserve the gold.
By Sherry Young
Aug 18, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Lessons on beating the aging syndrome and spiritual geriatrics
This way of thinking has made my days brighter, my life seeming more worthwhile. I don’t need to regret the past, because I still have time to be the person I want to be. I am
By Sherry Young
Aug 3, 2016 6:33 p.m. MDT
Family
3 friends offer 3 great books for the summertime
I have three friends who have written books that couldn’t be more different. All provide good reading, especially if they land in the genre you’re looking for. There’s no time like summer to sit, relax and enjoy a good book.
By Sherry Young
June 8, 2016 5:55 p.m. MDT
Faith
The trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land
My husband and I recently took a trip with a tour group to Israel, where we shared life-affirming experiences including walking where Jesus walked.
By Sherry Young
May 26, 2016 11:32 p.m. MDT
Family
Good advice for ending the school year on a high note
Why do kids, especially teenagers, do crazy stuff? Maybe it’s because their brains aren’t fully developed. At the end of the school year, it would be nice for them to have something extra to do to stay occupied.
By Sherry Young
May 11, 2016 5:30 p.m. MDT
Faith
What a family history trip and cattle teach about connections
Cattle and people are not all that different. We need someone who loves and cares about us, and they need us to care about them, dead or alive. When we’re connected, our road seems clearer and the stress of our life’s journey is eased.
By Sherry Young
April 21, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Nicole Harris was missing, now sadly is found
We are lucky that Nicole Harris was found, although the reality of her death felt anything but lucky.
By Sherry Young
April 7, 2016 12:02 p.m. MDT
Family
Memories, experiences with Disney, from movies to theme parks to internships
Think of wonderful thoughts like princesses, pixie dust, boys who fly and what do you get? Disney.
By Sherry Young
March 31, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Hoping for luck of the Irish in St. Patrick’s Day adventures
That day a rabbit’s foot or a four-leaf clover would have come in handy. Still, it ended up well, and life would be poor without memories.
By Sherry Young
March 9, 2016 7:21 p.m. MST
Family
It’s not simply things but caring and thoughtfulness that count in life
The experience reminded me of how little we really need in life to make us happy, especially as we age. We collect fame, fortune and possessions, but it’s caring and thoughtfulness that count, like a signed football card.
By Sherry Young
Feb 24, 2016 7:29 p.m. MST
Family
Can we go from snow sliding into World War III?
People thought they were immune to the chaos surrounding them but found out differently.
By Sherry Young
Feb 10, 2016 8:39 p.m. MST
Load More