Sherry Young

Sometimes we make our lives too complicated. We collect too much stuff, and we think we require much more than we really need. Many times we keep busy so we don’t need to face the issues that will make our lives better.
We live in an age when often the contact we have with people is on the internet, and many of us live among strangers. Unless we make the effort to reach out we will become isolated, especially as we age.
Whenever the Olympics come round my husband, Grit, reminisces about the time in 1956 that as a missionary for the LDS Church in the Australia North Mission, he and other elders played a game against the Australian Olympic team, which they won.
Through the years as each of us open our puzzle box of life, just like the wooden puzzle, it seems daunting until we sort out preferences and enlarge on our talents and abilities. Piece by piece, our life plays out.
The crowd was filled with old and young sprinkled with some 49er fans dressed in their finest. He greeted everyone, acknowledging their comments and leveling out their praises. Even after writing his name well over 800 times, he patiently signed on.
There are many needs in society that government and institutions cannot fund. This is when the private sector can step in and provide needed programs. If run properly they can lend a helping hand. TOSA is certainly one of those programs.
I have three friends who have written books that couldn’t be more different. All provide good reading, especially if they land in the genre you’re looking for. There’s no time like summer to sit, relax and enjoy a good book.
Why do kids, especially teenagers, do crazy stuff? Maybe it’s because their brains aren’t fully developed. At the end of the school year, it would be nice for them to have something extra to do to stay occupied.
Cattle and people are not all that different. We need someone who loves and cares about us, and they need us to care about them, dead or alive. When we’re connected, our road seems clearer and the stress of our life’s journey is eased.
The experience reminded me of how little we really need in life to make us happy, especially as we age. We collect fame, fortune and possessions, but it’s caring and thoughtfulness that count, like a signed football card.