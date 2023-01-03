Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 

Sicily Stanton

KSL.com
Pro rally driver and Park City resident died in a snowmobiling accident in Wasatch County.
Utah
Pro rally driver, Park City resident Ken Block dies in Utah snowmobile accident
Block was riding a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him, police said.
By Sicily Stanton, KSL.com