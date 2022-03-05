Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Spencer Burt

Utah
Four people from two parties take accidental plunges on ice fishing outings
Members of two ice fishing groups fell through the ice on Utah reservoirs Saturday morning and survived.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 29, 2018 9:52 p.m. MST
Utah
Orange Socks parent network shows the positive side of raising disabled children
Orange Socks is a nonprofit organization and parent network that celebrates raising children with special needs.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 29, 2018 8 p.m. MST
Chocolate chip cookies are placed in the oven at Crumbl in Lehi on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Utah
Tough cookies succeed with Utah competitive cookie companies
Two cookie delivery companies opened up around the same time in Logan last year, and now they’ve both expanded outside the valley — and the state.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 29, 2018 6:53 p.m. MST
Carlos Gibson swings a kettle bell over his head during a Crossfit class at Ute Crossfit in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Utah
WalletHub ranks Salt Lake City as 7th-best city for keeping your resolutions
In order to determine the best cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions, WalletHub compared 182 cities across five types of resolutions: health, financial, school and work, bad habits, and relationships.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 28, 2018 8:22 p.m. MST
25630d8008.jpg
Utah
These kids’ laser tag guns might actually shoot your eye out
Lesha Kirkwood never wanted to spread fear, but when her son’s laser tag gun heated up and the battery inside exploded into his eye, she wanted to make sure others who bought the toy know the risks.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 27, 2018 7:02 p.m. MST
Bags of food wait to be picked up as Crossroads Urban Center distributes turkeys and all the trimmings for a complete holiday meal at Rowland Hall on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Utah
This turkey giveaway is a holiday tradition for Utah’s Gov. Herbert
This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Crossroads Urban Center and Rowland Hall School.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 22, 2018 3:02 p.m. MST
Volunteers Chloe Leonard and Annie Hoffman carry gifts during the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Through the ongoing partnership between the Salt Lake Education Foundation and The Salvation Army, 1,469 scho
Utah
Utah schools, Salvation Army team up to brighten 5,300 kids’ Christmases
Thanks to those who donated to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, more than 5,000 kids will wake up to present on Christmas morning who may not have otherwise.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 21, 2018 4:48 p.m. MST
Politics
Salt Lake area officials say Mid-Valley hall will meet growing need for community arts
Officials from Salt Lake County and Taylorsville broke ground Thursday morning on the new Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 20, 2018 11:51 a.m. MST
Utah
In an emergency, Sundance staff learn to care for others ‘the Utah way’
Staff for the upcoming 2019 Sundance Film Festival received emergency response training Wednesday morning — including a presentation by University of Utah Health Trauma Program employees on how to save lives.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 19, 2018 7:15 p.m. MST
Business
Three Utah resorts in top 10 of TurnKey’s annual ski resort rankings
Seven of the “top 50" resorts are in Utah — four of the top 25 and three of the top 10, according to a new look at data.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 16, 2018 11:55 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah-raised WWII veteran to be interred at Arlington Cemetery on 100th birthday
A World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Utah native will be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery on his upcoming 100th birthday.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 15, 2018 3:58 p.m. MST
FILE - Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green appears in the First District court on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, beginning the first day of a three-day preliminary hearing.
Utah
2 from O.J. Simpson defense team helping ex-USU linebacker charged with rapes
Ex-Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green’s legal defense team has two new players — who both helped defend O.J. Simpson and other high-profile defendants.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 14, 2018 5:18 p.m. MST
Utah
Family of fallen Utah officer thanks community, police
Elizabeth Romrell and other family members of deceased South Salt Lake officer David Romrell gathered at the department’s station to thank the law enforcement and community members who have supported them.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 13, 2018 6:58 p.m. MST
Utah
Group wants Utahns to keep safety, new DUI law in mind as they enjoy the holidays
A new coalition is encouraging Utahns and visitors to the state to be safe this holiday season, especially as a new DUI level goes into effect.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 12, 2018 6:01 p.m. MST
Utah
New Kearns building bridges Olympics and community
The newest addition to the Utah Olympic Oval and Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center site connects the two buildings — both literally and figuratively.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 10, 2018 5:54 p.m. MST
Madison Karns, center, a University of Utah student volunteering through the Bennion Center, helps wrap hundreds of gifts donated to Catholic Community Services for local refugee families in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Utah
University of Utah students take a break from finals studying to wrap gifts for refugee families
University of Utah students volunteered to wrap hundreds of gifts Friday afternoon that were donated to Catholic Community Services for local refugee families.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 7, 2018 7:21 p.m. MST
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018 file photo, romaine lettuce sits on the shelves as a shopper walks through the produce area of an Albertsons market in Simi Valley, Calif.
Utah
Now lettuce rejoice: Utahns can be ‘fairly confident’ in eating romaine again
State official says E. coli-infected romaine lettuce is now “all gone” from the system, and the produce industry is working to put labels on future shipments to ensure consumers know where their lettuce is coming from.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 6, 2018 4:53 p.m. MST
Anthony Ray Borden-Cortez
Utah
18-year-old killed by Ogden officer was armed with BB gun, police say
Police have identified the 18-year-old man shot and killed by an Ogden detective Tuesday afternoon.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 5, 2018 4:47 p.m. MST
FILE - Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, talks about the Utah Medical Cannabis Act during a special session of the Utah State Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Utahns may have heard recently that they won't be a
Utah
No need to worry about gold stars for Utah licenses, but make sure your address is up to date
Utahns may have heard recently that they won’t be able to board a plane without a gold star on their IDs, but the Driver License Division says not to worry.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 4, 2018 5:44 p.m. MST
Utah
‘It feels warm and nice': West Valley kids get coats from firefighters
West Valley City firefighters brought 140 new coats to students at Hillsdale Elementary, a school where about 85 percent of kids are eligible for free or reduced lunch.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 3, 2018 5:06 p.m. MST
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, joins then President-elect Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office at the W
Politics
Former President George H.W. Bush praised as ‘devoted servant,’ ‘man of deep conviction’
After news of President George H.W. Bush’s passing at age 94 broke late Friday night, Utah politicians and religious leaders voiced their admiration for the nation’s 41st president and offered condolences to his family.
By Ashley ImlayTad Walch, and 1 more
Dec 1, 2018 9:46 p.m. MST
Shireen Ghorbani, Democratic candidate for Utah's 2nd Congressional District, addresses supporters at an election night event for the Utah Democratic Party at the Radisson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Utah
Shireen Ghorbani announces run for Salt Lake County mayor
Shireen Ghorbani is the latest to announce her bid for Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ position when he begins his term as congressman.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 1, 2018 6:55 p.m. MST
Caitlin Boyer, left, and coordinator Kathy Sonzini sort items at the Candy Cane Corner Holiday store in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The store provides chances for low-income families who are participating in programs at the Road Home, Volun
Utah
Candy Cane Corner offers a ‘dignified,’ ‘empowering’ Christmas shopping experience
Organizers of the annual Christmas store want to provide homeless families a festive, fun, free gift shopping experience.
By Spencer Burt
Dec 1, 2018 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah
Every tree has a story: Festival participants give back, honor loved ones
At the 48th annual Festival of Trees, organizers say most of the more than 700 Christmas trees donated and decorated have special stories behind them — including one submitted at the last minute in honor of South Salt Lake officer David Romrell.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 30, 2018 9 a.m. MST
Patrice Young looks at vintage ski clothing from the Barbara Alley Collection at the Alf Engen Ski Museum at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Utah
New exhibits at ski museum recognize Utah athletes’ achievements, past and present
The Alf Engen Ski Museum in Park City unveiled its new Stein Eriksen exhibit, a new Alf Engen trophy case and several new Hometown Heroes — Lindsey Van, Sarah Hendrickson, Brita Sigourney, Keith Gabel and Ted Ligety — on Tuesday.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 27, 2018 6:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah center for deaf and blind takes part in new signing training
Protactile signing utilizes the whole body for communicating, while the traditional tactile method utilizes just hands and arms. Interpreters and others recently were trained in this emerging method by specialists with deaf-blindness.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 24, 2018 8 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah skier’s 2015 death spawns avalanche awareness campaign
Bryce Astle of Sandy might have been a medal contender in the 2018 Winter Olympics if he had been warned of avalanche danger at a European ski resort.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 23, 2018 9:43 p.m. MST
Dayne Moore, right, waits in line for the opening of Best Buy in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Moore arrived at Best Buy at 1 a.m. to purchase a television.
Utah
Some shop Black Friday for the deals, others for fun with family
Even with the convenience of Cyber Monday sales after Thanksgiving, people still lined up early to take advantage of the Black Friday doorbuster deals.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 23, 2018 12:34 p.m. MST
A fixed-wing, single engine light sports aircraft is pictured at Vernal Regional Airport after police say two teens, ages 14 and 15, stole it from a private airstrip in Jensen, Uintah County, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
Utah
2 Utah teens, 14 and 15, arrested after stealing airplane, police say
On Nov. 22, 2018, two teenage boys were arrested near the Vernal Regional Airport after landing a small plane they had stolen from from a private airstrip in Jensen, Uintah County, police say.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 22, 2018 7:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Enoch man killed in snowy rollover crash
A Jeep spun off a mountain road in snowy conditions and rolled down a steep embankment Thursday morning, killing the driver and injuring one passenger.
By Spencer Burt
Nov 22, 2018 6:35 p.m. MST
