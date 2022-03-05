Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Spencer Stokes

Contributor
Conservative politician Evan McMullin delivers a speech in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
If Evan McMullin splinters the GOP, only Democrats will benefit
Critiquing the Republican Party is healthy, even constructive — as long as those conversations stay within the Republican Party.
By Spencer Stokes
May 14, 2021 5:52 p.m. MDT